League of Legends

How to watch LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: stream, schedule, teams

Published: 6/Aug/2021 5:20 Updated: 6/Aug/2021 5:34

by Isaac McIntyre
LEC 2021 Summer promo image goes green and black.
Riot Games

LEC

Six heavyweight European challengers enter LEC 2021 Summer playoffs, but only one can leave as this season’s champions ⁠— here’s everything you need to know as EU’s top League of Legends lineups duke it out for ultimate glory, and three illustrious spots at the 2021 World Championship.

  • Rogue comes into playoffs as top seed roster 
  • Pundits back resurgent G2 Esports as top title chance
  • Fnatic, Vitality start in the lower bracket

Ten becomes six, with five more set to drop away over the next three weeks as the European Championship’s eventual Summer champion is crowned.

The Berlin-based competition will now take a week off, before returning to the Riot Games studio in mid-August for playoffs. Europe’s half-dozen contenders will then battle in a double-elimination bracket, with two prizes on the line ⁠— the Summer title, and one of three spots at Worlds 2021 in China later this year.

Bookies are tipping Rogue and G2 Esports as the two leading lights in the LEC finals, but history has shown it is always anyone’s game. Behind the two faves sit Misfits, Fnatic, Vitality, and defending champs MAD Lions.

The 2021 playoffs begin August 13. Here are all the postseason details.

Riot Games
Rogue finished first in Europe’s 18-game regular season.

LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Streams

The official broadcast for the postseason LEC event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first gameday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LEC channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website. Player-focused Pro Views are also available.

All three streams will go live around 6pm CET on Friday, August 13.

LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Schedule

The opening round of matches take place on August 13-15. Upper bracket matches ⁠— Rogue vs Misfits, MAD Lions vs G2 Esports — open the Summer playoffs. Fnatic and Vitality start their postseasons in the lower bracket. 

The Summer grand final will be held on August 29. The title series will be played at the LEC Studio in Berlin. European fans are still not allowed to attend.

Round 1 — (August 13 ⁠— August 15)

Date Match PT ET BST
Friday, August 13 Rogue vs Misfits 9AM 12PM 5PM
Saturday, August 14 MAD Lions vs G2 Esports 8AM 11AM 4PM
Sunday, August 15 Fnatic vs Vitality 8AM 11AM 4PM

Round 2 — (August 20)

Date Match PT ET BST
Friday, August 20 TBD vs TBD 9AM 12PM 5PM

Round 3 — (August 22)

Date Match PT ET BST
Sunday, August 22 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

Semifinals — (April 21 ⁠— August 28)

Date Match PT ET BST
Saturday, August 21 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM
Sunday, August 22 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

Grand Finals — (August 29)

Date Match PT ET BST
Sunday, August 29 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM
Europe's Summer playoffs are played through a double elimination bracket.
Riot Games
Europe’s Summer playoffs are played through a double-elimination bracket.

LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Qualified Teams

All six LoL teams have now submitted their playoff lineups, with the roster lock for the Summer playoffs coming at the conclusion of the regular season.

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Fnatic Adam Bwipo Nisqy Upset Hylissang
G2 Esports Wunder Jankos Caps Rekkles Mixkyx
MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Humanoid Crazzy Kaiser
Misfits Gaming Agresivoo / HiRit Razork Vetheo Kobbe Vander
Rogue Odoamne Inspired Larssen Hans Sama Trymbi
Team Vitality SLT / Szygenda Selfmade Lider / Milica Crownshot Labrov
