 Alphari reportedly set to make LCS switch after Team Liquid table $1m deal for 2021 - Dexerto
Team Liquid reportedly set to make Alphari next LCS million-dollar man

Published: 26/Oct/2020 0:32

by Isaac McIntyre
LCS Team Liquid

Team Liquid are reportedly on the verge of signing European top lane star Barney “Alphari” Morris on a multi-million dollar deal spanning at least two years after beating out Rogue and Fnatic for the former Origen star’s signature.

Alphari’s contract with Astralis ⁠— recently rebranded from Origen ⁠— ends on Nov. 16, at which time the Englishman, 21, becomes available to sign. The top laner, who played 171 games for Origen from 2018 to 2020, is one of 2021’s hottest free agents.

It appears four-time LCS champs Team Liquid will win the race for his signature, according to ESPN. Alphari’s transatlantic switch would see him replace Jung “Impact” Eon-yeung, who was the highest-paid player in North America last season.

Liquid, Rogue, and Fnatic were reportedly among Morris’ prospective suitors.

Fnatic, who exited Worlds 2020 in the quarterfinals, are believed to have pulled out of the race after Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau shone in groups and against Top Esports.

Impact is set to become one of the hottest free agents on the LCS market.

As Dexerto understands, Liquid has already tabled the multi-year deal for Alphari, and now the LCS org is waiting for the League of Legends free agency window to open. LoL’s global transfer window opens on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 11pm GMT.

Alphari joining the North American competition is the second big shift in the LCS top lane pool heading into the 2021 season. Cloud9 has already made a swap, promoting Australian talent Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami to the starting roster over Worlds semifinalist Eric “Licorice” Ritchie.

Liquid is reportedly also set to make more changes ahead of next season too. The team’s first step will be to tie up Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen, who is off-contract in November. The org will not, however, retain jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen.

Edward “Tactical” Ra (2021) and Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in (2022) remain under contract for now. The LCS heavyweights are believed to be building future plans around AD carry Tactical, who was a standout in Shanghai.

ESPN also suggested Liquid are eyeing FlyQuest jungler Lucas “Santorin” Larssen to fill out their 2021 roster. The Danish shotcaller has not been given permission to talk to other teams ahead of his upcoming Nov. 17 free agency, however.

Tactical will be Team Liquid’s focal point in the LCS heading into 2021.

The lineups of all ten LCS rosters are likely set to change drastically heading into 2021. North America’s struggles at Worlds, and roster moves like Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg’s shock retirement have already set the wheels in motion.

In Shanghai, G2 Esports were punted out of Worlds contention by Damwon Gaming after suffering the fastest defeat in the event’s history. On the other side of the bracket, Suning upset Top Esports to book their spot in the Oct. 31 decider.

Cloud9 signs first all-female Valorant esports roster

Published: 25/Oct/2020 22:12

by Bill Cooney
Cloud9 White Valorant
Cloud9 has officially announced they’ve signed one of the first all-female Valorant teams in the game’s esports community: C9White.

Teams the world over have been signing players for Riot’s new FPS left and right but no professional org had signed an all-female squad, until Cloud9’s latest announcement broke on October 25.

In a tweet, the org announced Alexis ‘alexis‘ Guarrasi, Annie ‘AnnieDro‘ Roberts, Jasmine ‘Jazzyk1ns‘ Manankil, Melanie ‘meL‘ Capone, and ‘katsumi‘ – who have all played together before – as the five faces of C9White.

Kristin Salvatore, senior vice president of marketing at Cloud9, told GamesBeat in an interview that both the org’s female and male Valorant squads will play in the same league, practice together, and scrim against one another.

“We have two competitive teams,” Salvatore said in the interview. “And our goal is to actually have one competitive team that has the best players on it.”

Ideally, this would be a mix of both male and female pros, something that would be a first for a top-tier Valorant program, and a combination that we have rarely seen in esports at all.

One parallel that could be drawn is Se-yeon ‘Geguri‘ Kim of the Shanghai Dragons in the Overwatch League, but one female bench player on a roster is a far cry from an all-female team or a main club that gives six different women a chance to crack its starting lineup.

As mentioned earlier, all five members of C9White have played together before – on an unsponsored team named MAJKL. They ended up finishing in the 5th – 8th spot at the Counter Logic Gaming Blitz Open Cup, and, later on, got first place at the all-female FTW Summer Showdown tournament in September.

The lineup will play their first matches under the blue C9 banner just a day after the official announcement, at Riot’s First Strike tournament qualifiers starting on Monday, October 26.

It’s no secret that esports organizations are trying to appeal more to the female demographic and get more girls involved in gaming. There is an ongoing effort to break gendered stereotypes in the industry and, from a capitalist lens, their money does spend just as well as males after all. So it will be very interesting to see how this ends up working out for the newly minted pros on C9White.