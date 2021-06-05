How to watch LPL 2021 Summer Split: stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto

The LPL 2021 Summer Split is upon us. After netting another international title with RNG at MSI, China’s best League of Legends sides are now fighting for spots at Worlds 2021. Keep up with the action with the latest standings, results, and schedule here.

⁠If you’re looking for a new League of Legends tournament to follow, then look no further than the LPL in China. Home to the MSI 2021 champions Royal Never Give Up, the 17-team league always puts on a show.

Known for its flashy highlight reels and kill-hungry action, there’s no more exciting league in the world. It’s the battlegrounds of multiple world champions ⁠— FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming ⁠— and historical figures like EDward Gaming, LGD Gaming, and Oh My God.

There’s more on the line than ever before, including over $650,000 USD in prize money, as well as a chance to compete on home soil at this year’s World Championship. Here’s everything you need to stay in the know.

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Stream

The LPL has a dedicated English stream on Twitch. It broadcasts seven days a week, so you won’t miss a day’s action.

If you do miss the daily show though, you can catch up on YouTube.

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Standings

Below is where each LPL team stacks up in the standings. This will be updated as the Summer season progresses.

Placement Team Series Games 1 Bilibili Gaming 0-0 0-0 1 EDward Gaming 0-0 0-0 1 FunPlus Phoenix 0-0 0-0 1 Invictus Gaming 0-0 0-0 1 JD Gaming 0-0 0-0 1 LGD Gaming 0-0 0-0 1 LNG Esports 0-0 0-0 1 Oh My God 0-0 0-0 1 Rare Atom 0-0 0-0 1 Rogue Warriors 0-0 0-0 1 Royal Never Give Up 0-0 0-0 1 Suning 0-0 0-0 1 Team WE 0-0 0-0 1 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-0 0-0 1 Top Esports 0-0 0-0 1 Ultra Prime 0-0 0-0 1 Victory Five 0-0 0-0

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Results & schedule

Week 1 schedule (June 7 — June 13)

Date Match PT ET BST June 7 Invictus Gaming vs Suning 2AM 5AM 10AM FunPlus Phoenix vs Rogue Warriors 4AM 7AM 12PM June 8 Oh My God vs Rare Atom 2AM 5AM 10AM EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM June 9 FunPlus Phoenix vs Ultra Prime 2AM 5AM 10AM LNG Esports vs Victory Five 4AM 7AM 12PM June 10 ThunderTalk Gaming vs JD Gaming 2AM 5AM 10AM Rare Atom vs LGD Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM June 11 Bilibili Gaming vs LNG Esports 2AM 5AM 10AM Team WE vs Suning 4AM 7AM 12PM June 12 JD Gaming vs Top Esports 2AM 5AM 10AM EDward Gaming vs Invictus Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM June 13 LGD Gaming vs Ultra Prime 2AM 5AM 10AM Team WE vs ThunderTalk Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM

Week 2 schedule (June 14 — June 20)

Date Match PT ET BST June 14 Oh My God vs Invictus Gaming 2AM 5AM 10AM EDward Gaming vs Rare Atom 4AM 7AM 12PM June 15 Ultra Prime vs Rogue Warriors 2AM 5AM 10AM JD Gaming vs LNG Esports 4AM 7AM 12PM June 16 Victory Five vs Team WE 2AM 5AM 10AM Bilibili Gaming vs LGD Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM June 17 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Top Esports 2AM 5AM 10AM LNG Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix 4AM 7AM 12PM June 18 Royal Never Give Up vs Oh My God 2AM 5AM 10AM Suning vs Ultra Prime 4AM 7AM 12PM June 19 Victory Five vs Rare Atom 12AM 3AM 8AM EDward Gaming vs Rogue Warriors 2AM 5AM 10AM ThunderTalk Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix 4AM 7AM 12PM June 20 LGD Gaming vs JD Gaming 12AM 3AM 8AM Bilibili Gaming vs Suning 2AM 5AM 10AM LNG Esports vs Royal Never Give Up 4AM 7AM 12PM

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Teams

All the teams competing in LPL Summer 2021 have been locked in. There’s been some roster overhauls ⁠— and name changes ⁠— since Spring, so be sure to refresh your memory.

