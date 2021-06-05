 How to watch LPL 2021 Summer Split: stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto
League of Legends

LPL Summer 2021: Can anyone stop MSI champions RNG in China?

Published: 5/Jun/2021 8:09

by Andrew Amos
The LPL 2021 Summer Split is upon us. After netting another international title with RNG at MSI, China’s best League of Legends sides are now fighting for spots at Worlds 2021. Keep up with the action with the latest standings, results, and schedule here.

⁠If you’re looking for a new League of Legends tournament to follow, then look no further than the LPL in China. Home to the MSI 2021 champions Royal Never Give Up, the 17-team league always puts on a show.

Known for its flashy highlight reels and kill-hungry action, there’s no more exciting league in the world. It’s the battlegrounds of multiple world champions ⁠— FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming ⁠— and historical figures like EDward Gaming, LGD Gaming, and Oh My God.

There’s more on the line than ever before, including over $650,000 USD in prize money, as well as a chance to compete on home soil at this year’s World Championship. Here’s everything you need to stay in the know.

RNG MSI 2021
Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games
Royal Never Give Up will be looking to complete a Grand Slam in 2021 by winning LPL Summer and Worlds.

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Stream

The LPL has a dedicated English stream on Twitch. It broadcasts seven days a week, so you won’t miss a day’s action.

If you do miss the daily show though, you can catch up on YouTube.

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Standings

Below is where each LPL team stacks up in the standings. This will be updated as the Summer season progresses.

Placement Team Series Games
1 Bilibili Gaming 0-0 0-0
1 EDward Gaming 0-0 0-0
1 FunPlus Phoenix 0-0 0-0
1 Invictus Gaming 0-0 0-0
1 JD Gaming 0-0 0-0
1 LGD Gaming 0-0 0-0
1 LNG Esports 0-0 0-0
1 Oh My God 0-0 0-0
1 Rare Atom 0-0 0-0
1 Rogue Warriors 0-0 0-0
1 Royal Never Give Up 0-0 0-0
1 Suning 0-0 0-0
1 Team WE 0-0 0-0
1 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-0 0-0
1 Top Esports 0-0 0-0
1 Ultra Prime 0-0 0-0
1 Victory Five 0-0 0-0

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Results & schedule

Week 1 schedule (June 7 — June 13)

Date Match PT ET BST
June 7 Invictus Gaming vs Suning 2AM 5AM 10AM
FunPlus Phoenix vs Rogue Warriors 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 8 Oh My God vs Rare Atom 2AM 5AM 10AM
EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 9 FunPlus Phoenix vs Ultra Prime 2AM 5AM 10AM
LNG Esports vs Victory Five 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 10 ThunderTalk Gaming vs JD Gaming 2AM 5AM 10AM
Rare Atom vs LGD Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 11 Bilibili Gaming vs LNG Esports 2AM 5AM 10AM
Team WE vs Suning 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 12 JD Gaming vs Top Esports 2AM 5AM 10AM
EDward Gaming vs Invictus Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 13 LGD Gaming vs Ultra Prime 2AM 5AM 10AM
Team WE vs ThunderTalk Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM

Week 2 schedule (June 14 — June 20)

Date Match PT ET BST
June 14 Oh My God vs Invictus Gaming 2AM 5AM 10AM
EDward Gaming vs Rare Atom 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 15 Ultra Prime vs Rogue Warriors 2AM 5AM 10AM
JD Gaming vs LNG Esports 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 16 Victory Five vs Team WE 2AM 5AM 10AM
Bilibili Gaming vs LGD Gaming 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 17 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Top Esports 2AM 5AM 10AM
LNG Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 18 Royal Never Give Up vs Oh My God 2AM 5AM 10AM
Suning vs Ultra Prime 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 19 Victory Five vs Rare Atom 12AM 3AM 8AM
EDward Gaming vs Rogue Warriors 2AM 5AM 10AM
ThunderTalk Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix 4AM 7AM 12PM
June 20 LGD Gaming vs JD Gaming 12AM 3AM 8AM
Bilibili Gaming vs Suning 2AM 5AM 10AM
LNG Esports vs Royal Never Give Up 4AM 7AM 12PM

LPL 2021 Summer Split: Teams

All the teams competing in LPL Summer 2021 have been locked in. There’s been some roster overhauls ⁠— and name changes ⁠— since Spring, so be sure to refresh your memory.

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming ppgod
EDward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Bo / Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy Ning Rookie Puff Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Yagao Mystic LvMao
LGD Gaming fearness Kui Xiye Kramer Chance / Mark
LNG Esports Ale / M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix / Leyan FoFo iBoy Hang / Maestro
Rogue Warriors 8917 Haro / icecoKe Forge Betty / ZWuJi kaixuan / QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Mole / Shanks Elk / Stay Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi Xiaopeng Twila SamD Patch
Ultra Prime zs H4cker irma Smlz ShiauC
Victory Five invincible JugGod / pzx Uniboy Kepler ZYF
