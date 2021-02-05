LCS Spring 2021 power rankings after Lock In - Dexerto

LCS Spring 2021 is getting underway soon. With Lock In to reflect on, some teams are living up to expectations, while others are still a long way from contention. Here’s where teams stack up heading into Week 1.

In 2021, Dexerto is proud to present power rankings for League of Legends in the LCS. We will be tracking the performance of all the teams right here, considering their form, how they’ve performed with their strength of schedule, and more.

After a disappointing Worlds 2020, NA teams like Golden Guardians and FlyQuest heavily invested in rookie talent. However, the stage fright might be kicking in for some, having to contest big spenders like Cloud9 and TSM.

We’ve already been treated to a first look at all the teams at LCS Lock In, but now the real show starts. Who’s going to be fast out of the gates in Week 1, and who might struggle? Check out our power rankings for LCS Spring 2021 Week 1 below.

10. Dignitas

Still missing that spark

Dignitas are, at least for now, by far the weakest team in LCS Spring 2021. That doesn’t mean there’s no potential though. FakeGod, Soligo, and Neo all have the chance to pop off. Their lack of experience in those key roles though could hinder them in the early season.

They looked lost in Lock In, scraping a win against a half-strength FlyQuest. They were otherwise outclassed by veterans (Evil Geniuses) and rookies (Golden Guardians) alike. It’s going to be yet another long year for Dignitas fans if the trend continues.

9. Counter Logic Gaming

Good on paper, poor in practice

CLG’s roster on paper heading into LCS Spring 2021 was a huge upgrade to their disappointing 2020 one. However, it’s failed to eventuate. Sure, they played Lock In with subs due to internal issues, but that only highlights potential questions about their preparation for Spring.

You’d expect a roster featuring Broxah, Pobelter, and WildTurtle to be at least contesting for a Worlds slot. However, it doesn’t look like the #FaithAge is returning any time soon.

8. Golden Guardians

Short-term pain, potential long-term gain

Golden Guardians are much like Dignitas in how their squad is built, but at Lock In, they posted the results to instill some hope. Top Laner Niles is styling on the best straight out of Collegiate, while veteran AD Carry Stixxay was winding back the clock to the days of 2016 CLG.

However, this roster isn’t expected to go far. Worlds in 2021 is certainly a pipedream. If they stick together though, we might just be witnessing the birth of some of NA’s hottest talent in the years to come.

7. Immortals

Oceania’s powerhouse bot lane is the difference maker

Immortals are the team we’re most unsure about. They ended up playing their Academy roster more than their main roster at Lock In. What we did see of the starting LCS squad was somewhat promising, especially Insanity in Mid Lane.

All eyes will be on their bot lane of Raes and Destiny though. The Oceania power couple, who are finally reuniting on Immortals, could prove to be the big difference between Immortals contesting playoffs, or trying to fend off the wooden spoon.

6. FlyQuest

A slow start, but tons of promise

FlyQuest look the most promising out of all the teams who jumped on rookie NA talent after Worlds 2020. Palafox and Diamond really proved their worth, while Josedeodo’s arrival was the spark they needed to make the Lock In playoffs.

There’s big questions over Licorice’s head though, who underperformed at Lock In. While he said he’s ignoring the doubters, his overall 6/24/24 statline across six games on both carry and support picks doesn’t instill much faith in NA’s most revered Top Laner.

5. TSM

The $6 million gamble may not pay off

TSM took a gamble in the off-season on SwordArt, throwing $6 million at the Worlds 2020 finalist, and it’s not yet paying off for TSM. Cue the “TSM Lost” memes ⁠— but that’s exactly how they looked at Lock In despite making playoffs.

You have to wonder whether recycling the likes of Huni and PowerOfEvil were worth it over trying to capitalize on fresher talent. The former was a major weak point for TSM at Lock In, and it might just be too hard a task for the $6 million man to help fix.

4. Evil Geniuses

NA’s dark horse for Worlds 2021?

Evil Geniuses were the surprise package of LCS Lock In, but it really shouldn’t have been. The roster on paper features a World Champion, and some really explosive talent. They play their own brand of aggressive League of Legends, and it paid off for most of Lock In.

If they can refine their style, and not get as exploited as they did against Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses are a dark horse for a potential Spring Finals appearance, and maybe NA’s third seed at Worlds. There’s a long road ahead though.

3. 100 Thieves

Primed for potential LCS Spring upset

100 Thieves blasted out of the Lock In gates fast. The former Golden Guardians core looks resolved to make up for missing Worlds 2020. Despite a hiccup against Cloud9, losing their semifinal in a reverse sweep, their pre-existing synergy is certainly something to look out for.

FBI is really contesting Tactical and Zven as one of the best AD Carries in NA, and with Ssumday in Top over Hauntzer, this might be the year 100 Thieves pull off a huge upset and take their first piece of League silverware.

2. Cloud9

The Cloud9 engine is just starting up

Did Cloud9 underperform with star Mid Laner Perkz in Lock In? Perhaps. While they made it to the Lock In final, they did it the hard way with a reverse sweep of 100 Thieves. Their weaknesses have already been exploited on the top side against rookie Fudge.

However, you can’t help but feel this Cloud9 roster will take a little while to get going. Put it down to stage nerves, the cross-Atlantic flights, or not caring about pre-season ⁠— Cloud9 are going to be punching for first, and the battle will only get tighter as the season ramps up.

1. Team Liquid

The best Team Liquid in LCS history?

We only have a few games logged, but it might be enough to claim this is the best iteration of Liquid ever. Mid Laner Jensen said so, and there’s merit to it. They won Lock In ⁠— albeit almost got reverse swept ⁠— and have best-in-role players across the map.

The question for Liquid is will they have the gas to make it through the season? Cloud9 were in their position in 2020 and faltered where it mattered. We’ve only seen a small sample so far in 2021, but Liquid look ready to take their fifth LCS title in Spring.

LCS Spring 2021 Week 1 kicks off on February 5.