Full list of MSI 2023 co-streamers: Caedrel, Doublelift, LS & more watch parties

Riot Games has released the full list of content creators who will be hosting watch parties during MSI 2023. Here you can find all the co-streamers for the League of Legends competition.

For the first time in the history of the Mid-Season Invitational, Riot Games is allowing co-streaming, providing fans with alternative viewing options in multiple different languages.

According to the developer, over 30 streamers and content creators from around the world have been approved to host watch parties throughout the event, which kicks off on May 2 with the first pair of Play-In matches.

Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont is among the biggest co-streamers announced for the event. To the surprise of many in the League of Legends community, the famous analyst decided to pull out of the official on-air team to co-stream the tournament on his Twitch channel.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Caedrel left the official broadcast team to stream the tournament on his Twitch channel

Other big-name co-streamers for MSI 2023 include 100 Thieves AD Carry Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng, League of Legends personality Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera, and KOI co-owner Ibai Llanos.

With the introduction of co-streaming, Riot Games will certainly hope to drive MSI viewership to a new high. Last year’s event peaked at almost 2.2 million viewers, a new record in the history of the event, according to Esports Charts.

MSI 2023 will feature the top 13 teams from all international leagues, including two teams from each of the four major regions (LCK, LCS, LEC and LPL). The tournament features a new two-stage format, with a double-elimination bracket for both the play-ins and the bracket stage.

MSI 2023 co-streamers:

NA:

EMEA:

China:

Korea:

Brazil: