League of Legends 2023 MSI finals sees lowest finals viewership since 2018

League of Legends mid-season invitational saw its grand finals hold the lowest viewership for the tournament since 2018.

The Mid-Season Invitational for League of Legends has come and gone. Throughout the tournament, plenty of teams battled it out for ultimate supremacy, with the two Chinese teams reaching the grand finals.

Rival Chinese teams JDG and BLG faced off against one another in the grand finals, with JDG eventually taking down BLG in a 3-1 victory, taking home the tournament.

After the dust had settled, players noticed that the viewership for MSI 2023’s grand final was rather low. Some investigation resulted in the discovery that MSI 2023’s grand final viewership was the lowest it’s been in some years, with it only beating out 2018’s viewership.

MSI 2023 gains least viewership for grand finals since 2018

According to the Reddit post, the MSI 2023 grand final had a peak viewership of 1.1 million as per Esports Charts. This is a considerable drop from the previous Mid-Season invitationals, whose grand finals saw 2.2 million and 1.8 million viewers in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

MSI 2023’s most viewed match of the tournament was on Day 9, with JDG facing T1 during the brackets of the tournament, where JDG was able to grab a 3-2 triumph over the Korean team.

One Redditor stated that the reason for the lower-than-usual viewership was due to the teams’ long-standing rivalry, where JDG had always taken down BLG, resulting in less hype for the finals.

It’s worth noting that Esports Charts is unable to count Chinese viewership, which could’ve easily painted the numbers in a more positive light. However, according to a Twitter comment, even Chinese viewership was lower for the finals, with their most viewed match being between the LCK and LPL.

It’s uncertain if this signifies anything for League esports as a whole, with viewership being seemingly healthy across the board throughout the tournament. Only time will tell if this may be an indicator of something else.