League of Legends

Several iconic LoL players set to miss LCS Lock In due to visa issues

Published: 13/Jan/2021 16:52 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 18:32

by Lauren Bergin
LCS Broxah and Santorin Feature
Twitter: Santorin, Twitter: Broxah, Riot Games

LCS

With the LCS Lock In only a few days away, several of League of Legends’ most iconic players will be unable to play in the NA tournament due to visa issues. 

It’s safe to say that the way that we approach esports has changed over the past year. 2020 saw the esports world revert back to playing online and having to cope with all the associated issues.

Moving into 2021 chaos still reigns however, with League of Legends being heavily affected by current travel restrictions. The LCS Lock In, the newest addition to the North American LoL scene, begins on January 15 and has already seen some serious issues.

The biggest of these are that several LCS players will not be able to play in the tournament due to visa problems, which will leave multiple teams without their star players.

LCS Lock In 2021
Riot Games / Dexerto
The LCS Lock In will be forced to start without some of its biggest stars.

Which players can’t play at LCS Lock In?

The list of star players that can’t compete in the Lock In leg of the tournament is pretty extensive, and it’s one that leaves you cringing for the teams affected.

CLG are one of the squads that have been hit the hardest. With star jungler Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen and former Rogue top-laner Finn ‘Finn’ Wiestål having complications, their new and improved lineup has lost it’s two brightest stars.

The same applies to Team Liquid, who picked up former FlyQuest jungler and standout performer Lucas ‘Santorin’ Tao Kilmer Larsson in the off season. Subject to travel restrictions once more, TL are in a pretty sticky spot.

Speaking of FlyQuest, they’re not out of the woods either. One of our players to watch, Brandon Joel ‘Josedeodo’ Villegas’ triumphant return to the Rift has also been delayed.

A full list, including Academy players who are facing the same issue can be found here:

Team Player
100 Thieves Luger
Cloud9 N/A
CLG Finn, Broxah, Thien, Katsurii
Dignitas Spawn, JayJ
Evil Geniuses Tony Top, Jojopyun, Shoryu, Mystiques
FlyQuest Josedeodo, Dreams
Golden Guardians Tally, Yunbee, Chime
Immortals Raes, Destiny, Topoon, Pretty
Team Liquid Santorin
TSM Yursan

Watch Now: Can Perkz & Cloud9 Steal the Show? Amazing Previews LCS Lock In

What does this mean for the event?

While it’s not the best start to the 2020 season for CLG, Liquid and Flyquest, the positive is that we’ll get to see some new players take to Summoner’s Rift.

Jonathan ‘Armao’ Armao (formerly ‘Grig’) will be back on the LCS stage in place of Santorin, while  Colin ‘Solo’ Earnest and Ryan ‘Keel’ Keel will replace Broxah and Finn respectively. Flyquest are yet to replace their star jungler.

The situation is pretty unfortunate, especially because the Lock In marked the debut for many of these players on the LCS stage. We’ll keep this article updated with any new details that release, but until then we’ll have to wait a little longer to see some of our favorite players.

Entertainment

Gen.G signs cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:16

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Snitchery / Instagram: Emily Ghoul

Gen.G

Gen.G has signed popular cosplayers Snitchery and Emily Ghoul alongside its newest members in a first for the organization. 

On Tuesday, January 12, esports organization Gen.G announced its newest members for 2021. The new members include League of Legends players Nemesis, Crownshot, and Cuvee, and Overwatch player Ryujehong. But, two cosplayers also join the ranks: Snitchery and Emily Ghoul.

This comes after Gen.G began an initiative to recruit more women, starting in 2019 with a Bumble partnership that led to an all-female Fortnite team, also leading to an all-female Valorant team in October 2020.

This isn’t a first for esports, as in August last year, Cloud 9 was the first esports organization to sign a cosplayer, taking on Emiru, who had already amassed nearly a quarter of a million fans on Twitch and social media prior to joining.

Snitchery cosplay mermaid man
Instagram: Snitchery
Snitchery is popular for her cosplays including Mermaid Man from Spongebob

Snitchery celebrated the news on her Twitter, retweeting GenG saying, “bitch… I’m a gamer girl now!! Excited to announce I’m joining @GenG as their resident cosplay baddie, which character should I do first?”

Emily Ghoul also tweeted “Happy to be here after working together as friends for so long, thanks for taking care of a potato like me.”

Who are Snitchery and Emily Ghoul?

Eleanor “Snitchery” Barnes has seen her social media growth soar in the last year, and at the time of writing has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, half a million Twitter followers, and 600k YouTube subscribers. She’s largely known as a make-up artist and cosplayer, dressing up as an eclectic mix of characters from Catwoman to Spongebob’s Mermaid Man.

Emily Ghoul is also an up and coming cosplayer mainly known for her Instagram where she has almost half a million followers, posting anime cosplays or gaming-related cosplays such as imagined Cyberpunk characters. Emily sometimes streams on Twitch, often playing League of Legends or Valorant.

With these new additions, perhaps more cosplayers will be signed by Gen.G in the future, and perhaps by other esports organizations too.