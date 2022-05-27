League of Legends patch 12.10b notes: Taliyah & Vayne headline nerfs after durability update

League of Legends patch 12.10b is here to deal with the aftermath of the massive durability update. Nearly a dozen champions are being changed in the b-patch as Riot gives back a bit of healing and shielding power while nerfing late-game scaling carries. Here are the full patch notes.
League of Legends’ durability update in patch 12.10 has done a number to the meta. Farewell burst champions; it’s now the playground of late-game team fighters and scaling champions.
The overall goals of the project have been met by increasing team fight duration, but some have fared either too well for Riot’s liking, or much worse than they were expecting. So, LoL patch 12.10b is here to clean things up.
“We’ve approached this first set of adjustments to the Durability Update by looking at champions who have fallen outside of our usual winrate bounds as well as those who’ve changed disproportionately since patch release,” the developers said on a May 26 post.
More than 10 champions are being changed in the May 26 update, which is going live immediately. Here’s the full LoL patch 12.10b notes.
What’s changed in LoL patch 12.10b?
Riot tones back some healing and shielding nerfs with new buffs
The durability update worked two-fold in trying to increase tankiness in League of Legends. The first was by giving everyone more base defensive stats. However, to counterbalance these buffs, those with heals and shields were nerfed as a precaution.
In LoL patch 12.10b though, Riot are giving a leg-up to some champions which they took a little too far in terms of nerfs.
Renekton, Vladimir, and Yuumi are getting more heals, more often. Diana and Kled are getting the same but with shields. The outlier buff is with Draven, who is getting more gold with his Adoration passive as well as more bonus damage on his Q to make him stand up a bit better in the bot lane meta.
Taliyah and Vayne nerfs headline changes as scaling champions prevail
With teamfights going longer and games running later with a lack of burst, scaling champions are coming online. While many are seeing success, there’s a select few outliers Riot are targeting in their first pass following the durability update.
“Unsurprisingly, late game scalers and damage-over-time champions have jumped quite a bit, but to what extent each champion would change was harder to predict,” the developers added.
Vayne and Taliyah are the two most notable on the changelist. The former was highlighted by players well before the durability update went live as a threat, while the latter has been dominating the meta since her mid-scope update in LoL patch 12.9.
Vayne’s nerf is more damage-centric tied to her W while Taliyah’s focuses on her utility with reduced roaming power as well as crowd control.
Anivia, Kayle, and Senna were also nerfed in LoL patch 12.10b.
You can find the full LoL patch 12.10b notes below courtesy of Riot, and expect more changes to come: these were only early nerfs to “address the most urgent outliers”.
LoL patch 12.10b notes
Champions
Anivia
Q: Flash Frost
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
E: Frostfire
- Magic damage: 50/80/110/140/170 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150
Diana
W: Pale Cascade
- Base shield: 25/40/55/70/85 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100
E: Lunar Rush
- Magic damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+45% AP)
Draven
Passive: League of Draven
- Bonus gold on kill: 25 (+2 per Adoration stack) ⇒ 40 (+2.5 per Adoration stack)
Q: Spinning Axe
- Bonus damage: 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115% bonus AD)
Kayle
Base stats
- Health growth: 99 ⇒ 92
- Base magic resist: 26 ⇒ 22
E: Starfire Spellblade
- Active bonus magic damage on-hit: 8/9/10/11/12% (+2% per 100 AP) ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s missing health
Kled
W: Violent Tendencies
- Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
R: Chaaaaaaaarge!!!
- Cooldown: 160/140/120 ⇒ 140/125/110 seconds
Renekton
Q: Cull the Meek
- Cooldown: 8 ⇒ 7 seconds
- Base healing against champions: 10/14/18/22/26 ⇒ 12/18/24/30/36
- Empowered base healing against champions: 30/42/54/66/78 ⇒ 36/54/72/90/108
Swain
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented Swain from ranking up his R – Demonic Ascension properly
Taliyah
Passive: Rock Surfing
- Bonus move speed: 10/20/35/55% ⇒ 10/15/25/40% (levels 1/9/12/15)
- Falloff time: 2.5 ⇒ 3 seconds
Q: Threaded Volley
- Slow on Worked Ground: 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40% for 1.5 seconds
- Damage against first enemy hit on Worked Ground: 200% ⇒ 190%
E: Unraveled Earth
- Slow: 20/22/24/26/28% ⇒ 20% at all ranks
- Stun duration: 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 ⇒ 0.75 seconds at all ranks
Vladimir
Q: Transfusion
- Heal: 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP)
- Empowered additional heal AP ratio: 3.5% per 100 AP ⇒ +4% per 100 AP
- Empowered additional heal against minions: 30% ⇒ 35%
Vayne
Base stats
- Health: 585 ⇒ 550
W: Silver Bolts
- Bonus true damage: 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14% of target’s maximum health) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12% of target’s maximum health)
Senna
Base stats
- Health: 590 ⇒ 560
Passive: Absolution
- Bonus physical damage: 1-16% (by level 11) ⇒ 1-10% (by level 10) of target’s current health
Yuumi
E: Zoomies!
- Heal: 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP)
- Mana cost: 40/45/50/55/60 (+15% maximum mana) ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 (+12% maximum mana)