League of Legends patch 12.11 notes: Bel’Veth release, Tailyah & Olaf nerfs after durability update

League of Legends patch 12.11 is fixing the game after the durability update. Some champions are finding more success than intended like Taliyah and Olaf. Bursty picks are suffering, so buffs are due in that regard. Oh, and Bel’Veth is coming. Here are the full patch notes.

The durability update definitely did a number on League of Legends, and while overall reception is positive, there’s still some cleaning up to do in the aftermath. That’s where LoL patch 12.11 comes into play.

Riot are eyeing changes for nearly 30 champions and a number of systems to try and find a middle ground following the drastic patch.

Rest assured though, they aren’t reversing the changes: “We’re being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance,” developer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison said.

That’s not all coming in LoL patch 12.11. Ocean Song skins, including a Prestige edition one for Seraphine, are also launching. Plus, among the chaos, new void jungler Bel’Veth is due to be released.

Find out all about the update below, including when it’ll drop.

When is LoL patch 12.11?

League of Legends patch 12.11 is primed to go live on June 8, 2022.

The eleventh major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.11?

Bel’Veth releasing in LoL patch 12.11

Among all the chaos of the recent durability update, it kind of got lost that Bel’Veth, the new void jungler, is being released in LoL patch 12.11.

The 160th champion in League of Legends is the Void Empress, and boasts all the power that comes with a title that mighty. She has a ton of mobility, dashing around the Rift and dishing big damage out with her attacks.

You can find out more about Bel’Veth, including her revealed kit, here.

Recently-reworked Olaf and Taliyah bracing for nerfs

While a number of champions found success following the durability update like Vayne and Kayle ⁠— both nerfed shortly after the patch’s release ⁠— there’s two other candidates who have seen success recently: Olaf and Taliyah.

The two champions got mid-scope updates in LoL patch 12.9, and have since rocketed up the tier lists. After avoiding changes in the previous update, Riot are catching up with nerfs for the two of them in LoL patch 12.11. This comes after a hotfix nerf to Taliyah late last week too.

They aren’t the only ones. Champions with true damage or percent health damage in their kits are also being focused with nerfs like Master Yi, Swain, Gwen, Kayn, and Brand. In total, 13 champions will be nerfed, and more are expected in future updates.

Ryze given some love as win rate falls to 42%

For Ryze mains it’s been a bit of a depressing time in League of Legends. The mage has been floundering for seemingly years, forever doomed to be weak in casual play as big buffs make him a pro play powerhouse. However, with his win rate hovering around 42%, something has to be done.

Riot have floated changes for him in LoL patch 12.11 following the durability update. While his win rate has gone up to 42.52% after the patch, he’s still considered the worst mid laner in the game according to LoLalytics. Exact changes are yet to be revealed.

Buffs are also in the works for 13 other champions, including fighters like Irelia, Lee Sin, and Sylas, supports like Rakan, Taric, and Tahm Kench, and AD carries Aphelios and Caitlyn, who are all suffering following the durability update.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.11 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are a work in progress until June 8, so be mindful of that ⁠— we’ll keep these updated as things change.

League of Legends patch 12.11 notes

Champions

Aphelios

Buffs TBD.

Brand

Nerfs TBD.

Caitlyn

Buffs TBD.

Fizz

Changes TBD.

Gragas

Buffs TBD.

Gwen

Nerfs TBD.

Irelia

Buffs TBD.

Kayn

Nerfs TBD.

Kog’Maw

Nerfs TBD.

Lee Sin

Buffs TBD.

Lillia

Nerfs TBD.

Master Yi

Nerfs TBD.

Nunu & Willump

Buffs TBD.

Olaf

Nerfs TBD.

Rakan

Buffs TBD.

Rengar

Nerfs TBD.

Ryze

Buffs TBD.

Samira

Buffs TBD.

Senna

Nerfs TBD.

Swain

Nerfs TBD.

Sylas

Buffs TBD.

Tahm Kench

Buffs TBD.

Taliyah

Nerfs TBD.

Taric

Buffs TBD.

Tryndamere

Buffs TBD.

Veigar

Nerfs TBD.

Wukong

Nerfs TBD.

Xin Zhao

Buffs TBD.

Zeri

Q: Burst Fire

Active damage: 7-15 (+110-120% tAD) ⇒ 8-20 (+110-130% tAD)

Passive charged attack damage: 90-200 (+80% AP) + 1-10% max health ⇒ 90-200 (+90% AP) + 3-15% max health

Passive charged attack slow removed

W: Ultrashock Laser

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

AD ratio: 140% ⇒ 150%

Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%

[NEW] If Ultrashock Laser hits a will it will critically strike champions and monsters

E: Spark Surge

Cooldown: 26/24.5/23/21.5/20 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Cooldown reduction per champion hit: 1 second ⇒ 0.5 seconds Cooldown reduction per champion hit on critical strike: 3 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds



R: Lightning Crash

Cooldown: 120/95/70 seconds ⇒ 100/85/70 seconds

Move speed per stack: 1.5% ⇒ 1%

Stack per champion hit by activation AOE: 4 ⇒ 8

Items

Abyssal Mask

Buffs TBD.

Axiom Arc

Buffs TBD.

Bami’s Cinder

Buffs TBD.

Blade of the Ruined King

Buffs TBD.

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Buffs TBD.

Death’s Dance

Nerfs TBD.

Duskblade of Draktharr

Buffs TBD.

Eclipse

Buffs TBD.

Everfrost

Nerfs TBD.

Frostfire Gauntlet

Buffs TBD.

Goredrinker

Buffs TBD.

Hextech Rocketbelt

Buffs TBD.

Knight’s Vow

Buffs TBD.

Kraken Slayer

Buffs TBD.

Liandry’s Torment

Nerfs TBD.

Maw of Malmortious

Nerfs TBD.

Night Harvester

Buffs TBD.

Prowler’s Claw

Buffs TBD.

Randuin’s Omen

Buffs TBD.

Riftmaker

Nerfs TBD.

Serpent’s Fang

Buffs TBD.

Spirit Visage

Buffs TBD.

Sterak’s Gage

Buffs TBD.

Sunfire Aegis

Buffs TBD.

Turbo Chemtank

Buffs TBD.

Umbral Glaive

Nerfs TBD.

Zeke’s Convergence

Buffs TBD.

Runes

Lethal Tempo

Nerfs TBD.

Systems

Grievous Wounds

Healing cut: 30/50% ⇒ 25/40% Items compensated appropriately to remain power neutral



Tower Damage