League of Legends players pray Preseason dismantles oppressive lethality build

League of Legends players are eagerly anticipating the new Preseason dropping soon, as it will bring massive changes that will shake up the meta.

Preseason is always a very strange time to play League. There are new mechanics, items, and strategies to learn, as well as an inevitable rework to how the jungle operates. But the freshness is what makes this time so exciting, and 2024’s Preseason is looking like it could be the biggest yet.

Most notably, the map is being significantly overhauled, with new pathing opportunities and a host of new void interactions. Baron is also getting a new coat of paint and variation in its designs each game, while Infernal Drake is also getting some adjustments.

Perhaps because all this content is just around the corner, players are getting a bit impatient, leading some to call for big changes to some of the more controversial items in the game.

League players call for Briar changes ahead of 2024 Preseason

For some players, the Preseason needs to be able to shift up some of the more frustrating builds to fight against.

One player annoyed by the dominance of the lethality Briar build took to the League of Legends subreddit to discuss the issue.

“Lethality Briar has been overpowered for far too long. Clearly, the last batch of nerfs were not enough and the champion still performs better using lethality items than bruiser items by a large margin.

“The attempts at nerfing her have been unsuccessful and they have damaged her intended bruiser builds more than they damaged her lethality builds.”

However, one player pointed out that the Preseason changes that drop in a week’s time would “massively shift” the game and the meta, to the point where direct nerfs to Briar are probably unnecessary. One of the biggest changes, the removal of mythic items, will mean building lethality will look very different.

For more news and updates on what we can expect from Preseason in 2024, check out our complete rundown of all the new void changes coming to the map.