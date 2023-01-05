Wild Rift Zeri guide: Release date, best build, runes, ability upgrades

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Wild Rift Zeri likely releases in patch 4.0, celebrating the launch of the major patch. To help inform players of the upcoming marksmen, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Zeri.

Zeri is a working class citizen of Zaun. And like many others of the region, she loves inventing and tinkering with machinery. She channels electricity magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun. Motivated by her compassion towards others, she uses her powers to save those around her.

And its in this electrified state that she enters Wild Rift, where she plays as a short ranged high skill cap ADC.

To read more Zeri’s lore, click here.

The Wild Rift Zeri release date is expected to be around January 12, 2022. This is assuming the champion releases practically immediately upon Wild rift patch 4.0’s debut. But what other evidence is there?

Wild Rift’s release cycle is relatively consistent. And it’s been a hot minute since the last champion, Lillia, released.

In addition, patch 4.0 has been marketed to be a huge update. What better way to celebrate the start of a new patch than the release of two new champions, Zeri and Zoe?

Wild Rift Zeri: Recommended item build

Stormrazor

Infinity Edge

Ruunan’s Hurricane

Blade of the Ruined King

Lord Dominik’s Regard

Zhonya’s Enchant

Since the champion hasn’t officially released yet, the item builds and runes are created based on speculation of preexisting trends for similar champions. The builds will be updated once Zeri officially releases in Wild Rift and play testing is performed.

Wild Rift Zeri: Recommended runes

Lethal Tempo

Brutal

Nullifying Orb

Nimbus Cloak

Wild Rift Zeri abilities

This section will be updated once Zeri officially releases in Wild Rift, since her ability descriptions may vary from her League of Legends iteration. But here are the speculated ability upgrade priorities: