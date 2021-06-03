How to watch LCS Summer 2021: Can Spring champs Cloud9 keep their throne? - Dexerto

LCS Summer 2021 begins this weekend, with the North American league returning after a mid-season hiatus for the Mid-Season Invitational — here’s everything you need to know as the League of Legends world races towards this year’s World Championship.
- Cloud9 return from Iceland run with point to prove
- Liquid, TSM, 100 Thieves shape as major finals contenders
- North American back to LAN games in Summer Split
The LCS finally returns this weekend, with League of Legends fans already being treated to a number of mouthwatering North American matchups.
The biggest game on the cards is the Spring grand final rematch between Cloud9 and Team Liquid. The pair went to five in the Showdown decider, with C9 walking away eventual 3-2 winners. Since their meeting, however, Cloud9 has suffered a shot to their ego with a 3-7 exit in Iceland’s Rumble stage.
C9 are also one of the only LCS teams to shuffle their roster heading into Summer. Out goes European veteran Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen, in comes Oceanic prodigy Calvin ‘k1ng’ Truong, who says he “plans to win Summer Split.”
Riot Games has also confirmed the North American league will finally be returning to LAN after the past 18 months online.
LCS 2021 Summer begins on June 5. Here are all the details.
LCS 2021 Summer: Official Stream
The official broadcast for the postseason LCS event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first gameday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LCS channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website. Pro view has also returned this split.
All three streams will go live around 12pm PDT on Saturday, June 5.
LCS 2021 Summer: Standings
This year the LCS has changed things; instead of a separated Spring and Summer campaign, all ten North American teams will retain their regular-season record — the good, the bad, and the ugly — heading into 2021’s second split.
Below are how each team places in the current standings.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Cloud9
|13-5
|2
|TSM
|12-6
|3
|Team Liquid
|12-6
|4
|100 Thieves
|11-7
|5
|Dignitas
|11-7
|6
|Evil Geniuses
|10-8
|7
|Immortals
|7-11
|8
|FlyQuest
|6-12
|9
|Counter Logic Gaming
|5-13
|10
|Golden Guardians
|3-15
LCS 2021 Summer: Results & Schedule
The first round of the season takes place on June 5-7. Dexerto’s match of the week is C9 vs TL, which will be played on Sunday.
This year’s Summer Split will run for nine consecutive weeks from the opening weeks of June to early August.
Week 1 — (June 5 — June 7)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|June 5
|Liquid vs TSM
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|Golden Guardians vs Cloud9
|5PM
|8PM
|1AM
|100 Thieves vs Immortals
|6PM
|9PM
|2AM
|FlyQuest vs CLG
|7PM
|10PM
|3AM
|June 6
|TSM vs Evil Geniuses
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|Dignitas vs FlyQuest
|2PM
|5PM
|10PM
|Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|CLG vs Liquid
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|Immortals vs Golden Guardians
|5PM
|8PM
|1AM
|June 7
|Dignitas vs 100 Thieves
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest
|2PM
|5PM
|10PM
|Cloud9 vs Liquid
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|TSM vs Golden Guardians
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|CLG vs Immortals
|5PM
|8PM
|1AM
Week 2 — (June 12 — June 14)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|June 12
|TSM vs 100 Thieves
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Liquid vs Dignitas
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|Evil Geniuses vs Immortals
|5PM
|8PM
|1AM
|Golden Guardians vs CLG
|6PM
|9PM
|2AM
|FlyQuest vs Cloud9
|7PM
|10PM
|3AM
|June 13
|100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|FlyQuest vs TSM
|2PM
|5PM
|10PM
|Liquid vs Evil Geniuses
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Cloud9 vs CLG
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|Immortals vs Dignitas
|5PM
|8PM
|1AM
|June 14
|Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|Immortals vs Liquid
|2PM
|5PM
|10PM
|CLG vs TSM
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Dignitas vs Cloud9
|4PM
|7PM
|12AM
|Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves
|5PM
|8PM
|1AM
LCS 2021 Summer Split: Teams
All ten competing League of Legends Championship Series teams have now submitted their Summer lineups, though the roster lock for the competition will officially shut mid-season.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday
|Closer
|Abbedagge
|FBI
|Huhi
|Cloud9
|Fudge
|Blaber
|Perkz
|k1ng
|Vulcan
|Counter Logic Gaming
|Finn
|Broxah
|Pobelter
|WildTurtle
|Smoothie
|Dignitas
|FakeGod
|Dardoch
|Soligo
|Neo
|aphromoo
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact
|Svenskeren
|Jiizuke
|Deftly
|IgNar
|FlyQuest
|Licorice
|Josedeodo
|Palafox
|Johnsun
|Dreams
|Golden Guardians
|Solo
|Ic0nic
|Ablazeolive
|Stixxay
|Newbie
|Immortals
|Revenge
|Xerxe
|Insanity
|Raes
|Destiny
|Team Liquid
|Alphari
|Santorin
|Jensen
|Tactical
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Huni
|Spica
|PowerOfEvil
|Lost
|SwordArt