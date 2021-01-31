Logo
Valorant

How to check how much money you’ve spent on Valorant

Published: 31/Jan/2021 5:34

by Andrew Amos
G.U.N Skin bundle in Valorant
Riot Games

Most Valorant players have dropped some money to get some sweet skins or maybe buy an Agent or two on release. However, exactly how much have you spent? You can actually check with ease on Riot’s website ⁠— here’s how.

Look, there’s a lot of temptations when you boot up Valorant to spend some money. We all definitely saw the Elderflame skins on release and quietly cried as we parted ways with $100 to pick it up.

For the stubborn and strong-willed, having not spent a dime is somewhat of a token of honor. The same goes for the collectors ⁠— every dollar they spend is a flex on those players with no skins.

If you have dropped some cash on Valorant, but are unsure how much, you can check pretty easily, thanks to Riot. The results may surprise you.

Elderflame skin collection in Valorant.
Riot Games
Have a few skin collections in Valorant? You can check how much money you’ve spent on them now.

How to check Valorant purchase history

Riot has a support website where you can check your Purchase History in Valorant. All you need to do is log in to the Riot website, and the system will spit out at you a number.

It will also break it down by when you bought Valorant Points, and how much you spent each time. It won’t tell you exactly what you bought with them, though.

While it’s quite funny to look at ⁠— especially if you totally underestimated your spending habits ⁠— it actually serves a proper purpose too.

If your account gets hacked, you can prove your identity through your purchase history. Knowing what purchase method you used, how much you spent, and what you bought with it is one of the indicators Riot uses to recover accounts.

So, if you’re curious, you can take a peek. However, if you’re a bit faint of heart, it might be best to steer clear, lest you want a potential heart attack.

Smash

Hungrybox calls out Nintendo after lagging in Smash Ultimate tournament

Published: 31/Jan/2021 3:58

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Hungrybox SSBU Nintendo Lag
Team Liquid

Hungrybox

HungryBox called out Nintendo and begged them to fix the laggy and broken state of Smash Ultimate online after server-side connection issues caused him to lose a tournament set.

Smash Ultimate players have been unsatisfied with the online experience since day one. It’s riddled with connection issues that cause everything from input delay and lag to mid-game freezes and even drop-outs.

It’s problematic for any game to have these issues. However, it’s even more of an issue in competitive fighting games. It’s a game of inches and clutch moments, and even the subtlest instance of lag can determine the result.

Team Liquid Smash Melee God Hungrybox addresses accusations
YouTube/Hungrybox
Hungrybox is one of the best Super Smash Bros. players in the world.

Juan ‘HungryBox’ Debiedma was popping off after a slow start in a Smash Ultimate tournament called Galaxy Gambit x Collision 7. But just when it looked like things were on the up and up, a server-sided connection issue caused him to lag. 

His game froze at a crucial moment. It caused him to miss his attack as Jigglypuff, which left him vulnerable. Then, his opponent landed a forward attack and sent him flying off the screen. It put him into a position that ultimately cost him the game.

“[I] was on one of the best loser’s runs of my life in a 400 man event with 3K+ viewers,” he said. “I upset two players seeded above me. [It] was Game 3, last stock [and] last hit [against] ChunkyKong [and then] this happened. I go through this every day during the pandemic. Obligatory @NintendoAmerica tag. Fix online.”

While most fans supported his criticism, some pointed out that it might not have been Nintendo’s fault. Instead, they think it looked like his opponent ‘lag switched.’

A lag switch is a physical toggle that can be added to a home network and switched on at crucial moments to give players an upper hand. It’s hard to tell whether it was used in this instance.

Either way, Hungrybox is adamant that Nintendo is to blame. He doubled-down on his view that they need to make the online experience better for players.