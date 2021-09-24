Who are K/DA? League of Legends’ K-Pop sensation

League of Legends’ K/DA have become a global hit with both LoL fans and K-Pop stans, so here’s a quick rundown of who they are, as well as their in-game skins.

Not only does League of Legends have a thriving esports scene, multiple spinoff titles, and a Netflix show, it has a chart-topping K-pop band.

K/DA, named after the in-game score system that tracks kills, deaths, and assists, is composed of four in-game champions whose behind-the-scenes vocal talents are provided by some of the biggest female artists in the business.

Intrigued? Well, here’s everything you need to know about K/DA in League of Legends, as well as their skin lines and guest singer, Seraphine.

Contents

Who are K/DA in League of Legends?

K/DA is League of Legends’ resident K-Pop band. Composed of mid-laners Ahri and Akali, Jungler Evelynn, and ADC Kai’Sa, they’ve released two hit albums in their short career, as well as inspired two collections of stunning skins.

Providing the characters their primary vocal talents are some of the biggest female stars out there, including Madison Beer (Evelynn), Jaira Burns (Kai’Sa), and Miyeon (Ahri), and Soyeon (Akali) of K-Pop behemoths, (G)I-dle.

Others who have voiced the characters include trans-female icon Kim Petras, alongside K-Pop icons, TWICE.

All K/DA songs

All of K/DA’s songs, as well as the artists that feature on each, are listed below:

All LoL K/DA skins

Accompanying both K/DA albums have been a beautiful line of in-game skins that have become some of the most sought-after cosmetics in-game.

All of these stunning outfits, as well as their white and gold Prestige editions, are shown below:

Skin Line Splash Art Available Skins K/DA Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa K/DA Prestige Akali Akali K/DA Prestige Ahri Ahri K/DA Prestige Evelynn Evelynn K/DA Prestige Kai’Sa Kai’Sa K/DA ALL OUT Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, Seraphine K/DA ALL OUT Prestige Kai’Sa Kai’Sa

Is Seraphine in K/DA?

While starry-eyed songstress, Seraphine, made her debut with the K/DA queens during MORE, the character is not a part of the K-Pop group. In fact, she has her very own solo career!

Voiced by Chinese singer Lexie Liu on MORE, players have been trying to track down the actual artists behind the rest of her Spotify discography. One fan has devised that Seraphine’s vocals are provided by Chevy, a California-based artist, but this is merely speculation.

For all of her current Spotify releases, be sure to check out our guide to all of her best tracks.

So that’s everything you need to know about League of Legends’ resident K-Pop idols, K/DA! For more LoL content, be sure to check out our guides:

