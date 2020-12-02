 Doublelift explains how TSM's "bad" SwordArt negotiations made him retire - Dexerto
League of Legends

Doublelift explains how TSM’s “bad” SwordArt negotiations made him retire

Published: 2/Dec/2020 1:24

by Alan Bernal
doublelift tsm
David Lee / Riot Games

Doublelift tsm

League of Legends star Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng revealed more about the strained timeline of Team SoloMid’s negotiations with Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh, which ultimately led the North American veteran to retire.

Doublelift went into the off-season with a single objective for TSM: sign an elite support who spoke English. SwordArt just got done with a stellar season lifting his team to win the LPL 2020 Regional Finals and getting second place at Worlds.

The TSM veteran also recommended Team Flash’s Nguyễn ‘Palette’ Hải Trung as a suitable support for TSM. However, DL really wanted to play with a bot-lane partner that spoke his native English; a requirement Palette didn’t fulfill, but SwordArt did.

TSM were looking forward to staving off Doublelift’s retirement by making a deal with SwordArt. However, TSM later told their star ADC that negotiations were shaky, and asked if he would be okay with Palette instead. He wasn’t.

On November 25th, Doublelift retired. On November 26th, TSM announced they had successfully signed SwordArt from Suning on a two-year deal that would pay him an LCS-high of $3 million per season.

“No, I didn’t know SwordArt was coming before I retired,” Doublelift said, before explaining how rough transfer discussions made him lean into retirement. “I was really excited for the whole SwordArt thing. They told me SwordArt was confirmed, and I got really excited

“And then I guess the negotiations were going really bad at certain points. So then they told me: ‘Actually, (the deal with SwordArt) fell through. It’s not going to work. Would you still be committed if your support was Palette?’”

Although impressed with Palette, DL was really keen on getting the bot-lane synergy rolling with someone he could effectively communicate with.

At this point, SwordArt was the unobtainable lynchpin in keeping Doublelift from retirement.

But it wasn’t until a day after Doublelift, 27, decided to retire, after production had wrapped on his retirement video, and after TSM were already moving past the seasoned ADC, that the org announced the new support.

“The whole situation made me realize: I’m better off retired,” he said.

CS:GO

How to watch the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: stream, schedule, scores

Published: 1/Dec/2020 23:45 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 23:57

by Alan Bernal
DreamHack

The DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 is upon us and here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action, including the CS:GO streams below, schedule across all four regions, and how the $250,000 prize pool will break down as placements start to wrap.

Spread across four regions, DreamHack are hosting some of the best teams in the world with stacked brackets in Europe and across its events.

With the qualifiers out of the way, all participants have been confirmed and are moving through the different brackets to see who will make it to the playoffs.

As we get deeper into the brackets, the online era of CS:GO is going to give us a unique DreamHack experience that’s bound to result in some wild outcomes. So check out our guide below on everything you’ll need to get viewing.

DreamHack CS:GO Streams

All of the games are going to be broadcasted on DreamHack’s Twitch channels, with a few events taking place at the same time. We’ve embedded the active ones below, and will add more if anything were to change.

DreamHack teams

Europe – 16 teams

Group A Group B
Heroic Astralis
c0ntact Gaming GODSENT
FaZe Clan Team Liquid
Team Spirit mousesports
Complexity G2 Esports
ENCE Nemiga Gaming
Cloud9 FURIA Esports
Gambit Esports North

North America – 8 teams

Group A Group B
Chaos Esports New England Whalers
Rebirth Esports Mythic
Rugratz Team oNe
Triumph Yeah Gaming

Oceania – 4 teams

Teams
Avant Gaming
ORDER
Renegades
Chiefs Esports Club

Asia – 4 teams

Teams
Invictus Gaming
TYLOO
ViCi Gaming
TIGER

In the current era of CS:GO, most of the world’s top-level competition have made the move to Europe, so it’s no surprise to see many recognizable orgs listed in the same event.

However, for Asia, Oceania, and North America, lesser known competition will have a fantastic opportunity to put their name on the map. Teams like TIGER, Renegades, Chaos, and more will all want to make a splash in their respective regions.

DreamHack Masters format and schedule

Due to the disparity in participants across the four events, there’s going to be slight differences in how they all play out, but all DreamHack events still have the typical bracket play with teams competing in a Best-of-Three to advance.

The DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 starts on Monday, November 30 through to the Grand Finals across the four respective regions on Sunday, December 6.

Schedule & Results

Europe

November 30

Group A Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Heroic 2-0 c0ntact Gaming 4am 7am 1pm
Upper Bracket Round 1 FaZe Clan 0-2 Team Spirit 4am 7am 1pm
Upper Bracket Round 1 Complexity 2-1 ENCE 11am 2pm 8pm
Upper Bracket Round 1 Cloud9 0-2 Gambit 11am 2pm 8pm

 

Group B Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Astralis 1-2 GODSENT 4am 7am 1pm
Upper Bracket Round 1 Team Liquid 0-2 mousesports 5am 8am 2pm

December 1

Group A Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 1 FaZe Clan 2-1 c0ntact Gaming 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm
Lower Bracket Round 1 ENCE 0-2 Cloud9 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm
Upper Bracket Round 2 Heroic 2-0 Team Spirit 11am 2pm 8pm
Upper Bracket Round 2 Complexity 0-2 Gambit 11am 2pm 8pm

 

Group B Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 G2 Esports 2-0 Nemiga 4am 7am 1pm
Upper Bracket Round 1 FURIA 2-0 North 4am 7am 1pm

December 2

Group B Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 1 Astralis vs Team Liquid 4am 7am 1pm
Lower Bracket Round 1 Nemiga vs North 4am 7am 1pm
Upper Bracket Round 2 GODSENT vs mousesports 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm
Upper Bracket Round 2 G2 Esports vs FURIA 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 3

Group A Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 2 Complexity vs FaZe Clan 4am 7am 1pm
Lower Bracket Round 2 Cloud9 vs Team Spirit 4am 7am 1pm

 

Group B Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm
Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 4

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 4am 7am 1pm
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 4am 7am 1pm
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 4am 7am 1pm
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 7:30am 10:30am 4:30pm

December 6

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 7am 10am 4pm

North America

November 30

Group A Game PT ET BST
Opening Matches Chaos 2-1 Rugratz 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm
Opening Matches Triumph 1-2 Rebirth 3pm 6pm 12am

December 1

Group B Game PT ET BST
Opening Matches Team oNe vs Yeah 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm
Opening Matches Whalers vs Mythic 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 2

Group A Game PT ET BST
Winner’s Match Chaos vs Rebirth 11am 2pm 8pm

 

Group B Game PT ET BST
Winner’s Match TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 3

Group A Game PT ET BST
Elimination Match Rugratz vs Triumph 11am 2pm 8pm

 

Group B Game PT ET BST
Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 4

Group A Game PT ET BST
Decider Match TBD vs TBD 11am 2pm 8pm

 

Group B Game PT ET BST
Decider Match TBD vs TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 11am 2pm 8pm
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 2:30pm 5:30pm 11:30pm

December 6

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 12pm 3pm 9pm

Oceania

November 30

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 Renegades 2-0 Chiefs ESC 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

 December 1

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 ORDER vs Avant Gaming 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 2

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Final Renegades vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 3

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 1 Chiefs ESC vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 4

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8:30pm 11:30pm 5:30am

Asia

December 1

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 TYLOO 1-2 TIGER 12am 3am 9am

December 2

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 ViCi vs Invictus 12am 3am 9am

December 3

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Final TIGER vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

December 4

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 1 TYLOO vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

December 5

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

December 6

Playoffs Game PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12am 3am 9am

DreamHack Winter 2020 Final Placements and Winnings

Europe

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour points
1st TBD $60,000 400
2nd TBD $30,000 265
3rd-4th TBD $12,000 160
TBD
5th-6th TBD $5,000 75
TBD
7th-8th TBD $5,000 65
TBD
9th-12th TBD $2,500 45
TBD
TBD
TBD
13th-16th c0ntact Gaming $1,500 N/A
ENCE
TBD
TBD

North America

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour points
1st TBD $35,000 320
2nd TBD $15,000 190
3rd-4th TBD $6,000 105
TBD
5th-6th TBD $2,500 N/A
TBD
7th-8th TBD $1,500 N/A
TBD

Oceania

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour points
1st TBD $8,000 185
2nd TBD $4,000 85
3rd TBD $2,000 45
4th TBD $1,000 NA

Asia

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour points
1st TBD $8,000 185
2nd TBD $4,000 85
3rd TBD $2,000 45
4th TBD $1,000 NA