LIVE: LoL 2021 off-season rostermania: all roster changes - Dexerto

LIVE: LoL 2021 off-season rostermania: all roster changes

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:19 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 11:22

by Lauren Bergin
Riot Games

As the final of the 2020 League of Legends World Championships draws ever closer, it’s expected that going into 2021 there will be a reshuffle of rosters. Keep your eye on this page as we here at Dexerto compile all the important roster change news.

The 2020 LoL World Championships has certainly seen a wealth of upsets. With behemoths such as Cloud 9, T1, and last year’s champions FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) not even making it into the Championship this year, the LoL community has watched as titans were felled and underdogs have risen to the occasion.

Some of the most notable moments include TSM’s record breaking 0 -6 streak, making them the first even major reason to lose every game on the Worlds stage. While colleagues and fans alike have expressed disappointment, the TSM situation has opened a wider debate on the place of North America in the League of Legends world. If TSM represents the best that America has to offer, some future adjustments are clearly necessary; adjustments that likely take the form of roster changes.

Riot Games
Riot Games
Is a roster change on the cards for TSM in 2021?

Further upsets included Top Esports’ reverse sweep against European powerhouse Fnatic. While most critics are unanimous that Fnatic’s Worlds performance was sound, questions regarding the performances of Mid Laner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek and Support Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov throughout the regular LEC season have spurred on a lot of debate. While the latter proved his worth during Worlds with outstanding performances on the Rakan, the former appeared to have a much more rocky run. With critics calling for Fnatic roster changes, it’ll be interesting to see if the organization heeds these calls.

2020 certainly was a whirlwind, and if 2021 is in any way similar we expect to see some serious roster switches, especially with so many players ending 2021 as free agents.

Latest News:

F/A = Free Agent, F/A(r) = Restricted Free Agent

 

21 October

19 October

1 October:

Business

100 Thieves join Dr Disrespect & Ninja on CAA talent agency

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:25

by Adam Fitch
100 Thieves content creators at the Cash App Compound
100 Thieves

100 Thieves

Entertainment company and esports organization 100 Thieves have signed with talent agency Creative Artists Agency, better known as CAA.

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the signing will see 100 Thieves work with CAA across areas such as digital content, talent, film, television, and podcasts.

It’s clear that the organization is looking to bolster the content arm of the business, which is one of three pillars alongside apparel and esports. On the competitive side, they just announced their departure from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Other gaming and esports figures who are signed to CAA include Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who recently joined from Loaded, and Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV — better known as Dr Disrespect.

100 Thieves with Ariana Grande
100 Thieves
100 Thieves is now represented by the same agency as Ariana Grande.

Since the launch of their YouTube channel on October 18, 2017, 100 Thieves have amassed almost 950,000 subscribers and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The organization has signed creators such as Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop, Brooke Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, Nicole “Neekolul” Sanchez, Mohammed “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, and The Mob to grow content efforts.

Series created by 100 Thieves so far include League of Legends docuseries ‘The Heist,’ ‘Run It Up’ hosted by Yassuo, ‘TBH with JHB’ hosted by intern JhbTeam, and Crash the Compound based out of the organization’s Cash App Compound in Los Angeles.

100 Thieves BrookeAB, CouRageJD, Neekolul, Nadeshot, Valkyrae
100 Thieves
Neekolul is the newest content creator to join 100 Thieves.

They also have podcasts like The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, Selfmade with Nadeshot, and The MobCast.

100 Thieves are not the first esports organization to place a huge emphasis on content, with the likes of OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan starting that trend over a decade ago, but with business moves such as signing with CAA they’re certainly looking to push the envelope.

With a new emphasis on film and television, we could see 100 Thieves follow a similar path to FaZe Clan, who are gearing up to release their first movie on October 29.