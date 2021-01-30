 100T Huni on his role swap to Support: "It saved my career" - Dexerto
League of Legends

100T Huhi on his role swap from Mid to Support: “It saved my career”

Published: 30/Jan/2021 9:26

by Andrew Amos


100 Thieves

Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun was once a bright star in the Mid Lane. However, it dimmed in 2019 while on 100 Thieves. Now, with 18 months as a Support under his belt, he’s back and ready to show why the career-saving move was worth it.

When LCS Lock In 2021 started, many looked towards 100 Thieves as one of the teams to beat. Sticking with star Top Laner Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho and bringing on the Golden Guardians core that almost made Worlds 2020, there was hope they’d run deep.

Up against Cloud9 in the semis, they broke out to an early 2-0 lead. However, as that roster knows, that’s the worst lead to have. They finished 2020 getting reverse swept by TSM to miss Worlds, and they started 2021 getting reverse swept by Cloud9 to go home early.

Despite the disappointing result, there was promise, especially from huhi. The former Mid Laner looks more at home in Support now, and really showed up Alistar and Rell during Lock In. He even saw the positives of the heartbreaking result.

“I think we were playing pretty well. It was our first best of five for this year, and our first with Ssumday as well, who is a new addition. Even in Game 3 and Game 4, when we were losing, I just felt like we were playing so much better as a team, but we made a lot of basic mistakes,” he told Dexerto.

“It was a good learning experience for us ⁠— we were trying to figure out what we’d change in best of five conditions. I’m pretty happy with how we played ⁠— except for Game 5 ⁠⁠— but we can come back stronger for LCS.”



Huhi returned to 100 Thieves in 2021, but as a Support, not a Mid Laner.

Most successful role swap in LoL history

Huhi, in a past life, was one of the world’s most promising Mid Laners. He had made an MSI final in 2016 on CLG, falling to SKT at the final hurdle. He won a domestic LCS title to put some silverware in the cabinet, but things started going south in 2018 and 2019.

He was soul-searching, and the role swap was calling him. It had been weighing on the veteran’s mind for quite some time. He was at an ultimatum ⁠— swap to Support and stand a chance of making it back to Worlds, or retire as a has-been Mid Laner. He chose the former, and it’s paying off.

“It saved my career for sure. If I didn’t [say that], I’d be lying. I decided to swap to support after, ironically, my 100 Thieves Mid Laner split. I didn’t have that great of a split, and I don’t think many teams viewed me [too highly]. I was considering switching to support because I was always confident in thinking ‘oh I could maybe play jungle or support,” he said.

“I thought the support role fit me better because I could be more vocal and more controlling on the map. Switching to it and working with FBI [Victor Huang, 100 Thieves’ AD Carry] was a blessing for me.

“The first year that I switched to Support, I definitely missed [playing in the mid lane]. But the more I spend bot lane with FBI, the more I don’t think how I was a Mid Laner any more. Here and there I’ll give some insight into mid matchups or how I used to play it and used mid to roam, but I would never go back to mid lane. I’ll be with FBI in the bottom lane.”



FBI (pictured) and Huhi have been shoulder-to-shoulder for the last 18 months.

An unbreakable bond between friends

That bond huhi shares with FBI and the rest of the 100 Thieves squad is special. Damonte labeled the squad as “best friends,” and that’s an apt description. The power of friendship almost took them to Worlds in 2020, and it serves a real purpose beyond just memes.

“I remember back in the days where a friendship kind of thing in a team was a meme, but it definitely helps a lot. When you have a problem with your teammate, instead of being uncomfortable, you can bring it up and fix those things. Being really close friends definitely helps a lot in team bonding, synergy, and moving forward as a team,” he said.

FBI and huhi have also been together throughout their LCS careers ⁠— at least in their respective roles. While huhi brings an experienced head to the bot lane, the Australian AD Carry brings flare. Now, they’re an unbreakable duo, on an unbreakable team.

“In the beginning, we obviously didn’t mesh that well. I think our bond just got a lot stronger when we had problems with each other and talked it out. After that, I just feel like we’re not hiding anything from each other, and at that point, your bond can never go back ⁠— it’s just too strong and kind of unbreakable.”



It’s been five years since Huhi won the LCS, but he believes he can win again with 100 Thieves.

Building towards Worlds 2021

With LCS Lock In now behind them, there’s plenty for 100 Thieves to focus on. Huhi wants to make it back to Worlds after a five-year exodus from the event, and it’ll all start by brushing up on their sloppy record in best of fives.

“We have an overall issue at the end of a series where our energy level will go down. Starting from like Game 3, we won’t lose focus, but we will miss basic stuff we already know. We just have to be extra on top of it,” he said.

Plus, an extra LCS trophy in the cabinet would be extra special. He’s got one as a Mid Laner, and he will be one of only a select few players globally to successfully role swap if he gets one as a Support, and that’s something he wants to share with his best friends.

“I won once as a mid laner, but if I win it as a support I’ll be so much happier ⁠— especially with this team. We know we’re really good, but the thing is, in the end, we couldn’t prove we were a better team [at Lock In]. It really sucks for us, so winning a trophy will maybe make me cry or something,” he laughed.

League of Legends

LCS Lock In 2021 – Cloud9 beat 100 Thieves in reverse sweep

Published: 30/Jan/2021 3:20 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 3:24

by Andrew Amos



LCS

The League of Legends’ LCS is underway with the 2021’s Lock In. North America’s 10 best teams lock horns for bragging rights ahead of the Spring Split. Here’s the LCS Lock In standings, schedule, results & more to stay in the loop!

  • Cloud9 have beaten 100 Thieves in an intense five-game reverse sweep
  • Europe duo Perkz and Zven proved to be deciding factor
  • Cloud9 will play winner of Liquid vs EG in Lock In final

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February.

LCS Lock In 2021: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Games
1 100 Thieves 3 – 1
2 Team Liquid 3 – 1
3 TSM 2 – 2
4 Golden Guardians 1 – 3
5 CLG 1 – 3

Group B

Placements Team Games
1 Evil Geniuses 3 – 1
2 Cloud9 3 – 1
3 FlyQuest 2 – 2
4 Immortals 1 – 3
5 Dignitas 1 – 3

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule & results

Semi-finals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves 1 – 0 TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG 0 – 1 Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas 1 – 0 FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians 1 – 0 CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Perkz’s Cloud9 debut doesn’t go as planned

The first day of LCK Lock In action didn’t go as planned for Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Cloud9, losing their first match of 2021 to Evil Geniuses. His 4/7/2 performance on Yone disappointed many, as Deftly shone on Kai’Sa.

100 Thieves’ new roster got off to a strong start against a new-look TSM, while CLG are 0-2 in 2021, losing to both Liquid and the rookie Golden Guardians lineup. Although they are without Broxah and Finn, the team failed to live up to their legacy.

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Cloud9 1 – 0 FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals 1 – 0 Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG 1 – 0 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Evil Geniuses remain flawless at Lock In

After 100 Thieves fell down to a weakened CLG, Evil Geniuses remain the only undefeated team at Lock In. Their win against Immortals was dominant off the back of another great performance from Deftly and IgNar in bot.

Cloud9 came back strong after their disappointing loss to Evil Geniuses against FlyQuest with a near-perfect game, only losing one tower. TSM (against Golden Guardians) and Immortals (against Dignitas) also posted wins.

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid 0 – 1 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG 0 – 1 TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians 0 – 1 Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Evil Geniuses overtake Liquid to claim ‘favorites’ mantle

Evil Geniuses have extended their undefeated streak to the end of the opening weekend, defeating Dignitas to secure a 3-0 record. Their lead was helped along by a 100 Thieves upset win over Liquid, with Can ‘Closer’ Çelik and Victor ‘FBI’ Huang dictating the mid-game in their team’s second win.

On the other end of the spectrum, Counter Logic Gaming has become the first team eliminated from playoff contention early on Day 2.

The roster — which is missing Finn ‘Finn’ Wiestål and Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen due to visa issues — were punted after losing to arch-rivals TSM in a back and forth battle. Their 1-3 record leaves them without a chance to make finals.

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses 0 – 1 FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid 1 – 0 TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves finish on top in groups

The LCS Lock In 2021 playoffs have been decided, with Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves getting the best of the bunch by finishing on top. It didn’t come easy though, with EG losing their first game of the event against FlyQuest.

FlyQuest made a huge resurgence with two wins to get off the bottom of Group B and make playoffs, all thanks to the debut of jungler Josedeodo. CLG and Dignitas failed to make the cut.

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
100 Thieves 2 – 0 Immortals 1pm 4pm 9pm
TSM 1 – 2 Cloud9 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

100 Thieves breeze through, Cloud9 reverse sweep TSM

The first set of Lock In quarterfinals was a breeze for 100 Thieves, who faced off against an Immortals playing their full Academy roster. Support Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun (0/1/12 on Rakan and 1/4/20 on Alistar) and jungler Can ‘Closer’ Celik shone as 100T (5/2/2 on Nidalee and 12/2/13 on Graves) just outclassed IMT.

The other series wasn’t smooth sailing for Cloud9 though. They dropped the first game against TSM, before running it back in Games 2 and 3 to get the win.

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
Evil Geniuses 2-0 Golden Guardians 1pm 4pm 9pm
Team Liquid 2-0 FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses in control in lopsided top 8 battles

Two of the Lock In favorites, Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses, were in control as they blew past Golden Guardians and FlyQuest respectively in two-game matches on Sunday. Impact shone again for EG (5/1/7 on Renekton, 3/1/12 on Gragas) while CoreJJ was crucial for TL, the event’s final semifinalists.

The 2-0 losses end promising tournaments for both Golden Guardians and FlyQuest, both of whom are relying on young rosters in 2021.

Semi-finals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
100 Thieves 2 – 3 Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm

Cloud9 pull off the reverse sweep against 100 Thieves

100 Thieves looked wrapped for a 3-0, but Cloud9 pulled together a gusty effort to get the reverse sweep and booking a spot in the LCS Lock In final. Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic came alive in Game 3 on Yone, and rode the momentum all the way to the end.

Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen also picked up two pentakills for himself on Miss Fortune in Games 4 and 5, dominating Victor ‘FBI’ Huang in the back half of the series as 100 Thieves capitulated.