The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.9 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the Apr. 28 update, including even more Turbo Chemtank nerfs, Damwon Gaming’s Worlds 2020 skins, a Kog’Maw update, and plenty more.

Hecarim, Vladimir lead early LoL patch 11.9 nerfs

Sunfire Aegis, Turbo Chemtank set for more Season 11 changes

Damwon Gaming’s new “Worlds 2020” skins revealed

Patch 11.9 is a big one on the League of Legends 2021 calendar; the title’s first international event of the year, the Mid-Season Invitational, will be played on the April 28 update for its entire duration.

Lead Riot Games dev Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said the LoL design team would be looking to “add a bit of diversity to the pro meta” with MSI 2021 in mind. There will also be “a few solo queue outliers” that come under the nerf hammer, he revealed, including explosive new meta pick Vladimir, and star jungler Hecarim.

Advertisement

Kog’Maw is also getting a VFX update next week.

Finally, Riot is all set to release the “Worlds 2020” skins, celebrating Damwon Gaming’s historic 3–1 win over Suning in Shanghai last year.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.9, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.9?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.9, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, April 28. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

Advertisement

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.9?

Vladimir, Hecarim headline nerfs

Hecarim and Vladimir are the big names on the League of Legends chopping block this patch, alongside new jungler Morgana, and bot lane menace Jinx.

Dr Mundo, Diana, Rumble, Gragas, Heimerdinger, and Garen will also cop a whack to their overall power levels, while Kindred, Shen, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Taric, Lulu, Trundle, Kayn ⁠— more specifically his Rhaast version ⁠— and Sett are handed buffs.

Riot is also planning to change several “standout” items.

Read More: LoL devs finally planning Hecarim nerfs

These include Turbo Chemtank and Deadman’s Plate (both to be nerfed), as well as Moonstone Renewer, Death’s Dance, and Wit’s End (all receiving buffs).

Kog’Maw VFX update

Kog’Maw, the iconic LoL hyper-carry, is getting a makeover.

Advertisement

While Riot aren’t touching any of the Mouth of the Abyss’ gameplay, they’re giving the void creature a fresh lick of paint to bring him up to the modern League of Legends look. That includes a “model texture” update, as well as new icons for his abilities and their lasting effects.

“We want to improve gameplay clarity on missile widths, ultimate edge indicator, and W/P empowered state,” Riot dev Beardilocks wrote on Twitter.

Read More: Riot is making LoL cinematic universe

All of Kog’Maw’s past skins, from 520 RP up, have been given recolors too.

Coming soon to a PBE near you, it's everyone's favourite void pupper, Kog'Maw with a VFX update!

Updated Model Texture!

Updated Armor/MR shred icon

Project goals:

Improving gameplay clarity on missile widths, R edge indicator and W/P empowered state. pic.twitter.com/SO0YvTprLY — Riot Beardilocks (@Beardilocks) April 8, 2021

New Conqueror, Worlds 2020 skins

Two different skin lines have been revealed ahead of LoL patch 11.9 ⁠— Jax will be getting a new “Conqueror” cosmetic to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational, and five champions are getting “Worlds 2020” skins.

Advertisement

These limited-edition, personalized alt-appearances are to celebrate Damwon Gaming’s historic 2020 victory at the World Championship in Shanghai.

Here’s the full list of champs getting skins next week:

Conqueror Jax (Legacy) ⁠— 1350 RP

Nidalee, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) ⁠— 1350 RP

Kennen, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) ⁠— 1350 RP

Twisted Fate, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) ⁠— 1350 RP

Nidalee, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) ⁠— 1350 RP

Jhin, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) ⁠— 1350 RP

Leona, Damwon Gaming (Legacy) ⁠— 1350 RP

Patch 11.9’s skin splash arts have not yet been revealed.

League patch 11.9 will drop on April 28.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.9 early notes

Champions

Coming soon…

Items

Sunfire Aegis

Immolate damage against monsters 100% ⇒ 150%.

Turbo Chemtank