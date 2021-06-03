How to watch LCS Summer 2021: Can Spring champs Cloud9 keep their throne? - Dexerto

LCS Summer 2021 begins this weekend, with the North American league returning after a mid-season hiatus for the Mid-Season Invitational ⁠— here’s everything you need to know as the League of Legends world races towards this year’s World Championship.

Cloud9 return from Iceland run with point to prove

Liquid, TSM, 100 Thieves shape as major finals contenders

North American back to LAN games in Summer Split

The LCS finally returns this weekend, with League of Legends fans already being treated to a number of mouthwatering North American matchups.

The biggest game on the cards is the Spring grand final rematch between Cloud9 and Team Liquid. The pair went to five in the Showdown decider, with C9 walking away eventual 3-2 winners. Since their meeting, however, Cloud9 has suffered a shot to their ego with a 3-7 exit in Iceland’s Rumble stage.

C9 are also one of the only LCS teams to shuffle their roster heading into Summer. Out goes European veteran Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen, in comes Oceanic prodigy Calvin ‘k1ng’ Truong, who says he “plans to win Summer Split.”

Riot Games has also confirmed the North American league will finally be returning to LAN after the past 18 months online.

LCS 2021 Summer begins on June 5. Here are all the details.

LCS 2021 Summer: Official Stream

The official broadcast for the postseason LCS event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first gameday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LCS channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website. Pro view has also returned this split.

All three streams will go live around 12pm PDT on Saturday, June 5.

LCS 2021 Summer: Standings

This year the LCS has changed things; instead of a separated Spring and Summer campaign, all ten North American teams will retain their regular-season record — the good, the bad, and the ugly — heading into 2021’s second split.

Below are how each team places in the current standings.

Placement Team Record 1 Cloud9 13-5 2 TSM 12-6 3 Team Liquid 12-6 4 100 Thieves 11-7 5 Dignitas 11-7 6 Evil Geniuses 10-8 7 Immortals 7-11 8 FlyQuest 6-12 9 Counter Logic Gaming 5-13 10 Golden Guardians 3-15

LCS 2021 Summer: Results & Schedule

The first round of the season takes place on June 5-7. Dexerto’s match of the week is C9 vs TL, which will be played on Sunday.

This year’s Summer Split will run for nine consecutive weeks from the opening weeks of June to early August.

Week 1 — (June 5 ⁠— June 7)

Date Match PT ET GMT June 5 Liquid vs TSM 3PM 6PM 11PM Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas 4PM 7PM 12AM Golden Guardians vs Cloud9 5PM 8PM 1AM 100 Thieves vs Immortals 6PM 9PM 2AM FlyQuest vs CLG 7PM 10PM 3AM June 6 TSM vs Evil Geniuses 1PM 4PM 9PM Dignitas vs FlyQuest 2PM 5PM 10PM Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 3PM 6PM 11PM CLG vs Liquid 4PM 7PM 12AM Immortals vs Golden Guardians 5PM 8PM 1AM June 7 Dignitas vs 100 Thieves 1PM 4PM 9PM Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest 2PM 5PM 10PM Cloud9 vs Liquid 3PM 6PM 11PM TSM vs Golden Guardians 4PM 7PM 12AM CLG vs Immortals 5PM 8PM 1AM

Week 2 — (June 12 ⁠— June 14)

Date Match PT ET GMT June 12 TSM vs 100 Thieves 3PM 6PM 11PM Liquid vs Dignitas 4PM 7PM 12AM Evil Geniuses vs Immortals 5PM 8PM 1AM Golden Guardians vs CLG 6PM 9PM 2AM FlyQuest vs Cloud9 7PM 10PM 3AM June 13 100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians 1PM 4PM 9PM FlyQuest vs TSM 2PM 5PM 10PM Liquid vs Evil Geniuses 3PM 6PM 11PM Cloud9 vs CLG 4PM 7PM 12AM Immortals vs Dignitas 5PM 8PM 1AM June 14 Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest 1PM 4PM 9PM Immortals vs Liquid 2PM 5PM 10PM CLG vs TSM 3PM 6PM 11PM Dignitas vs Cloud9 4PM 7PM 12AM Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves 5PM 8PM 1AM

LCS 2021 Summer Split: Teams

All ten competing League of Legends Championship Series teams have now submitted their Summer lineups, though the roster lock for the competition will officially shut mid-season.