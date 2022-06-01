Seraphine changes high on Riot’s list as LoL support’s identity crisis continues

Seraphine may have been intended to be a support-mage hybrid in League of Legends, but she’s definitely leaned into the latter. Changes to bring her supportive abilities up to speed are high on Riot’s list in Season 12, but devs admit they’re still a while off.

Seraphine is still shining on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends Season 12. The Songstress is still a popular pick among all players, but where she’s being piloted on the Rift is maybe a bit far from her intended home.

While the mage is still most popular in support, she’s downright broken in other roles when players venture out into the unknown. She has a 51.51% win rate in mid lane which grows to an even more absurd 53.12% when played as an AP carry bot lane, according to LoLalytics. This is compared to a modest 49.17% win rate in support.

Despite these win rates, players still pick her as a support in 80% of games. This changes as you climb the ranks ⁠— mid and bot lane Seraphine share a 25% play rate in Diamond+ while support makes up the remaining 50%.

This divide is concerning Riot, and they have some changes planned to try and make Seraphine support more powerful without buffing her carry builds too much.

“We have dedicated some time to thinking about how to improve Seraphine support without impacting bot,” developer Ray ‘Ray Yonggi’ Williams told players. “Nothing to announce regarding that at this time, but we are aware of the player requests.”

Developer August ‘August’ Browning didn’t mince his words when talking about Seraphine on his stream either. In his eyes, “Seraphine is good mid and overpowered as [AP] carry.”

“If anyone reports you for playing Seraphine AP carry, you should report them. They are trolling your team’s chances of winning by telling you not to play it,” he laughed.

“Seraphine AP carry is better than almost every AD carry in terms of her ability to win the game. If your team wants the highest chance of winning, they should be applauding you for playing Seraphine bot. It’s really really really strong.”

The exact route Riot are going to take for Seraphine changes remains to be seen. Riot did attempt similar changes earlier in Season 12 — changes in LoL patch 12.5 made her W, Surround Sound, much more effective for support. it didn’t curb her win rate in carry roles however.

With Seraphine remaining incredibly powerful in her off-roles following LoL patch 12.10’s durability update, expect more eyes to be on the Songstress as developers tackle the aftermath.