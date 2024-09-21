Everything we know about Ambessa Medarda: League of Legends first Arcane champion

Though Arcane is entirely themed around existing champions in League of Legends, Ambessa Medarda is the first one who’s making her way to the game from the show. Here’s everything we know about her, including when she’s meant to release and a look at her in-game.

It’s worth noting that the only leaks related to Ambessa Medarda’s in-game look are tied to Wild Rift rather than League of Legends, but both versions of the character are meant to release around the same time to help promote Arcane Season 2.

Article continues after ad

With that second and final season on the horizon, she should be coming soon. Leaks of her in-game model and details about her character have surfaced, showing a champion that’s close to completion.

Here’s what we know so far about Ambessa Medarda, League of Legends’ very first champion to come from Arcane.

Netflix

Currently, Ambessa Medarda does not have a release date, but Arcane Season 2 does. The first act will release on November 9, with episodes of the show releasing in batches every week up until November 23.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to assume she’ll be releasing on or close to these dates to pair with the show’s release in both League of Legends and Wild Rift. As long as everything with her development goes as planned, anyways.

Layoffs at Riot Games were confirmed to be affecting the release cadence of new champions, with the team being fully transparent about it all the way back in January 2024. They’re shooting for every announced champion to release at their planned date, including Ambessa.

Article continues after ad

What are Ambessa Medarda’s abilities in League of Legends?

Though we don’t have a full list of her abilities, we do have an idea of what Ambessa Medarda does and where she’ll be played.

Ambessa Medarda is a semi-ranged top lane bruiser. Footage of her that’s been leaked from Wild Rift has drawn a lot of comparisons to God of War’s Kratos, and the resemblance is hard to shake.

Her in-game look is very different from how she looks in the first season of Arcane, with her being adorned in battle armor this time around. There’s a good chance she’ll be seeing more action in the second season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other leaks have shown some new Wild Rift skins for Jinx and Vi as well, with Viktor being rumored to receive a full visual update and rework as well revolving around Arcane. It remains to be seen if we get any other wholly new champions based on Arcane other than Ambessa.

That’s all we know about Ambessa Medarda’s League of Legends debut for now. We’ll update when we know more information.