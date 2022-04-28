How Faker Reinvented Himself to Become Unbeatable | Esports Stories

When it comes to the GOAT of competitive League of Legends, there’s only one contender for the crown and that’s Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, but how has he remained at the top of his game for nearly 10 years?

With 10 LCK titles and three World Championship victories under his belt, Faker has achieved more than any other player in his long and storied career.

However, alongside an overwhelming amount of talent, Faker’s longevity has come down to his ability to reinvent his role in T1 over the years, and transform into a strong leader.

