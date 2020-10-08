Most amazing League of Legends tattoos: Kindred, Gnar, Jhin, Xayah - Dexerto

Even if you don’t play League of Legends, there’s no denying how beautiful the game’s artwork is. While the majority of players are simply happy to purchase the game’s various in-game cosmetics, some fans have gone as far as tattooing their favorite League characters onto their skin. Here are some of the best designs we’ve seen so far.

League of Legends is home to all kinds of colorful characters and Riot Games is constantly adding new members to its ever-growing roster. In fact, the World of Runeterra is absolutely brimming with mystical mages, devilish demons, monolithic monsters, and cute critters that keep fans invested.

Advertisement

Not only do each and every one of these champions have their own unique mechanics and voice lines, they also feature stunningly beautiful designs that help embellish their personalities.

As a result, League players are drawn towards purchasing skins, official merchandise, and various artwork in order to show their passion for a particular character. However, some LoL fans have taken this dedication to a whole other level. Here, we take a look at some of the best League of Legends tattoos to ever get inked.

Advertisement

Kindred Couple Tattoo

This dynamic duo scours the Rift in search of their prey, bringing swift death to whoever dares to get in their way. Kindred represents the twin essences of death. It is said that the “Lamb’s bow offers a swift release from the mortal realm for those who accept their fate, while the Wolf hunts down those who run from their end.” While Kindred’s lore may be incredibly dark, this tattoo shares the inseparable bond the married couple have for one another. It’s certainly far from the lovey-dovey Xayah/Rakan combos we usually see, but it is cool nonetheless.

A Gnarly transformation

Gnar may look cute and cuddly on the outside but this little critter has a devilish dark side. In fact, this tattoo perfectly captures Gnar’s horrifying transformation, blending both of his forms and turning them into an awesome sleeve design. The black and white illustrations are accentuated by splashes of vibrant orange and dark reds, making this tattoo feel like it could come alive at any minute.

Meticulous marksman design

Jhin is known for his painstaking attention to detail and believes murder is the best form of art. While we strongly disagree with the meticulous marksman’s idea of art, we do appreciate the level of skill used to capture Riot’s fiendish AD carry. Gustavo has used an expert blend of dark shadowing, bold black outlines, and vibrant dashes of red to help bring the Artisan Killer to life. It’s certainly a devastatingly beautiful look that captures the very essence of one of League’s most notorious characters.

Read more: League cosplayer descends from the heavens as amazing Dragonslayer Diana

Draven’s deadly axes

Draven wouldn’t be anywhere without his iconic spinning axes. The same sentiment goes for paiN Gaming’s Felipe “brTT” Gonçalves. This Brazilian pro player was once considered the best Draven player in the world, so it makes sense that he’d want to flex his axe throwing prowess with a dominant Draven-themed tattoo.

This Kayn creation

Gustavo is back at it again with another fantastic sleeve design. This time Kayn is the leading role and boy does it look good. The tattoo uses the same shadowing techniques and careful use of color to make the Shadow Reaper really pop right out the skin. That glowing red eye never fails to send a shiver down our spines.

Advertisement

Sturdy Braum design

Braun is known for his life-saving plays, giving squishy characters the protection they need to truly shine. What better way to show off your caring nature and hardy spirit than that of a Braum tattoo? This design may not feature the Heart of the Freljord himself, but it does show off his mighty shield.

Amazing Xayah

We really can’t help ourselves when it comes to Gustavo Takazone’s work, so here is another tattoo that showcases his mastery for recreating LoL’s most beloved characters. Unlike his previous works, this Xayah piece features a lot more color which really helps this piece pop. The dashes of red for Xayah’s hair and subtle fading on her clothing elevate this bird-like character’s design.