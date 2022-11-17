League of Legends players are already finding ways to use new pings for toxicity

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

League of Legends Patch 12.22 ushered in most of the preseason 13 changes, complete with a brand new ping system. But some LoL players are using one of the new pings to be toxic to their teammates.

League of Legends’ ping system before Patch 12.22 was fairly basic. There were 4 options in total, with a fifth being added to ping vision that wasn’t on the ping wheel.

As such, players got creative with pings. A general understanding of pings beyond their basic meaning was created, allowing players to use these basic pings for a variety of things outside of their intended uses.

Article continues after ad

Someone makes a big play? Spam Missing pings. Someone fails miserably when trying to make a big play? Spam Missing pings, but for a different reason. Same ping, different meanings.

It was only a matter of time until players started using the new pings outside of their intended uses, and one of the new pings has been used to emulate one of the most toxic things players can say to each other.

LoL players are using the new pings to be toxic

The goal of the new ping system was to allow players to communicate their goals more clearly. Now, instead of having to spam Attack if you want to complete an objective or dive a tower, there’s an All-In ping for that.

Article continues after ad

For many, these new options, as well as the ability to do things like vote on objectives, has greatly improved the quality of communication with their teammates.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But some players have been using the Bait ping, a symbol that was meant to look like a fishing hook but also somewhat resembles a rope, to tell other players to “hang themselves“.

humzh is one of the biggest LoL streamers that’s shown the ping being used in this way, and the rest of his team in a solo queue game caught on to the way he and other players have been using the ping.

Article continues after ad

“Someone ints? Just give ’em the rope. They’re all telling me to kill myself! They’re giving me the— Hey!”

humzh himself called the Bait ping the “only good thing that came from this preseason“. With Riot’s most recent changes to chat restriction, players are restricted or outright banned for toxicity now more than ever.

It was only a matter of time until League of Legends players found new ways to BM their teammates while still being able to dodge a ban.