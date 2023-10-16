Second T1 player says roster will be changed after Worlds 2023

T1 is heading for a complete roster overhaul after the 2023 League of Legends World Championship as a second player hints at changes following the tournament.

T1 is set to make is Worlds 2023 debut as the LCK No. 2 seed will take on Team Liquid in its first match of the main event on October 19. The players on the South Korean powerhouse are setting this tournament up as a last hurrah of its current lineup, however, as a second player has said they don’t see their current roster sticking together after this event.

In a September interview with South Korean news outlet Naver, Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong was the first player to bring up the possibility of T1 not keeping this roster iteration together much longer.

The bot laner said that the constant second-place finishes at the biggest tournaments have become “very upsetting and frustrating as a player to think about all the trophies we’ve missed out on.”

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1’s roster consist mostly of talent from its own Academy system.

This current T1 lineup was formed for the 2022 season and placed second at MSI 2022 and Worlds 2022 and finished third at MSI 2023. The team also placed second in the LCS 2023 Summer Playoffs, 2023 Spring Playoffs and the 2022 Summer Playoffs. T1 did win the 2022 Spring Playoffs and went undefeated in the Spring regular season, but has not repeated that success in a tournament setting since.

Zues confirms T1 roster set for changes after Worlds 2023

Choi “Zeus” Woo-je is the second T1 player to say that roster changes for his team are on the horizon. In a teaser ahead of their Worlds 2023 campaign, Zeus gave a short interview about his time with the team and its current atmosphere.

“Our team originally had a really fun atmosphere, but due to repeated failures, or should I say, struggles, it felt like we became close but something was off. During our preparation for Worlds this time, I hope we can enjoy and have fun,” Zeus said. ” I think this might be the last tournament we can participate in with this roster.”

The T1 top laner said that there is a lingering feeling of regret in the team from not winning the World Championship back in 2022, so hopefully a trophy win in 2023 will make the squad “truly happy.”

T1 has a tough road ahead of them to reach that trophy as the South Korean squad will have to battle through five rounds of Swiss group play and a Knockout Stage against the best teams in the world starting Thursday.

