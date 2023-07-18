Disguised Toast reveals star player turned down big LCS offers to stay on DSG

Popular content creator Disguised Toast has revealed that two LCS teams tried to sign his LoL support, Zeyzal. In the end, the former Cloud9 player rejected both approaches to stay with the team.

Toast’s DSG esports project expanded into League of Legends in June with the signing of a North American roster to compete in NACL, the region’s second-tier league.

Disguised finished the regular season of the NACL in third place, only behind Team Liquid’s and FlyQuest’s Challengers rosters. The team has also helped draw many viewers to the NACL: DSG’s games average a league-high 11,460 spectators, and the Summer Split’s five most popular matches all feature Toast’s side, according to data firm Esports Charts.

While co-streaming Disguised’s final match of the regular season, Toast revealed that support player Tristan ‘Zeyzal’ Stidam was approached by two LCS teams earlier in the split. Despite being offered the chance to return to the LCS and a considerable pay rise, Zeyzal turned those teams down.

“If you guys haven’t figured it out, Zeyzal was the one that received two separate LCS offers, each worth more than ten times what he was being paid here,” Toast said on his stream. “And he turned both down.”

One of those LCS teams was rumored to be Dignitas, who signed former CLG support Philippe ‘poome’ Lavoie-Giguere earlier this month.

Disguised Zeyzal’s long résumé

Despite being only 24 years old, Zeyzal is a veteran support with a professional career that goes back to 2017, when he played his first split in the NA Challenger Series. In the summer of 2018, he was promoted to Cloud9’s main roster and helped the team to reach back-to-back World Championships.

He went on to join Evil Geniuses, but his time there came to an end after two splits. He would return to the LCS stage only in the Summer of 2022, as a member of Cloud9’s coaching staff.

Tina Jo/Riot Games Zeyzal is a veteran support with Worlds experience

Before the end of the year, he was announced as a member of Cloud9’s 2023 Challengers roster. The team won the NACL Spring Split before Cloud9 and six other LCS organizations decided to withdraw from the league, with Zeyzal, Aaron ‘FakeGod’ Lee, and Tomio ‘Tomio’ Chan joining Disguised.

After finishing the NACL regular season in third place, Disguised are slated to face AOE Gold on July 23 in their first playoff match.