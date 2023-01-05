Wild Rift Zeri guide: Release date, best build, runes, ability upgrades

Wild Rift Zeri likely releases in patch 4.0, celebrating the launch of the major patch. To help inform players of the upcoming marksmen, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Zeri.
Zeri is a working class citizen of Zaun. And like many others of the region, she loves inventing and tinkering with machinery. She channels electricity magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun. Motivated by her compassion towards others, she uses her powers to save those around her.
And its in this electrified state that she enters Wild Rift, where she plays as a short ranged high skill cap ADC.
Zeri release date in Wild Rift
The Wild Rift Zeri release date is expected to be around January 12, 2022. This is assuming the champion releases practically immediately upon Wild rift patch 4.0’s debut. But what other evidence is there?
Wild Rift’s release cycle is relatively consistent. And it’s been a hot minute since the last champion, Lillia, released.
In addition, patch 4.0 has been marketed to be a huge update. What better way to celebrate the start of a new patch than the release of two new champions, Zeri and Zoe?
Wild Rift Zeri: Recommended item build
- Stormrazor
- Infinity Edge
- Ruunan’s Hurricane
- Blade of the Ruined King
- Lord Dominik’s Regard
- Zhonya’s Enchant
Since the champion hasn’t officially released yet, the item builds and runes are created based on speculation of preexisting trends for similar champions. The builds will be updated once Zeri officially releases in Wild Rift and play testing is performed.
Wild Rift Zeri: Recommended runes
- Lethal Tempo
- Brutal
- Nullifying Orb
- Nimbus Cloak
Wild Rift Zeri abilities
This section will be updated once Zeri officially releases in Wild Rift, since her ability descriptions may vary from her League of Legends iteration. But here are the speculated ability upgrade priorities:
- Burst Fire (1) > Spark Surge (3) > Ultrashock Laser (2)