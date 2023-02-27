All LoL teams qualified for MSI 2023

Keep up with all of the qualified teams for MSI 2023 as the prestigious League of Legends event draws nearer.

The Mid-Season Invitational is the second-biggest international League of Legends competition, only surpassed in prestige by the World Championship.

After an event in Busan, South Korea, MSI is returning to Europe, marking the third time that the region will stage the event after the 2018 (Berlin) and 2021 (Reykjavík) stops. This time, it will be London to host the tournament, which will take place from May 2-21 at the Copper Box Arena.

MSI 2023 will feature 13 teams, two more than the 2021 and 2022 editions. The LCS, LEC, LCK and LPL will each send two representatives, with Korea, as the winning region of Worlds 2022, being the only region with two guaranteed berths in the playoff stage.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games G2 Esports are the first team to qualify for MSI 2023

On February 26, G2 Esports became the first team to qualify for MSI 2023 after winning the Winter split of the LEC. Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther’s troops have earned a spot in the Play-In stage, but they can still punch their ticket to the playoffs before the event if they win the LEC Spring Split – which would mean that the region’s second spot would go to the team with the most points accrued across the two splits.

Here are all the teams who have qualified for MSI 2023. The list will be updated as more teams lock up spots at the event.

LCK (Korea)

TBD (Playoff)

TBD (Playoff)

LCS (North America)

TBD (Playoff)

TBD (Play-In)

LPL (China)

TBD (Playoff)

TBD (Play-In)

LEC (Europe)

TBD (Playoff)

G2 Esports (Play-In)

CBLOL (Brazil)

TBD (Play-In)

VCS (Vietnam)

TBD (Play-In)

LJL (Japan)

TBD (Play-In)

LLA (Latin America)

TBD (Play-In)

PCS (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Southeast Asia and Oceania)