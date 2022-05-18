League of Legends patch 12.10 notes: Durability update going live with sweeping changes

League of Legends patch 12.10 is going to change the game forever. The so-called “durability update” is the biggest in history, with more than 100 champions and almost every item in the game affected as Riot fixes major issues with the game’s pace: here’s the full patch notes.

League of Legends patch 12.10 is arguably the largest update of the year ⁠— even bigger than all the preseason changes that came along in the off-season (remember Chemtech Drake?).

Coming in between the pro play splits, the “durability update” as it’s been coined will drastically reduce burst damage and make teamfights drag out for longer. It won’t be to Season 8 levels, but it’ll be a lot more expressive than the meta currently has been, Riot hopes.

It may only seem minor in name, but in practice it’s the longest changelist in the game’s 12-year history. More than 100 champions, most of the item shop, and a number of runes are on the hit list.

We’ve broken down what to expect from LoL patch 12.10 right here with the full patch notes, as well as when the major update will drop.

When is LoL patch 12.10?

League of Legends patch 12.10 is primed to go live on May 25, 2022.

The tenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.10?

Massive durability update will shake up the meta

It’s the biggest patch in League of Legends history, literally. More than 100 champions, half the item shop, plus a number of runes are being overhauled as Riot takes aim at the high-damage meta gripping the game in Season 12.

It’s called the “durability update”, and the developers are hoping to increase individual champion tankiness and stop the amount of bursty kills in the game.

“While tons of damage can be fun and exciting, we believe that increasing champions’ defensive stats will be beneficial for letting players showcase their skill by giving them more opportunities for counterplay and to live out their high moments,” the developers stated on May 6.

This includes increasing base defensive stats, and culling some offensive capabilities as well as healing and shielding. Other mechanics, like Grievous Wounds, are also being nerfed to compensate the sweeping changes.

Riot confirms no individual champion changes as dust settles

While there’s community concern the durability update will make some champions wildly unbalanced ⁠— Vayne is a popular punching bag ⁠— Riot has confirmed no individual champion changes will be made in LoL patch 12.10 as the dust settles on the major systems change.

Instead, Riot will be keeping an eye out for outliers across the first few days of the update, promising a micropatch within a few days if anything lands too well (or poorly).

“This is a pretty disruptive patch and we’ll be watching closely and ready to react,” developer ‘Phlox’ said on May 16.

“Wide sweeping changes like this just aren’t predictable enough for us to know which specific champ will be OP and by how much before release. It’s gonna be a fun time figuring out new builds and counters and all that though.”

You can find the full LoL patch 12.10 notes below, courtesy of Riot and [email protected]. Individual champion changes are still being tinkered with, so consider these tentative until the patch goes live on May 25.

LoL patch 12.10 notes

All champions

Base stats

Base health increased by 70

Health per level increased by 14

Armor per level increased by 1.2

Magic resist per level increased by 0.8

Healing

Reduced by 10-28%, depending on champion

Shielding

Reduced by 10% on average

Systems

Baron Nashor

Attack damage: 125 + 8 per minute ⇒ 150 + 10 per minute

Grievous Wounds

Base reduced from 40% to 30%

Enhanced reduced from 60% to 50%

Magic and armor penetration items

Reduced by 5-10%, depending on item

Systems with healing (items, runes)

Reduced by 10-28%, depending on item or rune

Systems with shielding (items, runes)

Reduced by 10% on average

Turrets