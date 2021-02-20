How to get Orange Essence in League of Legends

Orange Essence is one of the three in-game currencies in League of Legends. It might not be used for much, but if you get your hands on it, you’ll want to put it into the right things. Here’s how you can get, and best use, your Orange Essence.
Orange Essence is the little cousin to League of Legends’ Blue Essence. The in-game currency doesn’t have as many uses, but you’ll need it if you find skin shards or eternals you really like.
Here’s how you can get Orange Essence in League of Legends, and what exactly it’s used on.
Want skins? Keep some Orange Essence handy.
Crafting Orange Essence with Hextech system
The most efficient way to farm Orange Essence is by disenchanting shards in your loot tab with the Hextech system.
Skin shards, icon shards, emotes, eternals, and ward shards all drop the material, which you can then use to forge permanents of other items.
Buying it in the in-game store
You can technically buy Orange Essence in the in-game store, but it isn’t cheap. It comes as part of a bundle with 5 Hextech Chests and Keys for 975 RP. It’s hardly the most efficient way of getting the currency though.
Participating in events
While less common, some events will have missions with Orange Essence on offer. These can help you farm the material without having to get rid of stuff you already have in case you need a boost.
Sometimes, Orange Essence is wrapped up in event rewards.
How to use Orange Essence
There’s two main ways you can use Orange Essence in League of Legends, and both of them are in the Loot tab.
Crafting skins in the Hextech shop: You’ll need Orange Essence to transform skin shards into skin permanents. Be sure to save up for a skin you really want, and hope you get the shard when you unlock Hextech Chests.
Unlocking Eternals: If you find an eternals set, you can unlock it with Orange Essence. This is significantly cheaper than just buying them in the shop too.
In Valorant, Duelists are the stars of the show. You expect to see them on the top of the leaderboard, dropping frags with their aggressive nature. However, which of them is the best? We’ve got you covered with our tier list, so you can choose the best one for your playstyle.
Duelists are all about going in solo and getting the job done for the team. The high-fragging Valorant Agents are about making an impact on the scoreboard, constantly finding man-advantages to keep the pressure high.
If this sounds like your kind of role, then read on. We’ve got everything you need to know about the game’s five Duelists — Jett, Raze, Reyna, Yoru and Phoenix — and which one is the best fit for you.
Best Duelist Agents in Valorant
5. Yoru
Yoru makes his entry into Valorant as the game’s third-best Duelist.
Attack
Like the other duelists, Yoru packs a lot of power on attack. He is Valorant’s only dedicated lurker, which means he plays a big role on attacks. He doesn’t typically play with the team, instead choosing to mindgame the opponent to try and get an edge on the opposition.
However, that doesn’t mean he can’t play with the rest of the team. His utility is just as effective when grouped than on the flank. You can set up faux-flank presence with his footsteps, flash your team in with his unique bounce flash, and break out onto site completely invisible. That’s a lot of utility.
Defense
This utility also transfers onto defense. He can set up fake pushes through common rush spots to keep enemies at bay, guessing as to where your location is. His flashes are also great for blinding big areas, allowing your allies to swing out and capitalize on them.
His ultimate is also one of the best for retakes too. You can get onto site completely unnoticed, assassinate an enemy, and throw the entire post-plant into disarray. He’s all about creating controlled chaos the rest of the team can pounce on.
Verdict
Yoru might pack a punch, but his kit falls flat when compared to every other duelist. His flashes are easy to counter, and outside of his ultimate, doesn’t bring as much to the team as you’d think on paper. He’s in dire need of buffs, and hopefully they come soon.
4. Reyna
If you’ve got the aim, Reyna is your best bet.
Attack
Reyna brings not a lot of utility for the team, but plenty for herself. A good Reyna player can decimate entire teams 1v5, and that’s part of her charm. Her Leers are great for throwing players off when hitting a site, while she can stay topped up on the front lines with Devour.
Throw in her Empress ultimate, and she’s a one-man army for all things attack — lurking, hitting sites, you name it, Reyna can do it.
