League of Legends

Jensen on Liquid’s Worlds 2021 hopes: “This roster has the most potential”

Published: 24/Jan/2021 3:41

by Andrew Amos
David Lee for Riot Games

Team Liquid and Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen left Shanghai after Worlds 2020 disappointed. Now, with a roster primed for international competition, the Danish mid laner believes he’s finally got his chance to win a World Championship.

Team Liquid’s 2020 campaign failed to live up to standards. Ninth in Spring meant they barely made it to Worlds after a Summer resurgence. Once in Shanghai, they struggled up through Play-Ins, making it to Groups, but not much further.

However, 2021 is a new chapter. In fact, it could be the brightest chapter in the book so far. Liquid are carrying one of the brightest hopes for North America on the international stage for quite some time, and Jensen is at the center of it.

The strongest Team Liquid in LCS history

Liquid made two big roster moves this off-season. They dropped jungler Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen after just one year for Lucas ‘Santorin’ Larsen. They also imported former Rogue top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris for stalwart Jung ‘Impact’ Eon-young.

It’s given the roster a new dimension. There’s no more memes about Broxah’s champion pool. It’s the most well-rounded Liquid roster in history, and that’s what Jensen believes gives his team the upper hand.

Broxah and Impact playing for Liquid at Worlds 2020
David Lee for Riot Games
Liquid dropped Broxah and Impact (both pictured) after their disappointing 2020 run.

“Last year we were way too one-dimensional. We were pretty much a super predictable team in how we wanted to play the game, but now we’re a team that will be a lot harder to prepare against because we have a lot more flexibility,” he told Dexerto.

Despite being in the same region for years, 2021 marks the first time Jensen has partnered with Danish counterpart Santorin in the jungle. Both went to Worlds 2020, only to be sent home in groups. While their practice has been a bit stunted due to visa issues, the two are building a synergy like never before.

“I talked a lot with him about how mid-jungle should be played, and we’ve had a lot of talks back and forth about that stuff, and we played some duo queue here and there. We talk a lot about what team comps specifically in mid-jungle we want to play, and how we want to play it, so we’re always on the same page when it comes down to the game,” he said.

This Liquid roster has already put on a showing at LCS Lock In, finishing second in their group behind 100 Thieves. Their only loss came without their full strength roster ⁠— Armao was subbing in for Santorin. Despite being a pre-season tournament, they’ve got their eyes on winning, although that’s not the ultimate goal.

“Obviously we want to win the whole thing ideally, but we’re seeing this as an opportunity to get to know each other a bit more in game and learning to play different styles. It’s more so a learning experience because we’ve only been practicing with Santorin for one week, so we’re being realistic about it as well. Learning is the most important thing.”

Jensen at LCS Summer 2019 finals
Riot Games
Jensen is done with domestic glory though. He wants international success.

Aiming for international success at Worlds 2021

This Team Liquid roster isn’t built to just win the LCS, though. It’s meant to be a world beater. Jensen hasn’t yet made a Worlds Final. His last two attempts have ended early in groups. He’s made the semifinals once, and quarters twice.

But, with this new Liquid roster, he hopes he can finish his career with at least one Summoner’s Cup in his trophy cabinet to go alongside his two LCS titles.

“This roster was put together to have the best chance at winning an international tournament.” Jensen confidently said. “The past few years haven’t worked out too well for us, but this roster has the most potential out of any roster I’ve been on to have a long shot internationally.”

The only issue facing Liquid is back home. The LCS’ top-heavy nature isn’t conducive to good practice. However, with a more competitive league on the cards in 2021 ⁠— filled to the brim with rookies and exciting new talent ⁠— NA might not have to play catch-up come October.

“We definitely have the potential,” he said. “But just from my experience, usually how the NA teams become good is by practicing against the other regions more so than internally. Hopefully we will have good competition here, and good teams here, and not just us ⁠— if even us.

“It feels like every time we’ve gone to Worlds we’ve been playing catch up with the other regions, so that’s made it a bit harder. I don’t think the players here by any means are individually worse than the other regions, so hopefully this time it’ll be different.”

Jensen and Broxah playing for Team Liquid
Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games
Jensen’s Liquid is the team to beat in the LCS in 2021.

The LCS is Jensen’s home, not Europe

Although he’s got his NA residency, there was a very real possibility Jensen returned home to Europe in 2021. After all, the region has vastly outperformed NA at all international events ⁠— including beating Jensen’s Liquid at MSI 2019.

However, Jensen is too far gone now. As he enters his sixth year in the LCS, he has no intentions of ever moving.

