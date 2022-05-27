League of Legends patch 12.10b notes: Taliyah & Vayne headline nerfs after durability update

League of Legends patch 12.10b is here to deal with the aftermath of the massive durability update. Nearly a dozen champions are being changed in the b-patch as Riot gives back a bit of healing and shielding power while nerfing late-game scaling carries. Here are the full patch notes.

League of Legends’ durability update in patch 12.10 has done a number to the meta. Farewell burst champions; it’s now the playground of late-game team fighters and scaling champions.

The overall goals of the project have been met by increasing team fight duration, but some have fared either too well for Riot’s liking, or much worse than they were expecting. So, LoL patch 12.10b is here to clean things up.

“We’ve approached this first set of adjustments to the Durability Update by looking at champions who have fallen outside of our usual winrate bounds as well as those who’ve changed disproportionately since patch release,” the developers said on a May 26 post.

More than 10 champions are being changed in the May 26 update, which is going live immediately. Here’s the full LoL patch 12.10b notes.

What’s changed in LoL patch 12.10b?

Riot tones back some healing and shielding nerfs with new buffs

The durability update worked two-fold in trying to increase tankiness in League of Legends. The first was by giving everyone more base defensive stats. However, to counterbalance these buffs, those with heals and shields were nerfed as a precaution.

In LoL patch 12.10b though, Riot are giving a leg-up to some champions which they took a little too far in terms of nerfs.

Renekton, Vladimir, and Yuumi are getting more heals, more often. Diana and Kled are getting the same but with shields. The outlier buff is with Draven, who is getting more gold with his Adoration passive as well as more bonus damage on his Q to make him stand up a bit better in the bot lane meta.

Taliyah and Vayne nerfs headline changes as scaling champions prevail

With teamfights going longer and games running later with a lack of burst, scaling champions are coming online. While many are seeing success, there’s a select few outliers Riot are targeting in their first pass following the durability update.

“Unsurprisingly, late game scalers and damage-over-time champions have jumped quite a bit, but to what extent each champion would change was harder to predict,” the developers added.

Vayne and Taliyah are the two most notable on the changelist. The former was highlighted by players well before the durability update went live as a threat, while the latter has been dominating the meta since her mid-scope update in LoL patch 12.9.

Vayne’s nerf is more damage-centric tied to her W while Taliyah’s focuses on her utility with reduced roaming power as well as crowd control.

Anivia, Kayle, and Senna were also nerfed in LoL patch 12.10b.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.10b notes below courtesy of Riot, and expect more changes to come: these were only early nerfs to “address the most urgent outliers”.

LoL patch 12.10b notes

Champions

Anivia

Q: Flash Frost

Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

E: Frostfire

Magic damage: 50/80/110/140/170 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150

Diana

W: Pale Cascade

Base shield: 25/40/55/70/85 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100

E: Lunar Rush

Magic damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+45% AP)

Draven

Passive: League of Draven

Bonus gold on kill: 25 (+2 per Adoration stack) ⇒ 40 (+2.5 per Adoration stack)

Q: Spinning Axe

Bonus damage: 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115% bonus AD)

Kayle

Base stats

Health growth: 99 ⇒ 92

Base magic resist: 26 ⇒ 22

E: Starfire Spellblade

Active bonus magic damage on-hit: 8/9/10/11/12% (+2% per 100 AP) ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health

Kled

W: Violent Tendencies

Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

R: Chaaaaaaaarge!!!

Cooldown: 160/140/120 ⇒ 140/125/110 seconds

Renekton

Q: Cull the Meek

Cooldown: 8 ⇒ 7 seconds

Base healing against champions: 10/14/18/22/26 ⇒ 12/18/24/30/36

Empowered base healing against champions: 30/42/54/66/78 ⇒ 36/54/72/90/108

Swain

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented Swain from ranking up his R – Demonic Ascension properly

Taliyah

Passive: Rock Surfing

Bonus move speed: 10/20/35/55% ⇒ 10/15/25/40% (levels 1/9/12/15)

Falloff time: 2.5 ⇒ 3 seconds

Q: Threaded Volley

Slow on Worked Ground: 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40% for 1.5 seconds

Damage against first enemy hit on Worked Ground: 200% ⇒ 190%

E: Unraveled Earth

Slow: 20/22/24/26/28% ⇒ 20% at all ranks

Stun duration: 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 ⇒ 0.75 seconds at all ranks

Vladimir

Q: Transfusion

Heal: 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP)

Empowered additional heal AP ratio: 3.5% per 100 AP ⇒ +4% per 100 AP

Empowered additional heal against minions: 30% ⇒ 35%

Vayne

Base stats

Health: 585 ⇒ 550

W: Silver Bolts

Bonus true damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14% of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12% of target’s maximum health)

Senna

Base stats

Health: 590 ⇒ 560

Passive: Absolution

Bonus physical damage: 1-16% (by level 11) ⇒ 1-10% (by level 10) of target’s current health

Yuumi

E: Zoomies!