Everything we know about League’s new Void jungler: Bel’Veth abilities, release date

League of Legends is getting a new Void jungler in Season 12, joining the likes of Kha’Zix and Rek’Sai. Here’s everything we know about Champion 160 — rumored to be called Bel’Veth — including their lore, abilities, and release date.

Riot started off League of Legends Season 12 with a bang, revealing four different champions to kick off a mega 2022. With Zeri now live, that leaves three more, including a new Void jungler first teased in 2021.

Here’s what we know about Bel’Veth ⁠— Champion 160 ⁠— including their lore, abilities, and when League’s next Void jungler will be hitting Summoner’s Rift.

Who is League’s upcoming Void jungler?

League of Legends’ upcoming Void jungler was first teased in the September 2021 champion roadmap as “an overwhelming new jungler that should fill a Void in all your hearts.”

Then it all kind of boiled over during January 2022’s Season 12 reveal stream, with lead champion producer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles becoming “possessed” while talking about the new jungler.

The related segment begins at 5:23.

“I see it. I see everything. The lavender sea, purple cities cover the land. She rules over it all, my empress. This is what Runeterra should be, its true form,” he said.

While it doesn’t really give a massive insight into who this Void creature is, one thing is for sure: she’ll be quite powerful.

In a developer post published on April 18, Riot gave a little more info on the secretive void creature. They described her as a “skirmisher”, and hinted that the aforementioned “Lavender Sea” may end up being one of her abilities, which will “crash like waves against the enemy’s defensive structures.”

They also released a new image to tease the Void Empress jungler — a purple stinger-like appendage appearing from a cloud of fog, poised to strike a cowering, faceless man.

Void jungler, Bel’Veth, leaked

On April 20, fans got another look at the Void Empress, with a leak of her official in-game model circulating on social media.

According to the leak, she has two ‘forms’ — her base form being a winged humanoid form, and her ‘ultimate’ form being a giant void creature shaped like a manta ray.

Currently, Riot hasn’t spilled exactly what to expect out of League’s new Void jungler in terms of abilities and gameplay. However, given the way it possessed Reav3, and the script he was retelling, she’s likely to pack some terrifying skills.

Reav3 did describe her as a champion “who is ramping up to swarm the Rift,” which could mean a swarm of creatures under their rule, or some sort of sprawling mist that could hamper enemies that try to chase them.

The “Lavender Sea” that’s been mentioned repeatedly throughout her teasers seems as though it could be some kind of mind-control fog, which will allow those affected to witness the “true face of the Void”.

However, with no gameplay yet to hit public, this is all just speculation.

Bel’Veth release date in League of Legends

Riot has confirmed Bel’Veth, Champion 160, will be coming out later in League of Legends Season 12. With Zeri and Renata Glasc’s launches now beyond us, this will be third in the pecking order of releases in 2022.

We’ll keep you updated with all the news on League of Legends’ upcoming Void jungler ⁠— Bel’Veth ⁠— right here as it happens.