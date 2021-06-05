How to watch LPL 2021 Summer Split: stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto

The LPL 2021 Summer Split is upon us. After netting another international title with RNG at MSI, China’s best League of Legends sides are now fighting for spots at Worlds 2021. Keep up with the action with the latest standings, results, and schedule here.
If you’re looking for a new League of Legends tournament to follow, then look no further than the LPL in China. Home to the MSI 2021 champions Royal Never Give Up, the 17-team league always puts on a show.
Known for its flashy highlight reels and kill-hungry action, there’s no more exciting league in the world. It’s the battlegrounds of multiple world champions — FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming — and historical figures like EDward Gaming, LGD Gaming, and Oh My God.
There’s more on the line than ever before, including over $650,000 USD in prize money, as well as a chance to compete on home soil at this year’s World Championship. Here’s everything you need to stay in the know.
LPL 2021 Summer Split: Stream
The LPL has a dedicated English stream on Twitch. It broadcasts seven days a week, so you won’t miss a day’s action.
If you do miss the daily show though, you can catch up on YouTube.
LPL 2021 Summer Split: Standings
Below is where each LPL team stacks up in the standings. This will be updated as the Summer season progresses.
|Placement
|Team
|Series
|Games
|1
|Bilibili Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|EDward Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|FunPlus Phoenix
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Invictus Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|JD Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|LGD Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|LNG Esports
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Oh My God
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Rare Atom
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Rogue Warriors
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Royal Never Give Up
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Suning
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Team WE
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|ThunderTalk Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Top Esports
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Ultra Prime
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|Victory Five
|0-0
|0-0
LPL 2021 Summer Split: Results & schedule
Week 1 schedule (June 7 — June 13)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 7
|Invictus Gaming vs Suning
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|FunPlus Phoenix vs Rogue Warriors
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 8
|Oh My God vs Rare Atom
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 9
|FunPlus Phoenix vs Ultra Prime
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|LNG Esports vs Victory Five
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 10
|ThunderTalk Gaming vs JD Gaming
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Rare Atom vs LGD Gaming
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 11
|Bilibili Gaming vs LNG Esports
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Team WE vs Suning
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 12
|JD Gaming vs Top Esports
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|EDward Gaming vs Invictus Gaming
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 13
|LGD Gaming vs Ultra Prime
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Team WE vs ThunderTalk Gaming
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
Week 2 schedule (June 14 — June 20)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 14
|Oh My God vs Invictus Gaming
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|EDward Gaming vs Rare Atom
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 15
|Ultra Prime vs Rogue Warriors
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|JD Gaming vs LNG Esports
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 16
|Victory Five vs Team WE
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Bilibili Gaming vs LGD Gaming
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 17
|ThunderTalk Gaming vs Top Esports
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|LNG Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 18
|Royal Never Give Up vs Oh My God
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|Suning vs Ultra Prime
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 19
|Victory Five vs Rare Atom
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|EDward Gaming vs Rogue Warriors
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|ThunderTalk Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|June 20
|LGD Gaming vs JD Gaming
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Bilibili Gaming vs Suning
|2AM
|5AM
|10AM
|LNG Esports vs Royal Never Give Up
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
LPL 2021 Summer Split: Teams
All the teams competing in LPL Summer 2021 have been locked in. There’s been some roster overhauls — and name changes — since Spring, so be sure to refresh your memory.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Bilibili Gaming
|Biubiu
|Meteor
|Zeka
|Aiming
|ppgod
|EDward Gaming
|Flandre
|Jiejie
|Scout
|Viper
|Meiko
|FunPlus Phoenix
|Nuguri
|Bo / Tian
|Doinb
|Lwx
|Crisp
|Invictus Gaming
|TheShy
|Ning
|Rookie
|Puff
|Baolan
|JD Gaming
|Zoom
|Kanavi
|Yagao
|Mystic
|LvMao
|LGD Gaming
|fearness
|Kui
|Xiye
|Kramer
|Chance / Mark
|LNG Esports
|Ale / M1kuya
|Tarzan
|icon
|Light
|Iwandy
|Oh My God
|New
|Aki
|Wuming
|Eric
|COLD
|Rare Atom
|Cube
|Aix / Leyan
|FoFo
|iBoy
|Hang / Maestro
|Rogue Warriors
|8917
|Haro / icecoKe
|Forge
|Betty / ZWuJi
|kaixuan / QiuQiu
|Royal Never Give Up
|Xiaohu
|Wei
|Cryin
|GALA
|Ming
|Suning
|Bin
|SofM
|Angel
|huanfeng
|ON
|Team WE
|Breathe
|beishang
|Mole / Shanks
|Elk / Stay
|Missing
|Top Esports
|369
|Karsa
|knight
|JackeyLove
|Zhuo
|ThunderTalk Gaming
|Chelizi
|Xiaopeng
|Twila
|SamD
|Patch
|Ultra Prime
|zs
|H4cker
|irma
|Smlz
|ShiauC
|Victory Five
|invincible
|JugGod / pzx
|Uniboy
|Kepler
|ZYF