“It’s something I was heavily considering just for this year, but the more I thought about it ⁠— I really enjoy living here. It’s not so nice right now because of [the current global situation], but I enjoy living here a lot, and to be honest, I don’t think the gap is that big on the top teams,” he said.

“Unless their roster would have been significantly better in Europe, it wouldn’t have been something I would have considered. The roster we have right now, I think we can beat any of the European teams. I feel more comfortable living here, and I think that’s what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my career.”

Liquid play FlyQuest in their LCS Lock In quarterfinal on January 24 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

League of Legends

LCS Lock In 2021 – 100 Thieves, Cloud9 push ahead to semifinals

Published: 24/Jan/2021 1:30 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 1:42

by Andrew Amos
LCS Lock In 2021
Riot Games / Dexerto

The League of Legends’ LCS is underway with the 2021’s Lock In. North America’s 10 best teams lock horns for bragging rights ahead of the Spring Split. Here’s the LCS Lock In standings, schedule, results & more to stay in the loop!

  • Cloud9 comes back vs TSM, series tied at 1-1
  • Winner of C9 vs TSM face off against 100T next week
  • 100T beat IMT in two quick games to advance

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February.

LCS Lock In 2021: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Games
1 100 Thieves 3 – 1
2 Team Liquid 3 – 1
3 TSM 2 – 2
4 Golden Guardians 1 – 3
5 CLG 1 – 3

Group B

Placements Team Games
1 Evil Geniuses 3 – 1
1 Cloud9 3 – 1
3 FlyQuest 2 – 2
4 Immortals 1 – 3
5 Dignitas 1 – 3

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule & results

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
100 Thieves 2 – 0 Immortals 1pm 4pm 9pm
TSM 1 – 2 Cloud9 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

100 Thieves breeze through, Cloud9 reverse sweep TSM

The first set of Lock In quarterfinals was a breeze for 100 Thieves, who faced off against an Immortals playing their full Academy roster. Support Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun (0/1/12 on Rakan and 1/4/20 on Alistar) and jungler Can ‘Closer’ Celik shone as 100T (5/2/2 on Nidalee and 12/2/13 on Graves) just outclassed IMT.

The other series wasn’t smooth sailing for Cloud9 though. They dropped the first game against TSM, before running it back in Games 2 and 3 to get the win.

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
Team Liquid vs FlyQuest 1pm 4pm 9pm
Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves 1 – 0 TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG 0 – 1 Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas 1 – 0 FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians 1 – 0 CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Perkz’s Cloud9 debut doesn’t go as planned

The first day of LCK Lock In action didn’t go as planned for Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Cloud9, losing their first match of 2021 to Evil Geniuses. His 4/7/2 performance on Yone disappointed many, as Deftly shone on Kai’Sa.

100 Thieves’ new roster got off to a strong start against a new-look TSM, while CLG are 0-2 in 2021, losing to both Liquid and the rookie Golden Guardians lineup. Although they are without Broxah and Finn, the team failed to live up to their legacy.

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Cloud9 1 – 0 FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals 1 – 0 Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG 1 – 0 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Evil Geniuses remain flawless at Lock In

After 100 Thieves fell down to a weakened CLG, Evil Geniuses remain the only undefeated team at Lock In. Their win against Immortals was dominant off the back of another great performance from Deftly and IgNar in bot.

Cloud9 came back strong after their disappointing loss to Evil Geniuses against FlyQuest with a near-perfect game, only losing one tower. TSM (against Golden Guardians) and Immortals (against Dignitas) also posted wins.

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid 0 – 1 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG 0 – 1 TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians – 1 Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Evil Geniuses overtake Liquid to claim ‘favorites’ mantle

Evil Geniuses have extended their undefeated streak to the end of the opening weekend, defeating Dignitas to secure a 3-0 record. Their lead was helped along by a 100 Thieves upset win over Liquid, with Can ‘Closer’ Çelik and Victor ‘FBI’ Huang dictating the mid-game in their team’s second win.

On the other end of the spectrum, Counter Logic Gaming has become the first team eliminated from playoff contention early on Day 2.

The roster — which is missing Finn ‘Finn’ Wiestål and Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen due to visa issues — were punted after losing to arch-rivals TSM in a back and forth battle. Their 1-3 record leaves them without a chance to make finals.

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses 0 – 1 FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid 1 – 0 TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves finish on top in groups

The LCS Lock In 2021 playoffs have been decided, with Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves getting the best of the bunch by finishing on top. It didn’t come easy though, with EG losing their first game of the event against FlyQuest.

FlyQuest made a huge resurgence with two wins to get off the bottom of Group B and make playoffs, all thanks to the debut of jungler Josedeodo. CLG and Dignitas failed to make the cut.

Semifinals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semifinals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm