An Apex Legends player has gone into “debt” after refunding a purchase through their credit card for a purchase that had already been made.

One player discovered what happens when attempting to get a refund for a purchase made on Apex Legends when their younger cousin bought a skin on their account.

The story was shared on Reddit as a cautionary tale for others in the community. They explained that after their cousin purchased a skin on their account, the money was refunded but the skin was not removed, resulting in them being placed into Apex Legends Coin debt.

“Is there any way that I can fix this without spending the money? I really can’t afford to spend it, but I do like to get something from Apex every once in a while,” said the original poster.

They also shared an image of the balance from their account, which showed -6,650 coins in red text.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Coins can be used to purchase skins and other cosmetics.

The top comment clarified what had happened and provided a likely reason for the poster’s account going into debt.

They explained that since the coins were purchased and then used to buy a skin in the game, and the refunded money was no longer associated with Apex Legends. This created a debt because the player still had the skin, but the money had been refunded and was no longer with Apex Legends.

Another commenter shared a similar experience, which put them into even further debt than the original poster.

“I’m -9,750 after my chargeback, no way to reverse unless you buy enough to break even…Not worth wasting your time,” they said.

The Reddit thread, with over 1,000 upvotes, reminds users to seek refunds through Apex Legends rather than their card companies. Apex Legends allows refunds for unused coins, providing a safer option for accidental refunds.

The Apex Legends community is hyper-focused on monetization right now, due to controversial battle pass changes introduced for the upcoming season.