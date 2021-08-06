How to watch LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: stream, schedule, teams

Six heavyweight European challengers enter LEC 2021 Summer playoffs, but only one can leave as this season’s champions ⁠— here’s everything you need to know as EU’s top League of Legends lineups duke it out for ultimate glory, and three illustrious spots at the 2021 World Championship.

Rogue comes into playoffs as top seed roster

Pundits back resurgent G2 Esports as top title chance

Fnatic, Vitality start in the lower bracket

Ten becomes six, with five more set to drop away over the next three weeks as the European Championship’s eventual Summer champion is crowned.

The Berlin-based competition will now take a week off, before returning to the Riot Games studio in mid-August for playoffs. Europe’s half-dozen contenders will then battle in a double-elimination bracket, with two prizes on the line ⁠— the Summer title, and one of three spots at Worlds 2021 in China later this year.

Advertisement

Bookies are tipping Rogue and G2 Esports as the two leading lights in the LEC finals, but history has shown it is always anyone’s game. Behind the two faves sit Misfits, Fnatic, Vitality, and defending champs MAD Lions.

The 2021 playoffs begin August 13. Here are all the postseason details.

LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Streams

The official broadcast for the postseason LEC event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first gameday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LEC channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website. Player-focused Pro Views are also available.

All three streams will go live around 6pm CET on Friday, August 13.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Schedule

The opening round of matches take place on August 13-15. Upper bracket matches ⁠— Rogue vs Misfits, MAD Lions vs G2 Esports — open the Summer playoffs. Fnatic and Vitality start their postseasons in the lower bracket.

Related News

The Summer grand final will be held on August 29. The title series will be played at the LEC Studio in Berlin. European fans are still not allowed to attend.

Round 1 — (August 13 ⁠— August 15)

Date Match PT ET BST Friday, August 13 Rogue vs Misfits 9AM 12PM 5PM Saturday, August 14 MAD Lions vs G2 Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM Sunday, August 15 Fnatic vs Vitality 8AM 11AM 4PM

Round 2 — (August 20)

Date Match PT ET BST Friday, August 20 TBD vs TBD 9AM 12PM 5PM

Round 3 — (August 22)

Date Match PT ET BST Sunday, August 22 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

Semifinals — (April 21 ⁠— August 28)

Date Match PT ET BST Saturday, August 21 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM Sunday, August 22 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

Grand Finals — (August 29)

Date Match PT ET BST Sunday, August 29 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Qualified Teams

All six LoL teams have now submitted their playoff lineups, with the roster lock for the Summer playoffs coming at the conclusion of the regular season.