League of Legends

Finn on CLG’s chances in Spring 2021: “The LCS right now is an open field”

Published: 8/Feb/2021 3:58

by Andrew Amos
Yicun Liu for Riot Games

Counter Logic Gaming LCS

CLG’s Finn ‘Finn’ Wiestal is one part of the historic organization’s big rebuild in LCS Spring 2021. While the European Top Laner is yet to register a win, he’s not losing sight on what matters most ⁠— silverware, and a spot at Worlds 2021.

Finn’s move to CLG was one of the more surprising shuffles of League’s 2021 off-season. The Swede, formerly of Rogue, came off a breakout year on the roster, even making Worlds 2020.

While he bowed out in Groups, Finn showed he had the potential. He has a wide champion pool, and isn’t afraid of going toe-to-toe in lane.

That skillset may seemingly make him the perfect fit for the LCS, but it hasn’t clicked yet. CLG’s early season has been plagued by visa issues. Without their full roster, they’re winless in LCS Spring 2021, sitting alone at the bottom of the ladder.

“We have a lot to work on; how we want to use our side lanes and how we progress the game. We set up the map quite slowly, and we make a lot of minor mistakes that slow down the game that add up. That’s why we have these results where we do well early game and then just collapse,” he told Dexerto after their loss against 100 Thieves on Saturday.

That has been a trend with CLG’s 2021 so far. In their match on Sunday against TSM, they were up by 8,000 gold. However, after Baron went the way of TSM at 30 minutes, the game went south. All of their games have been early game leads into late game chokes.

Finn playing for Rogue in the LEC
Michal Konkol for Riot Games
Finn left behind the LEC in 2021 to join CLG in NA.

The American experience

Finn is only just getting the first taste of the LCS. After missing Lock In, he played the opening weekend in quarantine. He is now free, finally meeting his teammates in person.

So far, North America is treating him right. Even solo queue is not as bad as he thought it would be.

“I guess my expectations were very low regarding the solo queue, but so far it’s been pretty good ⁠— except we’ve lost three games. I’d have preferred to have won those,” he laughed.

Comparing it to his three years in Europe alongside the likes of Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen and Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau, the LCS doesn’t feel too different to the LEC. He did admit European Top Laners are better, but the NA competition isn’t bad.

“I think the best tops in Europe are better, but at lower levels they’re pretty similar. It’s always hard to tell though because it’s a different team and a different atmosphere. I don’t think Top Lane is that bad here.”

“I’m very confident in myself and I can play very well. I have a very high ‘high’. It’s rough for me because I haven’t really met them, so I can’t build that out-of-game bond which is really important. I’m sure that with time I’ll become a lot better, because I know I can be better than what I’ve shown.”

Finn playing for Rogue at Worlds 2020
Yicun Liu for Riot Games
Despite CLG’s poor start, Finn is still confident in his own ability.

The Broxah waiting game

Finn is the first to admit that CLG’s flaws are deeper than just one player. However, without Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen in the squad, it’s made things a whole lot worse. Raymond ‘Griffin’ Griffin has been serviceable, but he doesn’t bring the same level of experience Broxah ⁠— a Worlds finalist and multiple LEC winner ⁠— does.

“Maybe some of his calmness will help us make better decisions in the mid-game, [but] it’s always impossible to tell how changing one member will change the dynamic of the other four players,” he stated.

The Swedish Top Laner did have some consoling words for his Danish compatriot in the jungle though.

“I feel very bad for him. His situation is very mentally taxing. It’s not a very fun situation to be in. I was in it for a long while as well, stuck getting my visa. I wish him the best and I hope he is able to come here as soon as possible.”

Broxah playing for Team Liquid in the LCS
Oshin Tudayan for Riot Games
Once Broxah arrives for CLG, things will start getting better.

Only one way for CLG: up

There’s only one way CLG can go from here: up. It’s a long road, but what matters is playing the long game and peaking when it matters most ⁠— near Worlds.

“Our biggest hold-back is there’s a lot of chaos when we’re playing, and it makes it hard for us to structure what we want to do and accomplish in-game. It makes it hard for anyone to step up and say ‘we do this’ because it’s hard to navigate what’s going on when there’s so much talk.”

