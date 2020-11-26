 TSM signs Suning support SwordArT in record-breaking $6m deal - Dexerto
TSM signs Suning support SwordArT in record-breaking $6m deal

Published: 26/Nov/2020 15:33

by Marco Rizzo
TSM SwordArT
Riot Games

TSM has signed ex-Suning Gaming support Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh for their League of Legends roster ahead of the 2021 Spring Split in what appears to be the largest esports deal in the region.

The 6$ million contract is going to span over two years and seemingly make the player the highest-paid esports athlete in North America.

“My investment thesis is that teams that win build dollars down the road … teams that create a legacy and a large fan base and consistency of winning,” stated the founder of TSM Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh to the Washington Post.

SwordArT’s singing comes after a strong individual performance at the 2020 Season World Championship, where he was a key component in Suning’s great run to the finals of the tournament against everyone’s expectations.

The 23-year old has been a professional player since 2012 and is most known for his time playing for Flash Wolves in the LMS until late 2018 when he signed for Suning Gaming in the Chinese LPL.

Suning SwordArT
Riot Games
SwordArT helped Suning reach the finals of Worlds 2020

The North American organization has signed Shuo-Chieh to replace Vincent “Biofrost” Wang, whose future is yet uncertain.

Champions of the LCS Summer Split 2020, TSM underperformed in their last appearance at Worlds, after coming in as the Champions of their respective region they failed to win a single game in the tournament.

This is one of the first steps in the rebuilding of TSM which in recent weeks has been experiencing a rebuild. With franchise player Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg and legendary ADC Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng recently retiring from professional League of Legends.

TSM Worlds 2020

TSM’s rebuild comes after a disappointing performance at Worlds.Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage was recently announced as Bjergsen’s replacement but so far there has not been an official statement regarding the new ADC  or Top Laner after Sergen ‘Broken BladeÇelik after his departure for FC Schalke 04 in LEC.

There is a lot of excitement for who TSM is going to sign next, with their claims of aiming to reach the finals of Worlds, whoever is paired with SwordArT will have a lot of pressure behind them.

 

Call of Duty

Envoy explains why SMGs “are not viable” in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 26/Nov/2020 7:25

by Brad Norton
YouTube: OpTic Chicago / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Envoy

Black Ops Cold War may have some strong Submachine Guns, but OpTic Chicago’s Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon believes Assault Rifles are absolutely dominant when it comes to competitive play.

Treyarch’s latest release has barely been out for a few weeks but a meta is already forming. As Call of Duty League teams get valuable practice time in, and dozens of early tournaments set the tone, a trend seems to have emerged.

2019’s Modern Warfare featured a solid mix of SMGs and ARs throughout the year. However, Black Ops Cold War is all but dominated by ARs, according to both Envoy and OpTic teammate Seth ‘Scump’ Abner.

While scrimming Atlanta FaZe and a few other CDL teams, they “were getting bodied,” due to the AR dominance. “The subs are not viable in this game at all,” Envoy followed up.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Could SMGs be struggling to keep up all year in Black Ops Cold War? Envoy certainly thinks so.

As the primary SMG user on the team, Envoy is the one that will be sticking to the class for essentially every single map. Previous years have featured various mixes of roles, though this year appears to be leaning towards a three-to-one split: Three players running with ARs, and just one with an SMG in-hand.

“On certain maps it’s like three (ARs) and one sub on each team,” Scump explained. However, certain teams are even going a step beyond that due to the sheer power of ARs in Black Ops Cold War.

“We ran into New York and they ran four AK74’s on Moscow,” Envoy said. “I was mind blown. I feel like subs are just harder in this game. We switched to the AK-74u and it’s a bit easier but the MP5 was just impossible.”

Obviously, it’s still early days. Things could change drastically before the start of the 2021 season. Balance updates are already coming through from Treyarch, so SMGs could get some love sooner than later. For the time being though, Black Ops Cold War has Envoy “wishing [he] had an AR.”

The relevant topic begins at the 1:41 mark below.

This isn’t entirely a result of weapon balancing either. There’s more that goes into shaping the meta than first meets the eye. “It’s part of the map design too,” Envoy explained. “How many [head glitches], how many open lanes, where the hills are at.” With four ARs, some objectives are “just unbreakable.”

There’s no date set in stone for the 2021 season just yet. Though we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the meta evolves in the lead-up to the next year of CDL action.