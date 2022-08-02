League of Legends patch 12.15 notes: Big energy changes, more Sivir nerfs

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.15 is on its way, and the big topic is energy champions. Ionian favorites like Zed and Shen have struggled post-durability update, and Riot wants to help them. Sivir, Gwen, and Taliyah are also being nerfed again: here’s the full notes.

There’s only a few patches between now and Worlds 2022, and Riot is starting to hone in on the meta with LoL patch 12.15.

The developers have earmarked some oppressive picks requiring action: Sivir, Gwen, and Taliyah are once again in the nerf column after their recent dominance. However, there’s also some buffs planned that could bring a subclass back into the fray: energy champions.

Plus there’ll be a new range of Monster Tamer skins as part of the release as the Star Guardian event nears its end.

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 12.15, including when exactly the update will drop.

Riot Games Gwen is in the patch notes again — now we just need Zeri and everything is normal in LoL patch 12.15.

When is LoL patch 12.15?

League of Legends patch 12.15 is primed to go live on August 10, 2022, right on schedule.

The fifteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

Riot Games Energy champions are in focus in LoL patch 12.15.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.15?

Energy champions rework following durability update

The durability update completely flipped League of Legends on its head, and the aftermath is still being felt out. Healing has been a big priority for Riot in the patches since, but in LoL patch 12.15 their focus is shifting a bit towards energy champions.

With fights dragging along for longer, energy champions are finding themselves running out of resources much quicker than anyone else. Riot are pushing things along with small buffs to all of them to even things out. This will include: Akali, Kennen, Lee Sin, Shen, and Zed.

Kennen will be an outlier in that he won’t get a direct energy buff: “We like where Kennen’s energy costs are, so we’re buffing something else instead,” developer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison told players.

Exact details are not yet confirmed.

More nerfs for meta picks like Sivir, Gwen, and Taliyah

LoL patch 12.15 will include more of the same balancing updates for meta picks. Names like Sivir, Gwen, and Taliyah have cropped up in the patch notes a lot recently, and they’ll continue to do so in the run into Worlds.

The trio of champions will be joined by Master Yi (also targeted after his Meditate rework), as well as the recently-buffed Qiyana and pro play staple Kalista.

For buffs, five other champions are in Riot’s sights: Lillia, Singed, Rammus, Leona, and Thresh. This will lead to some shifts in the support and jungle meta, but nothing too drastic as Riot looks towards bigger preseason changes for all the roles.

Riot Games Sivir nerfs are still coming in thick and fast following her mid-scope update.

You can find the full League of Legends patch 12.15 notes below, courtesy of Riot. They are still in flux with the update in PBE testing, so expect them to change right up until August 10.

LoL patch 12.15 notes

Champions

Akali

Buffs TBD

Gwen

Nerfs TBD

Kalista

Nerfs TBD

Kennen

Buffs TBD

Lee Sin

Buffs TBD

Leona

Buffs TBD

Lillia

Buffs TBD

Master Yi

Nerfs TBD

Qiyana

Nerfs TBD

Rammus

Buffs TBD

Shen

Buffs TBD

Singed

Buffs TBD

Sivir

Nerfs TBD

Taliyah

Nerfs TBD

Thresh

Buffs TBD

Zed

Buffs TBD

Items

Divine Sunderer

Nerfs TBD

Mercurial Scimitar

Buffs TBD

Silvermere Dawn

Buffs TBD

Runes

First Strike