MSI 2023: Schedule, qualified teams, format and stream

The 2023 edition of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is nearing! Here you can find all you need to know about the showpiece LoL event, including the schedule and the official stream.

MSI is one of the biggest international competitions in all of esports, with many, even non-League of Legends aficionados, marking this event as a must-watch. The event is all about fueling regional rivalries as the best teams in each region will go head-to-head, with prize money (and bragging brights) on the line.

RNG/Riot Games RNG won MSI 2022 after beating T1 in the final

Riot Games has decided to expand MSI’s format for 2023 and increase the number of teams from 11 to 13. While we wait for the regional leagues to come to an end and determine the MSI participants, here is everything you need to know about the event:

MSI 2023: How to watch

MSI 2023 will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

MSI 2023: Schedule and location

The event will take place from May 2-21 at the Copper Box Arena in London. The multi-sport venue, built for the 2012 Summer Olympics, has staged several esports events in the past, including the Rocket League Championship Series Season 5 – Finals and, more recently, Apex Legends’ ALGS 2023 Split 1 Playoffs.

Tickets for the tournament will go on sale on February 23 at 10am GMT/2am PST, with prices ranging from £29-£94.

Below is the schedule for each stage of the tournament:

Play-In: May 2-7

May 2-7 Bracket Stage : May 9-14 and May 16-20

: May 9-14 and May 16-20 Final: May 21

MSI 2023: Format

MSI 2023 will consist of two stages, the Play-In Stage and the Bracket Stage, each featuring a double-elimination format.

In the Play-In Stage, eight teams will be split into two groups of four teams, with every match being a best-of-three series. The group winners and the winner of a last-chance qualification match between the lower bracket winners will advance to the Bracket Stage, where they will join five invited teams.

MSI 2023: All qualified teams

MSI 2023 will feature 13 teams from around the globe, two more than usual. LCK, LCS, LEC and LPL will be each represented by two teams, with the top seeds from LJL, LLA, VCS, PCS, and CBLOL making up the rest of the contingent.

As the winning region of Worlds 2022, LCK will send both teams to the Bracket Stage.

Play-In Stage:

LEC #2, LCS #2, LPL #2, CBLOL #1, LJL #1, LLA #1, VCS #1, PCS #1

Bracket Stage:

LEC #1, LCS #1, LPL #1, LCK #1, and LCK #2

This section will be updated as teams qualify for the event.

Playoff Stage:

Team Region Players TBD LEC TBD TBD LCS TBD TBD LPL TBD TBD LCK TBD TBD LCK TBD

Play-In Stage: