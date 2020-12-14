Logo
LCS 2021 season announced with major format changes

Published: 14/Dec/2020 20:26

by Tanner Pierce
Riot Games

Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) for the 2021 season, including an LCS Lock-In, an expansion to the number of games in the regular season, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

After rumors of major changes to the LCS format over the past few weeks, Riot Games finally has finally addressed what’s going to be happening with the upcoming season.

In short, there are some major changes that are happening with the 2021 season and the developer hopes that they’ll change North America into the competitive region that “we all want it to be.”

The campaign will be kicking off with the brand new Lock-In tournament on January 15 and then expanding into a full regular season that will now be split into two parts.

LCS 2021 Lock-In tournament

Riot Games
The 2021 LCS season will now open with a Lock-In tournament.

Kicking off the changes with a bang, the Lock-In competition takes place from January 15 through January 31, 2021. This will help determine “who’s the team to beat” and will have a $150,000 prize for the winner to take home, as well as $50K towards the charity of the teams choice. The winner will also have a chance at a side selection for Game 5 of the regular season.

The tourney will have a group stage made up of the top two teams from 2020 season, TSM and FlyQuest. As for the rest, the top four from each group will be seeded into their own eight teams.

All in all, this seems to be more of an exhibition competition with a prize pool more than anything else, having very little effect on the overall season, and will just be used to see where teams stand before the main events start.

Spring Regular Season & Mid-Season Showdown

Despite previous rumors, the regular season will still be split into two halves. The standard Spring Regular Season will take place over the span of six weeks, from February 5 to March 14, 2021. Everything seems to be pretty standard here, with the only major exception being that it will now be expanded to five games a day, across three days on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Riot Games
Riot has announced that LCS will now be shifted to five games a day, across three days for the regular season.

That being said, a big change comes with the inclusion of a Mid-Season Showdown, in place of the Spring Playoffs and Finals, which are now no more. This showdown will be the one to determine who will represent North America at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, which brings teams from around the globe together in a large tournament.

Speaking of which, there’s currently no date for the Mid-Season Invitational tournament, which makes its triumphant return after its 2020 cancelation due to the world health crisis.

Summer Regular Season and LCS Championship

Riot Games
The 2021 LCS season will now end with an LCS Championship, rather than a Summer Playoffs.

For the Summer Split Regular Season, which takes place over a whopping nine weeks, from June 4 to August 1, 2021, players will be placed into a triple Round Robin competition. Like the Spring Split, the Summer Split will also utilize the same five-game-a-day format, three days a week.

Similar to the Spring Playoff, the Summer Playoff is also gone and instead, the LCS Championship will end the whole 2021 season. Competitors will be determined using the combined results from both the Spring and Summer sessions.

According to Riot, this Championship makes huge adjustments from the previous Summer Playoffs. This new tournament will now have an inverted format and game days have also been changed to stop teams from playing twice in one week.

Of course, the top three winners of this tournament will qualify for the World Championship which, like the Mid-Season Invitational, has yet to be dated, although we do know that it’ll take place in China.

All in all, it seems like there’s a huge amount of changes compared to other years, which seems to be what people wanted.

Fortnite FNCS Champion Kez permanently banned for hacking in Frosty Frenzy

Published: 14/Dec/2020 6:16 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 6:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Kez FNCS Ban
Epic Games

FNCS

Kez, a former FNCS champion, has been permanently banned from Fortnite after he was caught using soft-aim hacks in the middle of a Frosty Frenzy event.

Fortnite has no room for cheaters, especially in the competitive scene. It goes against the heart and soul of what it means to be a competitive player. However, it didn’t stop Kalvin ‘Kez’ Dam, a former FNCS champion, from using hacks in the Frosty Frenzy tournament.

Kez copped the ban right in the middle of a game.

He disappeared into thin air, and his items were left scattered across the ground. His teammates, Nanolite and Chris ‘CizLucky’ Perez, had no idea what happened, but it didn’t take them long to figure it out.

Fortnite Kez FNCS Ban
Vanguard
Kez’s impressive history in the Fortnite competitive scene has been tainted.

“Why did he just leave?” yelled CizLucky. “He got banned! What the f**k?” You could barely hear him over Nanolite, who was also stunned and confused.

AussieAntics, a Fortnite commentator who captured the footage, was shocked too. “Ummmm…? FNCS winner being struck by ban hammer mid-tournament…”

“Doesn’t look good that he didn’t say anything to his teammates after being struck by ban hammer?”

Kez did eventually explain the situation to his teammates after the game. He said he’d been banned for “a very long time” for “exploiting.” It sounded believable, but he skimmed all the important details.

Five minutes later, rumors he was using soft-aim hacks spread like wildfire. The Fortnite competitive community exploded in outrage, and he deactivated his social media accounts in shame.

Shortly after, CizLucky revealed that somebody messaged him on December 5. They claimed Kez bought hacks and even sent him a screenshot of the alleged transaction and predicted the ban. It looked credible.

However, CizLucky didn’t believe it at the time. “I was so naive,” he said. “I didn’t even think for a second he was telling the truth.” It’s understandable since these kinds of messages often turn out to be false, but this one was on the ball.

The situation has left Fortnite players and fans wondering how long Kez has been cheating. It could go all the way back to when he won the FNCS.

He’s also won over $60k, and may have used cheats to acquire some or all of it.

Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sebby, who used to play duos with Kez, claims Kez told him he didn’t cheat until this season. Either way, justice seems to have been served, with more penalties expected to come.