Defense
Reyna’s selfish utility does come back to bite her on defense. However, she can still make use of it pretty effectively. Her ability to grab a pick and Dismiss to safety makes her incredibly potent on the defender side. Outside of that though, Reyna is a sitting duck.
Verdict
Recent nerfs to Reyna have really pushed her down the power rankings. However, if you back your aim, Reyna is the duelist for you. No matter on attack or defense, if you can win your duels, you’ll provide infinitely more to your team.
3. Phoenix
Phoenix thrives on attack, but struggles on defense.
Attack
Like all duelists, Phoenix’s strengths are really shown on attack. The British pyromaniac has a decent amount of utility in his kit through his wall, flashes, and Hot Hands molotov to block off sight lines and really break onto a site.
His Run It Back ultimate also is great for clearing out areas with aggression, giving him a spare life. All of the other duelists have similar things in their kit, but Phoenix is the only one to bring it all, and it makes him a godsend when you’re trying to attack.
Defense
Phoenix does lack a bit of ‘oomph’ on defense compared to other duelists. He can push out and gain territory with walls and flashes, but he doesn’t do it as well as he does on attack.
All of his kit is incredibly strong on attack, but can only really be effectively used on a retake on defense. His Run It Back is good for grabbing aggressive picks at the start of rounds, but aside from that, Phoenix does struggle a bit on defense.
Verdict
Phoenix’s attacking prowess would regard him as one of the game’s strongest attackers. However, his defensive capabilities does hold him back from cracking into the top two of Jett-Raze tier.
2. Raze
Raze might have tons of explosives, but they serve more of a purpose than doing damage.
Attack
While Phoenix brings a lot of utility, Raze’s is arguably better. After all, three of her abilities can one-shot an enemy if they get too close. Where Raze thrives on attack is clearing out areas safely though. She can throw her bot down and scout ahead, and that in itself is plenty of utility.
Between her Paintshells and blast packs, and then the Showstopper obviously, she can follow up on that bot’s intel and wipe out an entire team with one click.
Defense
Raze’s utility is just as effective on defense as it is on attack. Her constant explosions provide plenty of zone control, forcing enemies back or keeping them cornered for easy pickings.
It makes Raze the most effective duelist on defense. While she doesn’t have flashes or smokes, just that bit of zone control is incredibly strong, holding enemies in chokepoints and always putting them in harm’s way if they want to execute onto a site.
Verdict
Raze’s kit might just seem all about damage on face value, but it’s incredibly good for slowing things down. No matter if you’re trying to stall out an attack, or sweep through an enemy’s defense and stop a retake, Raze can do it all.
1. Jett
Jett has been the meta duelist for so long, and it’s easy to see why.
Attack
Well, what can’t Jett do on attack? She’s pretty much a jack of all trades. The Korean windbender can play passively with an Operator, or burst onto a site with her knives, Tailwinds, and Updrafts. The flexibility in her kit is why she’s so strong.
Her Cloudburst smokes can also bail her team out better than any other bit of duelist utility. It can be used to sell fakes, block lines of sight when defenders try to retake, and more.
Defense
Much like Reyna, Jett thrives on defense if you have the aim for it. Her ability to play aggressively, get a frag, then get out to safety with her Tailwind is perfect for most teams. There’s a reason why the Jett-Operator meta is so popular, and it’s because it’s that good.
She can also provide cover with her teammates with her smokes, which come in super handy for retakes. Plus, who doesn’t love to try and get a cheeky ninja defuse off?
Verdict
Jett’s versatile playstyle plus her well-balanced utility makes her the best duelist by far. She’s been a staple in the meta for months now, and despite continued nerfs from Riot, she will reign supreme as long as she doesn’t lose that utility.
The most important thing when it comes down to it though, is picking an Agent that’s right for you. Each duelist has their own unique playstyle, and you should try them all out to find your best fit.
We will update this piece as the meta evolves, and who knows, maybe your out-of-meta favorite might shoot up to the top of the tier list.