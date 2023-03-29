Full list of MSI winners in League of Legends history

The Mid-Season Invitational was added to League of Legends’ esports circuit in 2015 as Riot Games looked to add another international tournament to the calendar. Since then, various different teams have lifted the prestigious event. Find out who they are here.
MSI has seen a few different formats and has expanded as the years have gone on to include more teams and matches. In its first iteration, only the champions of the Spring Split from the big five regions in North America, Europe, China, South Korea and Taiwan/ Hong Kong, along with the winner of the International Wildcard Invitational, attended the main event.
Since then, the tournament has grown to include 13 teams from major and minor regions. It has also experimented with multiple formats over the years, with the latest featuring a Play-In Stage that feeds into a Bracket Stage.
While the LCK has been the dominant region at the World Championships, the LPL has reigned supreme at MSI events. G2 Esports are the only Western team to have claimed an MSI trophy, with the LCS still winless after two final appearances, in 2016 and 2019.
The MSI champion may not go down in the history books in the same way as the Worlds winners, but the teams that have won the mid-season tournament have still earned international acclaim.
MSI winners by year
|Year
|Team
|Roster
|2015
|Edward Gaming
|Koro1, Clearlove, PawN, Deft, Meiko
|2016
|SK Telecom T1
|Duke, Blank, Faker, Bang, Wolf
|2017
|SK Telecom T1
|Huni, Peanut, Faker, Bang, Wolf
|2018
|Royal Never Give Up
|Letme, Mlxg, Karsa, Xiaohu, Uzi, Ming
|2019
|G2 Esports
|Wunder, Jankos, Caps, Perkz, Mikyx
|2021
|Royal Never Give Up
|Xiaohu, Xiaobai, Wei, Crying, GALA, Ming
|2022
|Royal Never Give Up
|Bin, Wei, Xiaohu, GALA, Ming
|2023
|TBD
|TBD
Note: The 2020 Mid-Season Invitational was canceled because of the global health crisis.
MSI winners by number of trophies
With China’s domination of MSI, multiple players from the country have repeated wins at the event. LCK giants T1 also won the tournament in two consecutive years, adding even more trophies to the team’s cabinet.
|Number of MSI titles
|Players
|3
|Xiaohu, Ming
|2
|Bang, Wolf, Faker, GALA, Wei
|1
|Koro1, Clearlove, PawN, Deft, Meiko, Letme, Mlxg, Karsa, Uzi, Duke, Blank, Huni, Peanut, Wunder, Jankos, Caps, Perkz, Mikyx, Xiaobai, Cryin
MSI winners by country
With teams from China raking up MSI champion trophies, most of the players with an MSI title come from this country. However, South Korea also has a number of winners thanks to T1’s wins and the success of Edward Gaming’s 2015 international roster, which featured both Chinese and Korean players.
It is also worth noting that, without G2 Esports, this list would only include three countries: South Korea, China and Taiwan.
|Country
|Players
|South Korea
|Duke, Blank, Faker, Bang, Wolf, Huni, Peanut, PawN, Deft
|China
|Letme, Mlxg, Xiaohu, Uzi, Ming, Xiaobai, Wei, Crying, GALA, Bin
|Taiwan
|Karsa
|Denmark
|Wunder, Caps
|Poland
|Jankos
|Croatia
|Perkz
|Slovenia
|Mikyx
This article will continue to be updated as more MSI winners are crowned. You can find the full list of League of Legends World Championship winners here.