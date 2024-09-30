LoL’s most frustrating champion is even worse with new game-breaking bug

One of League of Legends’ most frustrating champions has just gotten even worse thanks to a game-breaking bug that lets him infinitely stack shields.

Patch 14.19 for League of Legends is one of the biggest updates we’ve seen all year. Not only were there massive changes to basically every item in the game, which dropped the power of every champion. There were several reworks to champions like K’sante, who has proven to be a pain for the balancing team.

Ever since his release, the Shuriman top laner has been the bane of the MOBA, being one of the strongest tanks ever released. Not only could he be a ridiculously powerful frontline, but he could single out a carry with his ultimate, and assassinate them when given the chance.

Riot has made several strides to fix him and his issues, including a rework in the September 25th update. This kit revamp may have been for the worse, however, as a new game-breaking bug has been discovered, allowing him to infinitely stack shields on champions.

Discovered by challenger mid laner Strompest, K’sante is able to stack shields on an ally using E. However, with the item Moonstone Renewer, this shield is partially transferred over to an ally. This is fine and works as intended, but the shield from Moonstone Renewer doesn’t drop off, meaning K’sante can keep using the ability to create a monstrously large shield.

K’sante was already hit incredibly hard after his rework, so much so that the devs had to implement a hotfix buff to keep him relevant in the meta. His kit is far clunkier now, with the devs slowing down much of his animation canceling and other capabilities, making up for it by giving him far more lethality after he uses his ult.

Riot is typically pretty quick to disable or make changes when bugs like this occur, so we should see a patch in the coming days that addresses this issue. Until then, you might want to continue banning K’sante, bugged or not.