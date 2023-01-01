LoL community infuriated over Olaf player’s 1v5 penta while standing still

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Due to the power of bruiser items and the strength of Olaf’s kit, a player managed to get a 1v5 pentakill while standing still on the champion. The LoL community is up in arms about the current state of game balance.

Season 13 hasn’t seen many drastic changes, but the few made have made bruisers and tanks incredibly prominent in the meta. Items like Ravenous Hydra and Jak’Sho have been dominating in both solo queue and casual play and have emerged as meta-dominating choices on many champions.

As the meta develops, players discover how powerful they can be with the right item combination. An Olaf player was able to, with the help of new bruiser items, effectively 1v5 the enemy team while standing still.

A post making fun of the “mechanically gifted” pentakill has gained a ton of traction in the community and raised some concerns about the current state of League of Legends.

LoL community up in arms after Olaf 1v5 pentakill

Pentakills aren’t easy to pull off. A lot has to go right to get one, and many League of Legends players don’t manage to snag one even after years of playing the game.

However, an Olaf player managed to get a pentakill while standing still. Granted, this was in a gold-ranked game and not Challenger gameplay or something, but it’s started a big conversation in the LoL community nonetheless.

Through the power of the new items Jak’Sho and Spear of Shojin, along with the shield from Sterak’s Gage and the AoE damage/bonus AD from Titanic Hydra, this Olaf player managed to 1v5 the enemy team without moving for most of the play.

This is a meme edit of a clip posted to Reddit a day earlier, one that was deleted by the original poster. It depicts Olaf facetanking an absurd amount of damage and coming out on top despite his team being very spread out.

We’ve found this exact match and discovered that, by the end of the game, this Olaf player did 70,000 damage with a slashline of 20/12/15. Players are arguing that the person playing Olaf isn’t all that skilled and that, in reality, they’re being carried by the strength of his build in the current meta.