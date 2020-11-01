 Game-breaking League of Legends bug turns Seraphine's ultimate invisible - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Game-breaking League of Legends bug turns Seraphine’s ultimate invisible

Published: 1/Nov/2020 3:12

by Bill Cooney
League of Legends Seraphine bug
Riot Games

Share

Seraphine

Seraphine might be the newest champion in League of Legends, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t come with a few bugs of her own, including one that apparently makes her ultimate invisible.

The newest member of K/DA finally arrived with League Patch 10.22 on October 28, and it didn’t take long at all for players to discover a serious bug that can happen when using her ultimate.

Her Encore ultimate sends out a wave that damages enemies in a straight line ahead of the champion, but a glitch is causing the damage to travel separate from the animations, which can make things very confusing.

As you can see in the clip above when Seraphine uses Flash along with her ultimate, the animation doesn’t follow the same path as the damaging effect apparently does.

According to the user who discovered this bug, it only seems to happen when you’re using the summoner spell, but considering everyone takes Flash, that makes it fairly likely to pop up.

This is problematic for multiple reasons. It makes it very tough to try and dodge, since where the game is showing the damage will go isn’t actually where it is.

seraphine from league of legends
Riot Games
It didn’t take long at all for players to discover bugs for Seraphine.

Interestingly enough, another champion Ezreal’s R ability actually works in almost the same way, in that it always fires from the original cast location.

It’s a bit of a head-scratcher how Riot overlooked this glitch when they have another champion who works in almost the same way, but hopefully, that means it will be getting fixed quickly.

Until it does get patched, however long that ends up taking, we would suggest keeping an eye on Seraphine and trying to dodge her ultimate based on where she is, rather than where the ability animations appear if you happen to be the unlucky laner who has to go up against her.

Fortnite

SypherPK exposes new “pay-to-win” Bash Burner pickaxe in Fortnite

Published: 1/Nov/2020 2:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Bash Burner Pickaxe SypherPK
SypherPK / Epic Games

Share

SypherPK

In his latest YouTube video, SypherPK exposed Fortnite’s new “pay to win” Bash Burner pickaxe that swings at a faster rate, giving players a competitive edge.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is known for making videos about anything and everything within Fortnite. However, some of them involve in-depth discussions about items, weapons, and other elements of the game.

His interest was piqued by one thing recently though: a new pay-to-win item. The Bash Burner pickaxe is a wooden baseball bat that is burnt two-thirds of the way. It also has two small branches sticking out, one of which has a flame.

It might not look like the most ravishing pickaxe, but don’t let its simple appearance fool you. The Bash Burner pickaxe is currently the most overpowered harvesting tool in the game. 

Fortnite Bash Burner Pickaxe SypherPK
Epic Games
The Bash Burner Pickaxe costs 1,600 V-Bucks.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is a new pickaxe called the Bash Burner Pickaxe,” said SypherPK, while showing it off in-game. “It is faster than the other pickaxes. This has been tested and proved.”

He then showcases a collage of six other pickaxe animations for a side-by-side comparison. The Bash Burner Pickaxe clearly moves faster than the rest.

Its advantage does appear to fade over time. However, SypherPK explains that if you use it in a certain way, it won’t be an issue.

“It does end up balancing out if you keep swinging,” he said. “However, if you’re just doing it for short bursts of swings, it’s actually the fastest pickaxe.”

SypherPK obliterates a number of opponents with his phenomenal aim and composure. Then, he dusts himself off like it was nothing, and casually hops back into discussing the pickaxe. He admits it’s not the most broken item ever, but it’s small advantages like these that add up.

“This isn’t even the most over-powered item that we’ve seen as a pickaxe that’s pay-to-win,” he said. “We’ve seen more overpowered things in the past.”

SypherPK was referring to the infamous Star Wand, which used to deal 56 damage each swing and made players move faster when holding it. However, it only lasted a day or two before being removed from the game.

Fortunately, the Bash Burner pickaxe isn’t as broken as that. Still, SypherPK doesn’t want to be responsible for encouraging people to buy it, because there’s always a chance it could get nerfed or removed too.

But until that happens, it does have a competitive edge when used in short bursts. It’s probably not a bad idea to pick it up if you have the cash to spare. 

It does raise concerns about pay-to-win items being added to the game though, and it’s not something many players would be willing to embrace.