How to watch LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: stream, schedule, teams

Six heavyweight European challengers enter LEC 2021 Summer playoffs, but only one can leave as this season’s champions — here’s everything you need to know as EU’s top League of Legends lineups duke it out for ultimate glory, and three illustrious spots at the 2021 World Championship.
- Rogue comes into playoffs as top seed roster
- Pundits back resurgent G2 Esports as top title chance
- Fnatic, Vitality start in the lower bracket
Ten becomes six, with five more set to drop away over the next three weeks as the European Championship’s eventual Summer champion is crowned.
The Berlin-based competition will now take a week off, before returning to the Riot Games studio in mid-August for playoffs. Europe’s half-dozen contenders will then battle in a double-elimination bracket, with two prizes on the line — the Summer title, and one of three spots at Worlds 2021 in China later this year.
Bookies are tipping Rogue and G2 Esports as the two leading lights in the LEC finals, but history has shown it is always anyone’s game. Behind the two faves sit Misfits, Fnatic, Vitality, and defending champs MAD Lions.
The 2021 playoffs begin August 13. Here are all the postseason details.
LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Streams
The official broadcast for the postseason LEC event will go live on the league’s Twitch channel below once the first gameday begins. The same stream can also be accessed on YouTube on the LEC channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports website. Player-focused Pro Views are also available.
All three streams will go live around 6pm CET on Friday, August 13.
LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Schedule
The opening round of matches take place on August 13-15. Upper bracket matches — Rogue vs Misfits, MAD Lions vs G2 Esports — open the Summer playoffs. Fnatic and Vitality start their postseasons in the lower bracket.
The Summer grand final will be held on August 29. The title series will be played at the LEC Studio in Berlin. European fans are still not allowed to attend.
Round 1 — (August 13 — August 15)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Friday, August 13
|Rogue vs Misfits
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Saturday, August 14
|MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Sunday, August 15
|Fnatic vs Vitality
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
Round 2 — (August 20)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Friday, August 20
|TBD vs TBD
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
Round 3 — (August 22)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Sunday, August 22
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
Semifinals — (April 21 — August 28)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Saturday, August 21
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Sunday, August 22
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
Grand Finals — (August 29)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Sunday, August 29
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
LEC 2021 Summer playoffs: Qualified Teams
All six LoL teams have now submitted their playoff lineups, with the roster lock for the Summer playoffs coming at the conclusion of the regular season.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Fnatic
|Adam
|Bwipo
|Nisqy
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Wunder
|Jankos
|Caps
|Rekkles
|Mixkyx
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Humanoid
|Crazzy
|Kaiser
|Misfits Gaming
|Agresivoo / HiRit
|Razork
|Vetheo
|Kobbe
|Vander
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Inspired
|Larssen
|Hans Sama
|Trymbi
|Team Vitality
|SLT / Szygenda
|Selfmade
|Lider / Milica
|Crownshot
|Labrov