Disguised Zeyzal roasts FLYC coach after DSG’s NACL win

Disguised support Zeyzal poked fun at a member of FlyQuest Challengers’ coaching staff in the aftermath of his team’s latest victory in the NACL.

Popular content creator Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang’s League of Legends team is just one victory away from qualifying for the NACL Finals after beating FlyQuest Challengers 2-1 on July 24 in the upper bracket semi-finals.

It was Disguised’s first win against FlyQuest’s secondary squad following a defeat and a draw in the regular season.

Questioned after the match if his team had any special preparation, Tristan ‘Zeyzal’ Stidam couldn’t help but fire shots at a member of FlyQuest Challengers’ coaching staff.

“One thing that the FlyQuest Challengers coaches could improve on is they could focus less time typing on Twitch chat,” he said in the post-match interview,

“I noticed they do it every day. They could probably coach their team to be a little better and they might not have lost the series.”

Twitch viewers watching the broadcast said that Zeyzal’s comments were aimed at Max ‘Raqo’ Temminck, FlyQyest Challengers’ head coach, who has been spotted writing in Twitch chat during NACL matches. During July 24’s playoff match between Team Liquid Challengers and Cincinnati Fear, he seemingly took a jab at Chase ‘shochi’ Capello after a misplay. “Imagine your Mid actually picks Zed than does that LOL,” he wrote.

Following Monday’s victory, Disguised will now switch their focus to July 30’s crucial match against Cincinnati Fear, who upset Team Liquid Challengers 2-0.

Zeyzal is the most experienced player on Disguised, with a career that includes appearances at two World Championships. Last week, Disguised Toast revealed that the support had turned down two LCS offers to remain with the team.