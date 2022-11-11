K’Sante receiving buff in next League of Legends update after middling launch

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is continuing to struggle in League of Legends following his launch. Riot are giving him a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 to tide things over, but big things could happen as Season 13 testing begins on live servers.

K’Sante has made his entrance into League of Legends as the high-skill tank top laner players yearned for. The Pride of Nazumah is yet to make a splash though.

Despite pre-emptive buffs on the PBE following a lackluster testing phase, he has still hit live servers with a stumble.

While he is meant to be hard to master, K’Sante’s win rate on LoL patch 12.21 is starting to plateau at around 43.50% at all ranks, which is well shy of the goal. However with Season 13’s launch around the corner, the developers don’t want to make drastic changes.

Instead, they’re giving the Pride of Nazumah a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 that, combined with new items and top lane changes, should help bring him more in line with expectations.

Riot are nudging up the speed of K’Sante’s Footwork dash to allies to 1600 to 1800 scaling, instead of the flat 1500 value it’s at now. It’s a small difference, but the extra mobility can be the difference between getting a kill or not.

It’s hard to determine the impact this will have given the wider changes to the game though. With K’Sante being a high-resource, high-skill top laner, the changes to the role to increase gold and experience relative to other lanes will be a big boon regardless.

Also, as developer ‘Phlox’ pointed out to players ahead of the big release, “what’s strong now very well might be terrible next patch and vice versa.”

LoL patch 12.22, and the start of Season 13 preseason, will go live on November 16, 2022.