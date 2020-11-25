 Doublelift reveals why he’s retired from League of Legends - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Doublelift announces League of Legends retirement after storied LCS career

Published: 25/Nov/2020 21:37 Updated: 26/Nov/2020 0:00

by Alan Bernal
doublelift retires from league of legends tsm
LoL Esports

Share

Doublelift tsm

Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng has retired from professional play after nearly a decade, ending one of the most storied careers in North American League of Legends.

The legendary ADC has quit playing the game after TSM failed to make it out of the Worlds Group stage for the fifth time in franchise history. However, as he pointed out in his retirement message, his domestic form was good.

Doublelift was 17 when he qualified for his first tournament – the Season 1 World Championship in Sweden. “When I sat down to play my first match, I felt a fire in my heart that drove me to chase the dream of becoming a pro player and being the best,” he said.

That tournament was played on tiny laptops in front of just 30 people, but he went onto bigger things. DL was one of the last few legacy members of League of Legends esports. He’s played in all 10 premier seasons since the days of Intel Extreme Masters and Major League Gaming before the NA LCS even formed.

TSM trophy LCS doublelift retires
LoL Esports
In his near 10-year career, Doublelift ends his career with a case filled with LCS Trophies and MVPs.

Even in the modern era of the LCS, after the highs and lows of his time on Team Liquid and TSM, DL capped off his domestic run with a five-year domination of the league into retirement.

“For five years, I practiced 14 hours a day and lost every important match,” he wrote. “Then I finally won my first LCS championship. Today, I’ve won 8 of the last 11 splits. Hard work and determination paid off. I’m fully aware of the irony of saying that in my retirement post.”

Doublelift expressed regret for his lack of international success at Worlds, which the LCS as a whole has struggled to leave its impression on throughout the years.

“I’d like to have been able to say I won Worlds (or even just made it to quarters), but let’s just have the rookies take up the torch on that one,” he said, looking forward to the future of the LCS.

doublelift tsm team liquid lcs finals
Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games
Doublelift and Bjergsen both retired in the 2020 off-season after historical LCS careers.

Famously one of the most aggressive Bot laners in the world, Doublelift carried his career with the same brutish drive that propelled him to 2,098 Kills across 486 LCS games and tied for an LCS most All-Time record of four Pentakills.

Unfortunately, that level of success never transferred to the world stage – reaching the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) once and only making it out of the group stage at Worlds 2011.

Still, some of the most prolific LCS showings on the international stage have come under teams with Doublelift on the roster. Notably in the semifinals of the MSI 2019 and showing off NA pride at multiple Rift Rivals.

LoL Esports celebrates Doublelift’s career

Doublelift’s announcement came as a surprise to many in the esports industry who thought the 27 year old still had a lot to give to the game.

“Absolute legend, been a pleasure getting to know you this year. Great player, great person and great legacy. No matter what you end up doing next, I’m sure it will turn into something great as well,” former Team Liquid teammate Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen wrote.

“Best of luck in wherever your journey takes you next, Doublelift. We have no words that could adequately articulate your incredible contributions to our region and league over the years. Thank you for everything,” Riot Game’s LCS Twitter said.

100 Thieves General manager and beloved LoL personality Chris ‘PapaSmithy’ Smith said, “There are precious few League of Legends personalities that promoted the growth of the entire esports industry more than you – To say you step away a legend is an understatement, congratulations on a wonderful career”

Doublelift ended his career as the first member of the LCS’s 1000-Kill Club with eight LCS Championships, an LCS MVP for Summer 2018, the LCS Finals MVP for Spring 2019, and was nominated to the LCS All-Pro 1st Team five times.

Esports

Warzone star Rated joins Tommey on 100 Thieves’ roster

Published: 25/Nov/2020 21:31

by Theo Salaun
rated warzone 100 thieves
100 Thieves

Share

100 Thieves Warzone

Building on the world’s first Call of Duty: Warzone esports team, 100 Thieves have added former London Royal Raven, Rhys ‘Rated’ Price, as the second member of their battle royale roster.

While Rated wasn’t a focal point of the Royal Ravens in the Call of Duty League, he has emerged as one of the best Warzone players on Verdansk. With his stream popping off and tournament money rolling in, it should be no surprise that he was among 100T’s top candidates for their growing roster.

When Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag announced that 100T would be fielding a battle royale team alongside their Los Angeles Thieves CDL squad, it was historic and fans were anxious to hear who would get signed.

Now, Rated joins fellow native of the United Kingdom and former CDL pro, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, as the team’s highly respected core.

Based in Los Angeles, some may be surprised that 100 Thieves have gone across the pond for their Warzone cornerstones. But, looking at Tommey and Rated’s successes in Verdansk, the signing becomes exponentially justified.

While Tommey sits at No. 5 on the Warzone earnings list, Rated is nearby at No. 7 with a hefty $70K in winnings. Those numbers become even more impressive when one factors in that Rated’s first major tournament invitation was in late June, while some of the other top earners began competing months earlier.

Characterized best as a steady player, Rated picks his angles and fights deliberately, shoots as straight as anyone, and has rightfully become known as one of Verdansk’s most intimidating forces. It’s a testament to his skill that competitors regularly express some degree of annoyance when finding out that they’re stuck in a lobby with the wicked Welshman.

Having teamed with Tommey many times already, the addition is a sensible one. Most recently, the duo took second place during the HusKerrs Howl tournament. While it’s unclear who else will be joining the roster, Tommey and Rated provide an excellent foundation with clear comms and a general reluctance to tilt.

With another Englishman, Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James, already signed to the Royal Ravens, one has to wonder if Nadeshot will put up the cash for Warzone’s best unsigned star: Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad.