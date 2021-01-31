How to check how much money you’ve spent on Valorant

Most Valorant players have dropped some money to get some sweet skins or maybe buy an Agent or two on release. However, exactly how much have you spent? You can actually check with ease on Riot’s website ⁠— here’s how.

Look, there’s a lot of temptations when you boot up Valorant to spend some money. We all definitely saw the Elderflame skins on release and quietly cried as we parted ways with $100 to pick it up.

For the stubborn and strong-willed, having not spent a dime is somewhat of a token of honor. The same goes for the collectors ⁠— every dollar they spend is a flex on those players with no skins.

If you have dropped some cash on Valorant, but are unsure how much, you can check pretty easily, thanks to Riot. The results may surprise you.

How to check Valorant purchase history

Riot has a support website where you can check your Purchase History in Valorant. All you need to do is log in to the Riot website, and the system will spit out at you a number.

It will also break it down by when you bought Valorant Points, and how much you spent each time. It won’t tell you exactly what you bought with them, though.

While it’s quite funny to look at ⁠— especially if you totally underestimated your spending habits ⁠— it actually serves a proper purpose too.

If your account gets hacked, you can prove your identity through your purchase history. Knowing what purchase method you used, how much you spent, and what you bought with it is one of the indicators Riot uses to recover accounts.

So, if you’re curious, you can take a peek. However, if you’re a bit faint of heart, it might be best to steer clear, lest you want a potential heart attack.