The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.8 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the Apr. 14 update, including the game’s 155th champion Gwen, new “Blackfrost” and “Dragonslayer” skins, and more.

New champion “Gwen” coming in LoL patch 11.8 cycle

Several LoL characters set to be pushed into meta jungle roles

Riot Games reveal Blackfrost, Dragonslayer skins

LoL game dev Mark Yetter has confirmed a number of plans for patch 11.8, including “broadening enchanter items,” and adding more characters to the jungle.

The Riot dev team said they were set to target “another round of opening up new champs to the jungle pool,” including Darius, Mordekaiser, and Morgana, as well as usual mid lane stars like Diana and Zed. This will ship alongside a move to “shift a few champs [back] that have fallen out of their player base’s favorite positions.”

Advertisement

Gwen will also be officially released next week.

Finally, Riot is releasing nearly half a dozen new skins, including more “Dragonslayer” cosmetics, as well as dark “Blackfrost” skins for Vel’Koz and Sion.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.8, coming this week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.8?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.7, will begin roll out on-schedule on Wednesday, April 14. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

Advertisement

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.8?

“Gwen” set to make her debut

Rumor had it that the newest champion to join League of Legends would be Isolde, Viego’s wife. Instead, we’ll be getting Gwen, one of her creations.

For Gwen, every moment of life is precious and she performs every action with purpose. She wanders across Runterra, separated from Isolde and looking to spread joy to those who are hurt or suffering. “Tragedy ripped them apart, sending the doll to sink beneath sea and sorrow. Centuries passed. The doll was not deterred; she knew love would find her again.”

Gwen is available on the LoL test servers, the PBE, right now.

Advertisement

The hype is real 👀 The new League champion teaser is out; and it's not for Isolde, but Gwen.pic.twitter.com/58q2w2SDdq — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 26, 2021

Rammus update rolls onto PBE

Riot are looking at revamping other champions in League Season 11 to bring them back to modernity. Top of the list? Rammus, with the jungler set to get a new set of wheels in 2021.

LoL players got their first taste of the Rammus rework through mobile clone Wild Rift. Leroy ‘Sirhaian’ Kevin has worked on a gameplay update, including overhauls to Rammus’ skins and kit.

Read More: Everything we know about Rammus rework

The biggest change is to his ultimate. Now called Soaring Slam, Rammus gets some hang time before slamming back into the ground and creating tremors. This more mobile engage opportunity could bring the tank back into the meta.

Advertisement

Ok. Rammus' mini-rework has hit #LeagueOfLegends' PBE on patch 11.8. The Armordillo is getting big changes to his ultimate and taunt, as well as a visual upgrade. pic.twitter.com/dYFAURPDsQ — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) April 2, 2021

Non-jungle champs make roaming switch

Riot has been experimenting with League’s jungle, and the champions that take up the role, for quite some time.

In Season 10, they worked to make the jungle more “appealing” by widening champion diversity. However, the changes ended up falling flat, or not making it to live servers.

Now in Season 11, they’re trying again to make it stick. Five champions are on Riot’s radar in League patch 11.8 to take them out of the lane and put them in the jungle: Darius, Diana, Mordekaiser, Morgana, and Zed.

Morgana is one of five #LeagueOfLegends champions being pushed into the jungle on the 11.8 PBE cycle. The Fallen, along with Darius, Diana, Mordekaiser, and Zed are all getting big buffs to their bonus damage to monsters. pic.twitter.com/tlOIDKimMf — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) April 5, 2021

New Blackfrost, Dragonslayer skins

Four different skin lines will be getting new releases this update ⁠— new champ Gwen will finally get her epic “Space Groove” skin, while Sion and Vel’Koz are getting “Blackfrost” skins. Galio, Kayle, and Twitch will also get dragon-themed outfits.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of champs getting skins next week:

Space Groove Gwen (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Blackfrost Sion (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Blackfrost Vel’Koz (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Dragon Guardian Galio (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Dragonslayer Kayle (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Dragonslayer Twitch (Epic) ⁠— 1350 RP

Each new LoL patch 11.8 skin will also get a half dozen chromas.

League patch 11.8 will drop on April 14.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.8 early notes

Champions

Darius

Passive monster damage 175% ⇒ 500%.

Diana

Passive monster damage 150% ⇒ 300%.

Mordekaiser

Passive monster damage cap 28-164 ⇒ 180.

Morgana

W monster damage 150% ⇒ 300%.

Sett

Q tooltip no longer mentions the per punch damage cap of 400 against minions (still mentions monsters).

Yorick

Mist Walker attack damage 2-99 + 30% attack damage ⇒ 2-88 + 25% attack damage.

Mist Walker health 100-185 ⇒ 99-184.

E marked enemy damage 200% ⇒ 40% increased damage for up to 8 attacks.

Zed

Passive Monster damage 200% ⇒ 500%.

Monster damage cap 200-500 ⇒ 500-800.

Items

Chemtech Purifier

Ability power 50 ⇒ 55.

Hextech Rocketbelt

[New] +6 magic penetration.

Health 350 ⇒ 250.

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Inspire active: Movement speed 60% ⇒ 40%. [Removed] self-movement speed. [Removed] additional magic damage.

New passive: “Motivate” — empowering or protecting another ally champion grants both allies 25% decaying move speed for 1.5 seconds. Rules: An ally only affected by “Motivate” once every 4 seconds.

Mythic passive changed from 2.5% movement speed ⇒ 5 ability haste.

Staff of Flowing Water

“Rapids” passive: Duration 3s ⇒ 4s. [Removed] 15% movement speed. [New] +20 ability haste.



Moonstone Renewer