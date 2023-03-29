EsportsLeague of Legends

Full list of MSI winners in League of Legends history

MSI
The League of Legends MSI winners trophyColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The Mid-Season Invitational was added to League of Legends’ esports circuit in 2015 as Riot Games looked to add another international tournament to the calendar. Since then, various different teams have lifted the prestigious event. Find out who they are here.

MSI has seen a few different formats and has expanded as the years have gone on to include more teams and matches. In its first iteration, only the champions of the Spring Split from the big five regions in North America, Europe, China, South Korea and Taiwan/ Hong Kong, along with the winner of the International Wildcard Invitational, attended the main event.

Since then, the tournament has grown to include 13 teams from major and minor regions. It has also experimented with multiple formats over the years, with the latest featuring a Play-In Stage that feeds into a Bracket Stage.

MSI Championship crowdLee Aiksoon/Riot Games
T1 and RNG faced off in the 2022 MSI grand final

While the LCK has been the dominant region at the World Championships, the LPL has reigned supreme at MSI events. G2 Esports are the only Western team to have claimed an MSI trophy, with the LCS still winless after two final appearances, in 2016 and 2019.

The MSI champion may not go down in the history books in the same way as the Worlds winners, but the teams that have won the mid-season tournament have still earned international acclaim.

MSI winners by year

Year Team Roster
2015 Edward Gaming Koro1, Clearlove, PawN, Deft, Meiko
2016 SK Telecom T1 Duke, Blank, Faker, Bang, Wolf
2017 SK Telecom T1 Huni, Peanut, Faker, Bang, Wolf
2018 Royal Never Give Up Letme, Mlxg, Karsa, Xiaohu, Uzi, Ming
2019 G2 Esports Wunder, Jankos, Caps, Perkz, Mikyx
2021  Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu, Xiaobai, Wei, Crying, GALA, Ming
2022 Royal Never Give Up Bin, Wei, Xiaohu, GALA, Ming
2023 TBD TBD

Note: The 2020 Mid-Season Invitational was canceled because of the global health crisis.

MSI winners by number of trophies

G2 player Jankos lifts the MSI Championship trophyDavid Lee/Riot Games
G2 Esports took the MSI crown in 2019

With China’s domination of MSI, multiple players from the country have repeated wins at the event. LCK giants T1 also won the tournament in two consecutive years, adding even more trophies to the team’s cabinet.

Number of MSI titles Players
3 Xiaohu, Ming
2 Bang, Wolf, Faker, GALA, Wei
1 Koro1, Clearlove, PawN, Deft, Meiko, Letme, Mlxg, Karsa, Uzi, Duke, Blank, Huni, Peanut, Wunder, Jankos, Caps, Perkz, Mikyx, Xiaobai, Cryin

MSI winners by country

Uzi lifts the MSI trophyRiot Games
LPL teams have won four of the seven MSI events to date

With teams from China raking up MSI champion trophies, most of the players with an MSI title come from this country. However, South Korea also has a number of winners thanks to T1’s wins and the success of Edward Gaming’s 2015 international roster, which featured both Chinese and Korean players.

It is also worth noting that, without G2 Esports, this list would only include three countries: South Korea, China and Taiwan.

Country Players
South Korea Duke, Blank, Faker, Bang, Wolf, Huni, Peanut, PawN, Deft
China Letme, Mlxg, Xiaohu, Uzi, Ming, Xiaobai, Wei, Crying, GALA, Bin
Taiwan Karsa
Denmark Wunder, Caps
Poland Jankos
Croatia Perkz
Slovenia Mikyx

This article will continue to be updated as more MSI winners are crowned. You can find the full list of League of Legends World Championship winners here.