Finn is confident CLG can bounce back in style. He doesn’t believe one team is better than the rest. It might just take some teams more time to “find their groove.” For CLG, those growing pains are the hardest-felt, but they don’t feel out of the race yet.

“I think the LCS right now is an open field. Whoever is able to find their groove as a team is just able to dominate, and I think that could be us for sure if we finally figure out how to play and how to win games,” he said.

“Right now we’re still figuring out a lot of stuff, and I know that sounds like a PR answer, but that’s the reality. I’ve been scrimming with the team for like five days, so it’s not going to be the easiest start for us.

“For me, I want to win the split and go to Worlds. That’s the only goal. I don’t think there is any team that is unbeatable at all.”

CLG’s next game is against Team Liquid in LCS Spring 2021 on February 12.

Call of Duty

London Royal Ravens CDL 2021 preview: fresh start for Europe’s top prospects

Published: 8/Feb/2021 2:31

by Brad Norton
Dylan on stage for the Royal Ravens
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League London Royal Ravens

The revamped London Royal Ravens lineup for 2021 features many of Europe’s most accomplished players but will they be able to outperform the world’s best teams in one of the most competitive years in Call of Duty history?

Keeping the same approach from 2020, the Royal Ravens have remained true to their fanbase. Rather than grabbing North American superstars or signing up and coming prospects from the Challengers scene, the London-based franchise has recruited yet another full-EU lineup.

For fans of last year’s team, a number of familiar faces are back once again. After somewhat coming into form at the tail end of the year, with a fourth-place finish at Champs, the core of the roster is looking to build off that momentum in 2021.

While it might be easy to overlook them at first, Ravens could prove to be an increasingly difficult matchup for even the best teams as the next CDL season gets underway.

London Royal Ravens CDL 2021 roster

Player Previous Team
Thomas ‘Dylan‘ Henderson
Alex ‘Alexx‘ Carpenter Minnesota ROKKR
Trei ‘Zer0‘ Morris
Sean ‘Seany‘ O’Connor
Marcus ‘Afro‘ Reid House Tarth (EU Challengers)

Europe’s chance to topple the world’s best teams

Throughout 2020, the Ravens roster was constantly in flux. While the twins Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall and Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall didn’t miss a week, the remaining spots were in rotation for much of the year. Naturally, it’s tough to build on a foundation when pieces are being shuffled.

When Dylan, Seany, and Zer0 joined the mix, however, they were soon locked in for the remainder of the season. Once this trio entered the fray together, they were able to knuckle down and improve over time. This helped pave the way for a stunning Champs run that eclipsed all expectations.

Now, they have a chance to build off this late improvement and capitalize with a full year of growth. 

Bolstering the team this time around is Alexx, another seasoned European. In the complete inverse, Alexx is coming from a year with the Minnesota ROKKR, a team that started strong but dropped off over the course of the year.

Together, this group of players has every chance to be one of the strongest teams the region has ever put forward. They all have years of experience behind them and know what it takes to hang with the very best in the world.

That being said, the Ravens certainly got off to a rocky start in the Kickoff Classic. They fell short in a scrappy battle with Paris Legion that went the distance. Despite dominating the Control game mode with a 3-0 win, they fumbled in both Hardpoints and failed to find their groove in the final S&D.

It’s important to note that with the league being online again in 2021, almost every CDL player has moved to the United States to compete. Unfortunately for the Ravens, this opening showcase went down with Zer0 still playing from the United Kingdom. 

There’s no telling if he’ll be able to relocate in time for the actual season, yet he was still holding his own even with a major ping disadvantage. 

By no stretch will 2021 be an easy year for the Ravens. They’ve got their work cut out for them to defy expectations. If they hope to place among the top teams at any given Major, they’ll need one hell of a run.

But they’re the only real team with a chance of putting a non-NA franchise well and truly on the map. It’s a safe bet this EU squad will remain competitive against the very best and occasionally cause some upsets as 2021 gets underway.