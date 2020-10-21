LIVE: LoL 2021 off-season rostermania: all roster changes - Dexerto

As the final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championships draws ever closer, it’s expected that going into 2021 there will be a reshuffle of rosters. Keep your eye on this page as we here at Dexerto compile all the important roster change news.

The 2020 LoL World Championships has certainly seen a wealth of upsets. With behemoths such as Cloud 9, T1, and last year’s champions FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) not even making it into the Championship this year, the LoL community has watched as titans were felled and underdogs have risen to the occasion.

Some of the most notable moments include TSM’s record breaking 0 -6 streak, making them the first even major reason to lose every game on the Worlds stage. While colleagues and fans alike have expressed disappointment, the TSM situation has opened a wider debate on the place of North America in the League of Legends world. If TSM represents the best that America has to offer, some future adjustments are clearly necessary; adjustments that likely take the form of roster changes.

Further upsets included Top Esports’ reverse sweep against European powerhouse Fnatic. While most critics are unanimous that Fnatic’s Worlds performance was sound, questions regarding the performances of Mid Laner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek and Support Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov throughout the regular LEC season have spurred on a lot of debate. While the latter proved his worth during Worlds with outstanding performances on the Rakan, the former appeared to have a much more rocky run. With critics calling for Fnatic roster changes, it’ll be interesting to see if the organization heeds these calls.

2020 certainly was a whirlwind, and if 2021 is in any way similar we expect to see some serious roster switches, especially with so many players ending 2021 as free agents.

