LEC announced 2023 on-air talent including Dagda & return of Ender

With the 2023 LEC season just around the corner, all the on-air talent has been announced. While many mainstay casters and hosts weren’t much of a surprise, the addition of Dagda and the return of Ender have LEC fans excited for the broadcast.

It’d be fair to say the LEC has the most unique on-air personas and the most distinct identity compared to other League of Legends regions, with much more of a focus on comedy than other production teams in the space.

They stand out for that reason, and in a good way. The LEC beats every other Western league in viewership by a significant margin, with a very positive response from the community when it comes to most of their projects.

As such, many of those who have made the LEC successful have stuck around for the 2023 season. But Ender is marking his return to the broadcast alongside former LPL caster Dagda.

Ender and Dagda are coming to the LEC 2023 broadcast

Big names like Caedrel, Quickshot, Sjockz, and Medic were shoo-ins for the 2023 LEC broadcast team, and it’s no surprise that much of the team from last year is here.

But 2023 marks Ender’s return, someone with the LEC since the very beginning, alongside Dagda, a former LPL caster who has more than proved himself with work on international broadcasts.

They both bring something unique to the table as casters, and they’ve been confirmed for the LEC broadcast alongside some special guest talent from time to time.

People with experience in the pro scene, like Broxah and YamatoCannon, have confirmed guest spots on the broadcast, along with experienced casters Jamada and Oisin, as well as Trouble and Nymaera, two casters who have prior experience with the LEC.

Their meme-laden announcement video has had an incredibly positive response from the community, with it showing off what, in the minds of many, the LEC is all about.

With an all-new format and exciting players like Vitality’s Zhou ‘Bo’ Yang-Bo and Team Heretics’ Shunsuke ‘Evi’ Murase, LEC fans are hyped for what 2023 will bring.