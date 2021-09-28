League of Legends patch 11.20 early notes: Smite nerfs, Darius buffs, Bewitching skins

The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.20 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the October 6 update, including changes to summoner spell Smite’s healing, Amumu nerfs, six spooky Halloween skins, buffs for Elise, Hecarim, Udyr, and plenty more.

Amumu, Smite hit with nerfs as jungle changes

Riot returns to solo queue focus in 11.20 after Worlds

Six spooky new Bewitching skins unveiled

After two Worlds-focused updates, we’re back on schedule.

Riot Phlox, who has taken over from lead developer Jeevun Sidhu this week, confirmed that focus has shifted back to solo queue. He said, “Now that Worlds is locked in, we’re back to a more normal patch.

The League of Legends balance team will be “following up on a few changes that overshot a bit,” he revealed, and confirmed more ladder-oriented champions would get a look-in this time around. That includes buffs for Darius, Hecarim, Udyr, and more, as well as several nerfs for Taliyah, Aumum, and Vex changes.

The “Smite” summoner spell will also be nerfed slightly.

On top of those changes, new Bewitching skins are set to ship mid-update to start Halloween celebrations, with one sorceress getting her first Prestige release.

Here are all the details on League of Legends patch 11.20, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 11.20?

Two patches ago Riot Games took a break (during the 11.18 release) and pushed back the drop date by a few days. That’s well behind us now; we’re on schedule again!

Therefore, the very next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.20, will roll out on time on Wednesday, October 6. The download will begin roll out at around 10am AEDT on Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in LoL patch 11.20?

Riot rushes out Vex nerfs

Vex absorbed a bit too much of the Black Mist when she sauntered into the Shadow Isles for the first time, it seems. While players are still getting a handle of the Gloomist, League of Legends’ newest champion has landed remarkably strong.

Riot has targeted Vex’s passive primarily and its high damage later into the game. Both the base and AP scaling is being hit with slight nerfs so that she can’t just nuke champions by constantly reapplying it in late-game fights.

Her Q, Mistral Bolt, is also being nerfed in an attempt to tune back her high waveclear, especially where she’s been strong in the mid-game.

These changes are already live on League of Legends servers.

Taliyah in firing line weeks after buffs

The Stoneweaver had her moment in the sun recently, but for a bit longer than Riot Games were comfortable for ⁠— Taliyah is getting nerfed again this update.

The problem, Riot Phlox revealed, is that her “recently mid changes ended up bumping her up a bit too much in the jungle,” which led to her dominating from the playmaking position in many higher queue ranks.

One option Riot has now is to manage her Q damage. Phlox said, “the way her Q interacts with minions is generally less than ideal,” so watch that space for nerfs.

New Bewitching skins

Riot Games are shipping several League of Legends skin lines in the next update, including six “Bewitching” cosmetics for Halloween, and another Prestige release.

The season of pumpkins, ghouls, and bumps in the night is just around the corner for American League of Legends players, and Riot Games is celebrating ⁠— as always ⁠— with a few new limited-edition seasonal Halloween skins.

Here’s all the Bewitching skins:

Fiora

Nami

Poppy

Syndra

Morgana Prestige Edition

Yuumi

Each new Bewitching skin will come with up to eight chromas. As far as Dexerto understands, the Morgana Prestige release should also have half a dozen.

League patch 11.20 will drop on October 6.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.20 early notes

Champions

Buffs

Senna

Darius

Elise

Hecarim

Udyr

Nerfs

Taliyah

Amumu

Singed

Jarvan IV

Irelia

Shen

Vex

Passive damage 30-180 (+25% ability power) ⇒ 30-140 (+20% ability power).

Q base damage: 60-260 ⇒ 60-240.

Items

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Summoner Spells

Smite (Healing)

Skins

Coming soon…