Caedrel calls out Bwipo for “childish” rants about other LoL pros

Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau’s been throwing shade at other pros on stream since he arrived in Europe to boot camp for Worlds 2024, and Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont feels his comments are much too harsh to his fellow pros.

There’s room to be critical of Western players, and it’s hard to argue against the LEC and LCS’ performance internationally. And, while Caedrel sees how Bwipo may be trying to improve the regions, how he’s doing it is what he takes issue with.

“At first, it was funny content, he was being very condescending but getting his point across and he was helping people. But now he’s just an a**hole, like what is he saying bro?” Caedrel said on stream.

Bwipo has given several monolouges since his boot camp streams started, calling out players like Vincent ‘Vetheo’ Berrié, Kim ‘Chasy’ Dong-hyeon, Kyeong ‘Photon’ Gyu-tae, and Marek ‘Humanoid’ Brázda for their performance and how they interact with their team.

The situation has caused a stir in the community, and not in a good way according to Caedrel.

“Where’s the professionalism in any of this? Why do you have to go public and start leaking what you’re talking about personally with people and flaming people into the ground?” Caedrel said. “Some things are better left unsaid, why do you have to make these things public? […] It’s so childish.”

Bwipo is clearly confident in his skill, something he expressed the last time I interviewed him earlier in 2024. For the most part, he’s backed up that skill with solid performance this year aside from FlyQuest’s MSI run.

However, Caedrel believes flaming other players to this extent isn’t warranted.

“He’s left a bit of a sour taste in my mouth from the things he’s been saying, man. He really needs to rein it in. I have respect for him as a player, I have respect for his game knowledge, and I have respect for the way he approaches the game, but I have absolutely no respect for the way he acts or talks, how he talks down to people, the ego he has, or the way he approaches conversations with people like they’re a f**king piece of sh** on the ground he deserves to stand on and tell them what to do,” the former pro said.

To Bwipo’s credit, he has taken back some of the way he’s spoken to people, apologizing to Adam ‘Jackies’ Jeřábek after a heated exchange. However, his harsh criticism of other pro players has sparked a larger conversation in the community, and will have a lot to back up once he steps onto the stage at Worlds 2024.