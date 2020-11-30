 Rekkles believes he and G2 Esports are "made for each other" - Dexerto
Rekkles believes he and G2 Esports are “made for each other”

Published: 30/Nov/2020 4:17 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 4:18

by Isaac McIntyre
Michal Konkol for Riot Games

G2 Esports Rekkles

Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson has admitted he and his former rivals turned new organization G2 Esports are basically “made for each other,” as the Swede makes the biggest roster swap of the LEC offseason in his bid to finally win Worlds.

On Nov. 22, Fnatic figurehead and captain Rekkles shocked the League of Legends world; he had accepted a multi-year deal with his team’s arch-rivals G2 Esports.

The switch ended Rekkles’ seven-year tenure with Fnatic, excluding a six-month swap to Europe’s then superteam Elements. The shock move sent ripples through the LEC, and raised another question; could Rekkles actually succeed away from the orange and black?

According to the Swede, who spoke to his fans on his YouTube channel after the huge move was announced, everything will work out just fine. He and G2 are “made for each other,” in more ways than one, and that’s all that matters.

Rekkles officially joined G2 Esports earlier this month.
“I want to be the best,” says Rekkles

“I started doing this because I wanted to be the best, and that means winning Worlds,” Rekkles explained. “G2 Esports, and the roster, has a very similar mindset. In that way, we’re made for each other; the team really wants to win Worlds.”

Between Rekkles and his new org, they have each contested ⁠— and lost ⁠— a Worlds final recently. Fnatic was battered by Invictus Gaming in 2018’s decider, then watched from the sidelines a year later as G2 suffered the same fate against FPX.

The losses were rough, Rekkles agrees, but they’ve given him something else too: hope that the LEC can repeat their long-forgotten 2011 feats, and claim the Summoner’s Cup.

“Ever since 2018, I believe that it’s possible… so it lines up nicely with how G2 feels about it all as well,” he said. “I’ve realized I have a lot more to give than being a participation guy, that goes to every event and every Worlds, but never wins.”

G2's newest signing has suffered plenty of defeats at Worlds in his career.
G2’s new star worried about “being serious”

There is one thing worrying Rekkles though. He’s always been a driven, emotional player, and some of his most iconic moments, for better or worse, have come with passion and tears.

G2, and the roster stacked full of jokers like Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski, Caps, and Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen, have built a name as Europe’s pranksters. They sing in champ select, play strange comps, and have ‘happy games.’

“Obviously there’s a little bit of worry in terms of how we fit in socially with the team or culturally,” the Swede admitted with a straight face. “When it comes to games I know we’re gonna be fine, but I am worried about being a more serious guy.”

“I’m maybe not the leader you’d expect… I’m not Perkz,” he added.

The related segment begins at 8:42 in the video below.

Of course, that didn’t dissuade him from trading orange for black and white heading into the new LEC season. Rekkles believes he’s made the right decision, absolutely no question.

“I have this dream of being a player everyone remembers when they look back through time… so I always try to make choices based off that,” he said.

“I [did this] because I believe it will give me the highest chance of succeeding. It wasn’t to do with money. I have always sought victory. I want to play for a team with the highest chances of doing damage at Worlds. Right now, that’s G2.”

Call of Duty

Clayster addresses “hate” over Black Ops Cold War’s Control mode

Published: 30/Nov/2020 3:18

by Brad Norton
Clayster playing Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty League / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War clayster

Black Ops Cold War’s Control game mode has come under fire lately but 2020 Call of Duty League champion James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has explained why the “hate” is overblown.

Each and every year in competitive CoD there are three modes in rotation. Both Hardpoint and Search and Destroy are often staples with each annual release. However, the third mode is usually in rotation depending on what’s available. The 2019 season saw Domination make a return, for instance.

This time around, Control is that third key playlist. This means all pro competitions throughout the upcoming season will feature the mode across an assortment of maps. It’s just the second time in CoD history that Control has appeared after its introduction in 2018’s Black Ops 4.

While it was received well throughout its initial run, leading to some of the most exciting moments of the year, it’s relaunch in Cold War hasn’t been received quite as well. After a few days of backlash on social media, Clayster has explained why the “hate” isn’t justified.

Black Ops 4 gameplay
Treyarch
Control first appeared in Black Ops 4, and now it’s back in Cold War.

Now that the community is settling into Treyarch’s new release, a proper meta has started to emerge. Assault Rifles outright dominate the game in its current form. As a result, Control can be challenging and players have been quick to voice their frustrations.

“If there is no way to fix how hard it is to win Offenses, why wouldn’t a game mode like demolition or CTF be a possibility for mode three?” Reddit user ‘jaydubb2’ questioned. With so many ARs set up on Defense, it can be extremely tough to break into capture points on Offense.

However, Clayster believes the “hate” for the mode is a bit too much. Rather than complaining, players should instead “figure out how to win Offense,” he stressed. “Not just say it’s chalked, Defense wins. There are methods.”

If these issues are patched over time, with spawns being dialed in and the capture time adjusted, Control could be back to the explosive mode it was in Black Ops 4. “Control I feel like is a competitive game-mode from the core up,” Clayster added.

The mode isn’t perfect in its current state, but with a few simple tweaks, it could be better than ever, according to the three-time world champion. “Honestly, there’s a couple Narnia spawns that will be (hopefully) cleaned up and with 45s capture time, offense becomes much easier.” 

Early impressions have clearly been negative towards the mode. However, there’s still plenty of time for things to change ahead of the CDL 2021 season.