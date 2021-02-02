League of Legends Lunar Beast 2021 event guide: skins, missions, rewards, ARURF Mode - Dexerto

To start of 2021 Lunar New Year style, League of Legends has released the Lunar Beast Event. From new skins to the return of ARURF mode, there’s a bunch of new content.

As the year of the OX draws ever closer, League of Legends has chosen to celebrate the Lunar New Year in style by unleashing the Lunar Beast event onto the server.

One of the skins included is for Viego, the Ruined King whose blade we’ve all come to know and, well, not love. For tips on how to play the newest addition to Summoner’s Rift, we’ve compiled a guide right here. After all, he’s getting a new skin this time around so might as well give him a go right?

Ready to save the celebration? Here’s everything we know about the event.

League of Legends Lunar Beast 2021 trailer

The fun cinematic for the event can be seen right here.



League of Legends Lunar Beasts 2021 release date

You’ll be able to undertake the journey through 2057 Runeterra from February 4, when the event will go live. The end date of the event is yet to be revealed, but make sure you hit the Rift as early as you can to scoop up all of those LoL goodies.

League of Legends Lunar Beast 2021 skins

Blending neo-futuristic vibes with a more traditional style, the Lunar Beast skins represent the perfect balance of old meets new. They’re available for Alistair, Annie, Aphelios, Darius, Fiora, Jarvan IV and Veigo, with the Aphelios and Veigo skins being unique to LoL.

Read More: Riot locks in Udyr for League of Legends rework

This time around our favorite Frenchwoman Fiora has been given a prestige skin. With her futuristic red outfit and blue hair transformed into white and gold with a pink touch, it’ll be an exciting grind to score this skin.

League of Legends Lunar Beasts 2021 event pass details

While the exact details for the Even Pass have not yet been released, it’s safe to say that we’ll be in for a grind filled with magical rewards. New borders, loot, icons, and emotes will all be up for grabs, so make sure you check back here for any further information!

League of Legends Lunar Beasts 2021 event missions & rewards

Just as with the Battle Pass, the nitty gritty of the Lunar Beasts event missions haven’t been announced yet. We can assume, however, that there’s going to be a traditional twist mixed with some Cyberpunk 2077 style details that will make this mission series entirely unique.

League of Legends Lunar Beasts 2021 ARURF

The Riot Gods have heard our calls and ARURF is back in the game! The fan favorite mode will accompany the new event with its no ability costs and reduced cooldowns. Fancy cannonballing into Lunar 2021 with a bang? Riot’s got you covered.

So that’s it for the Lunar Beasts event! Keep an eye on this page for further information as the event progresses. Until then though, get excited, it’s New Year all over again!