League of Legends’ new Netflix show, Arcane, is set to debut very soon. Here’s how to earn Twitch drops for joining your favorite LoL streamers’ watch parties.

League of Legends’ ever-expanding universe is set to explode into the TV world with the MOBA’s new Netflix show, Arcane.

Revolving around the childhood struggles of a young Vi and Jinx, the two sisters’ tragic story is at the core of the series. With a release date finally set for November 6, the show’s debut will be accompanied by a whole collection of Twitch watch parties where viewers can earn some highly coveted Twitch drops.

Looking to celebrate Arcane’s release in style with your fellow LoL players? Here’s how to get League of Legends Arcane Twitch drops.

How to claim League of Legends Arcane Twitch drops

Anyone who watches a co-streamer will be able to claim LoL-specific Twitch drops, which will be deposited into your game and unlocked via the “stash” tab.

In order to claim your loot drops you’ll need to link your Twitch to your Riot Games account:

Click your user profile in the top right-hand corner of Twitch Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu Go to “Connections“ Scroll down to “Riot Games” and choose “Connect“ Sign in to your Riot Account Your accounts are now connected, so jump onto a co-streamer’s stream and watch away!

Current LoL Arcane Twitch drops

While Riot hasn’t currently announced what slew of goodies we’ll be adding to our inventories, we can assume there’s going to be a whole lot of Jinx, Vi, and all things Zaun.

As soon as further information is released, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the current drops.

So that’s it for how to claim all of the upcoming Twitch drops to celebrate the release of League of Legends Arcane. Looking to keep up to date on all of the latest Arcane news? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.